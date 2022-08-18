ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Approves 101-Unit High-Rise on Storms Avenue

A large vacant parcel just a stone’s throw from Jersey City’s McGinley Square is slated to be revitalized into a modern apartment complex with rooftop amenities and an affordable housing component. During their August 9 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a proposal for a large surface...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Prato Bakery Opening Fourth Location in The Heights, Jersey City

An Italian-style café founded in Jersey City over seven years ago will be expanding again when they bring their newest outpost to The Heights. Prato Bakery has announced their takeover of a storefront at 296 Palisade Avenue. The business comes from owner Simone Bertini, who previously owned Il Cantuccio in Manhattan before opening Prato on Jersey City’s Erie Street in 2015.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy