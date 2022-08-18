Calling all stalactite and stalagmite lovers! An unassuming home in San Antonio, TX, gives new meaning to the term "man cave." Housing gawkers this week truly dug this place, which comes complete with its own underground cavern. We didn't need a headlamp to see that this property racked up tens of thousands of clicks, making it the most popular home on Realtor.com®.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO