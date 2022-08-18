Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Morgan Stanley Says Tightening in the Crypto Market Has Paused
Institutional investors have stopped redeeming stablecoins and the coins’ market cap, an indicator of liquidity in the crypto market, has stopped falling. Even so, there appears to be little demand for positions to be rebuilt, Morgan Stanley (MS) said in a research report Friday. Last week was the first...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin's Weekly Chart Shows Bear Market Likely to Worsen, or Does It?
There may be more pain ahead for bitcoin (BTC). That is the message from a weekly chart momentum indicator, which is about to flash the first bearish signal in over three years. Bitcoin's 50-week simple moving average (SMA) is trending south and looks set to drop below the 100-week SMA...
CoinDesk
Exchange Giant CME’s Bitcoin Futures Just Hit a Huge Discount to Spot Prices
Bitcoin (BTC) futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, one of the world’s biggest derivatives markets, just traded at the largest discount to spot prices in at least 2 1/2 years after a big market plunge and right before August contracts expire. Arcane Research keeps tabs on the average difference...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Crypto Market Cap Falls Below $1 Trillion as Momentum Fades
Price Point: The total crypto market capitalization has fallen below the $1 trillion mark. Also, bitcoin’s 200-week moving average multiple, a critical level of support used to determine an overall long-term market trend, is suddenly trending down. Market Moves: Ethereum Merge drama continues as traders pile out, then back...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Hovers Over $21K in Weekend Trading; India Crypto Industry's Challenging Year
Prices: Bitcoin catches its breath after its Friday plunge. Insights: India's crypto industry has faced a challenging 2022. What comes next?. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
CoinDesk
CryptoPunks Briefly Flip Bored Apes as NFT Prices Continue to Crater
The floor price for CryptoPunk non-fungible tokens (NFT) briefly passed that of rival blue chip collection Bored Ape Yacht Club on Monday, highlighting the battle for top dog in the cooled off NFT market. The event is one of the many “flippenings” to happen in the crypto world, with both...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Trades Sideways, Investors Await Any Fed Interest Rate Signals; IMF Sees Growing Link Between Crypto and Asian Stocks
Prices: Bitcoin and ether rise, but the wait for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's next signals on interest rates continues. Insights: The International Monetary Fund sees an increasing correlation between crypto and Asian equities and is concerned. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders...
CoinDesk
Crypto Funds See Minor Outflows Amid Trading Volume Dip: CoinShares
Crypto funds saw minor outflows totaling $9 million in the seven days up to Aug. 19, as trading volume dropped to $1 billion, the second lowest this year, according to a CoinShares report. Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw a third straight week of outflows totaling $15 million. The largest cryptocurrency...
CoinDesk
Inside the $3B DeFi Exploit of Acala's Crypto Platform
When the decentralized-finance platform Acala was attacked on Saturday, allowing the perpetrators to mint what was technically $3 billion worth of its aUSD stablecoins, a natural question to ask was: Didn’t Acala audit their code?. Yes, the Polkadot-based protocol certainly did. But the exploit involved a misconfiguration in one...
CoinDesk
Can Ethereum Fight Back Against the US’ Sweeping Censorship Attempt?
Well, the annoying market is still annoying, wishy-washy and boring (apart from bitcoin tanking Thursday night) so we’re going to keep leaning into tech, policy, privacy and other related topics until the annoying market stops being annoying. Don’t worry, though, there’s still plenty to chew on out there. For...
CoinDesk
LooksRare Fork Sudorare Rugs for $800K Despite Crypto Twitter Warnings
Developers behind non-fungible token (NFT) platform Sudorare rugged users for over $800,000 in various cryptocurrencies Tuesday before deleting the project’s online footprint. Sudorare was a fork of decentralized NFT marketplace SudoSwap, known for its liquidity pools for NFTs and cheaper gas fees, and LooksRare (LOOKS), another NFT marketplace that...
CoinDesk
Will Global Regulations Stifle the Crypto Industry or Encourage New Users?
With the Australian government announcing a new cryptocurrency regulatory regime on Monday, and news in April that the U.K. government will introduce new regulations for stablecoins, steps are being taken around the globe to monitor and control the fast-moving digital asset industry, under the guise of consumer protection. Australian Treasurer...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Crypto Assets Rise Following Soft Home Sales in July
Crypto Assets Rose Following Soft Home Sales in July. Most crypto assets ended the day higher on Tuesday after new home sales fell 12.6% in July from the month before, the slowest pace since July 2016. Bitcoin was recently trading 2% higher following the soft economic news and ether was...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Stabilize After Steep Weekly Declines, Traders Show Near-Term Bearish Bias
Crypto markets remained flat on Tuesday, stabilizing after a weekend sell-off that saw majors like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) lose over 15% in value over the past week. Among layer 1 blockchain tokens, Solana’s SOL and Polkadot’s DOT took hits of nearly 18% in the past week as investors took profits on August’s rallies. Dogecoin (DOGE) and shiba inu (SHIB) tokens slid 15% as meme coin hype generated by the likes of Dogechain waned, even as the network’s total value locked doubled in the past week to $9 million.
CoinDesk
FTX Posted $1 Billion in Revenue Last Year Amid Crypto Rally: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX posted $1.02 billion in revenue last year, jumping 1,000% from $89 million in the prior year, CNBC reported, citing internal documents it had viewed. FTX also posted net income of $388 million in 2021, up from just $17 million in 2022, the documents showed.
CoinDesk
South Korea Plans to Tax Crypto Airdrop Recipients: Report
In South Korea, recipients of crypto airdrops could be slapped with a tax of up to 50%, a government official said, according to Digital Times. Airdrops, or blockchain based token giveaways, are one of the ways crypto companies market their initiatives. South Korea said last year it will start taxing...
CoinDesk
Former CFTC Chair: Here's How SEC and CFTC Can Work Together to Regulate Crypto
Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Timothy Massad said current gaps in crypto regulation can be filled if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the CFTC come together to form a self-regulatory organization (SRO). Massad, now a research fellow at Harvard University’s School of Government, told CoinDesk TV...
CoinDesk
What Is NFT Wash Trading?
The non-fungible token (NFT) market saw explosive growth in 2021, with traders investing tens of billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency into digital collectibles. Sales of digital artwork like Beeple’s Everydays - The 2020 collection also moved major money into the space and record high sales of rare Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs highlighted an increase in momentum and demand for NFT projects.
CoinDesk
Also-Ran EOS Token Now Hottest Cryptocurrency After Switch to Antelope
The digital token EOS, mostly a disappointment since its $4 billion initial coin offering in 2018 (EOS is down 37% since then), is getting a fresh jolt thanks to a technological shift announced last week. The EOS price is up 28% over the past week, the biggest gainer among 49...
CoinDesk
No Safety Net From Crypto Collapses, German Regulator Warns
Investing in cryptocurrencies could mean you lose all your money because there's no state-sponsored protection, Germany's financial regulator BaFin said Monday, in a toughening of previous warnings to retail investors. In Germany, whether you get your money back from failed crypto projects depends on the details of insolvency law and...
