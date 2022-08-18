Read full article on original website
Related
jerseydigs.com
Rendering Revealed as Ground Breaks on Bayonne’s 354-Unit Avenue G Development
Two companies have officially kicked off an effort in Bayonne that will revitalize a stretch of 22nd Street and images have finally emerged of what the complex will look like when completed. Earlier this month, work began on what will be known as Avenue G. Plans emerged in April 2020,...
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves 101-Unit High-Rise on Storms Avenue
A large vacant parcel just a stone’s throw from Jersey City’s McGinley Square is slated to be revitalized into a modern apartment complex with rooftop amenities and an affordable housing component. During their August 9 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board unanimously approved a proposal for a large surface...
jerseydigs.com
A True Live/Work Condominium Available for the First Time in Jersey City Heights
Sponsored by Team Francesco - Christie’s International Real Estate. With three brand new condo residences now available, 3568 Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City Heights offers owners luxious finishes and full smart home technology. Written by Jersey Digs. 3568 JFK Blvd Condominiums is a brand-new construction project that just hit...
jerseydigs.com
Prato Bakery Opening Fourth Location in The Heights, Jersey City
An Italian-style café founded in Jersey City over seven years ago will be expanding again when they bring their newest outpost to The Heights. Prato Bakery has announced their takeover of a storefront at 296 Palisade Avenue. The business comes from owner Simone Bertini, who previously owned Il Cantuccio in Manhattan before opening Prato on Jersey City’s Erie Street in 2015.
Comments / 0