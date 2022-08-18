LENOX, Mass. — Nudel restaurant is ending its 13-year tenure in the fall with the hope that a new owner will continue its legacy. Earlier this month, owner Bjorn Somlo took to social media to announce that his time with the eatery is coming to an end. It will be wrapping up on Labor Day weekend and has switched to "NudelBAR" in the meantime, opening from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

LENOX, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO