Berkshire Food Project Looking for Volunteers
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. The Berkshire Food Project is looking for volunteers to fill its most needed positions, including dishwashers, food preparers, and cleaners. Volunteers are encouraged to give one or two hours a week, or more if they wish. The BFP operates from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Currently, they distribute prepared meals and other food items Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Woodlands Partnership Holding Public Sessions for 10-year Plan
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership will hold two public listening sessions in the coming weeks to gather feedback from the public on its 10-year plan. The two sessions will be held via Zoom at 4 p.m. on Aug. 24 and 7 p.m. on Sept. 14....
BCC to Offer High Schoolers Free Communications Course
PITTSFIELD, MA — Berkshire Community College (BCC) invites Berkshire County high school students to apply for a free Introduction to Interpersonal Communication (COM-104) course and earn three credits towards their college education. Taught by Interim Dean of Teaching and Learning Innovation Tattiya Maruco, the course will be held on...
NBCC, Operation 250 Hosting Free Web-safety Presentation
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, in partnership with Operation 250, invites the community to participate in "Keeping Our Kids Cyber Safe By Being Cyber Smart" from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. The presentation and following discussion is about preparing and protecting our youth...
18 Degrees to Offer Foster Family Classes in September
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 18 Degrees will offer Massachusetts Approach to Partnerships in Parenting (MAPP) for people interested in becoming a foster family in September and October. The training is designed to help prepare to welcome a child who has experienced trauma, be in partnership with birth families and overcome...
DCR Bans Campfires, Open Flames in State Parks
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The Department of Conservation and Recreation is dousing campfires at state parks and facilities until further notice. In an announcement late Tuesday, DCR said it was implementing a ban on all open flames and charcoal fires because of the high risk of wildfires. "We've been dealing...
Licensing Board Rescinds Johnny's Beach Club Liquor License
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — There is one less liquor license in Pittsfield. On Monday, the Licensing Board voted to rescind Barcelona Tapas and Bar's annual all-alcohol license. Its former tavern, Johnny's Beach Club, has been closed for a number of years and, in 2019, the owners opted to put it on the market.
State Rep, DA Candidates Meet in Final Forums
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — There are two more forum/debates planned before the Democratic primary on Sept. 6. Nominees for state representative for the 1st Berkshire District will meet on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the training room at the Williamstown Police Station. The candidates are incumbent John Barrett...
SVMC Hires Pulmonologist and Medical Director of Critical Care
BENNINGTON, VT—August 22, 2022— Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), is pleased to announce that Disha Geriani, MD, has begun as a pulmonologist within SVMC Pulmonology and as the medical director of Critical Care at SVMC. "Dr. Geriani has a rich background...
Wlliamstown Historical Museum's Hay Day Fair on Aug. 28
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Williamstown Historical Museum invites the public to their fourth annual Hay Day Fair on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Museum. Admission is $10 for immediate families and $5 for individuals. All proceeds go to support the...
Bidwell House Museum to Host Guided Hike Aug. 27
MONTEREY, Mass. — On Saturday, August 27 at 9:30 a.m., Bidwell House Board member Rob Hoogs will take guests on a guided walk to explore the Bidwell grounds, including stone walls, old roads and the original Meeting House site. The terrain can be uneven so wear proper shoes, and...
Letter: Vote for Shugrue and Bowler
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, or before with early voting or mail-in voting, I will vote for attorney Timothy J. Shugrue for Berkshire County district attorney and Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas N. Bowler for re-election. As creator and producer of [public access show] "Solutions Rising," I hope you will go to...
Letter: Re-Elect Andrea Harrington
Unlike previous district attorneys, Andrea Harrington has brought an unwavering sense of kindness and compassion to her office, which has enhanced the way the Berkshire court system operates. Hopefully, when someone actually pays attention to her office's accomplishments, they will want to help her build upon the momentum of change...
Adams Con Comm Approves Greylock Glen Trail Improvements
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved improvements and fortifications for existing trails in the Greylock Glen. The trail work, to be done by Pinnacle Trail Design, will make the trails stormwater resistant by fortifying them with gravel, stonework and other fixes. The project is funded by a $54,000 state Department of Conservation Recreation grant obtained by the Thunderbolt Ski Runners, who have worked with Pinnacle to create and maintain trails over the last several years.
Lawrence A. Burdick, 90
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Lawrence Alvin Burdick, 90, of North Adams, died early Monday morning, August 22, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Lawrence was born on February 14, 1932 in Florida, MA, a son of the late Myron Lawrence and Alice Mabel (Pearson) Burdick. Lawrence attended...
Nudel Closing After 13 Years in Lenox
LENOX, Mass. — Nudel restaurant is ending its 13-year tenure in the fall with the hope that a new owner will continue its legacy. Earlier this month, owner Bjorn Somlo took to social media to announce that his time with the eatery is coming to an end. It will be wrapping up on Labor Day weekend and has switched to "NudelBAR" in the meantime, opening from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
Norman Rockwell Museum Releases Fall Schedule
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. —The Norman Rockwell Museum released it's schedule for the months of September through November. In addition to the "Imprinted: Illustrating Race" and "In Our Lifetime: Paintings from the Pandemic" exhibits which will be on view until Oct. 31, the museum is introducing two more. On view Sept....
Knights Orchestra to Return to Clark Art Sept. 4
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Knights Orchestra returns to the Clark to celebrate the current Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern exhibition. This free outdoor concert takes place on the Fernández Terrace near the Clark’s Reflecting Pool at 4 p.m. on Sept. 4. The concert program...
Black Star Tattoo Studio Continues Historical Legacy in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — There is a piece of tattooing history right here in Pittsfield. The body art practice was made legal in 2000 after Stephan "Lefty" Lanphear won a lawsuit against the state that found its 40-plus year ban on tattooing unconstitutional. "I got into tattooing and I wanted...
Arrest Made in Greylock Federal Robbery
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man has been arrested in connection with the unarmed robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union on Aug. 8. Police say Daniel McCutchen, 53, was identified as the person who walked into Kellog Street branch, presented a handwritten demand note for money and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
