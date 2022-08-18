Luke Knox, college football linebacker and brother of Dawson Knox, dead at 22
Florida International University linebacker Luke Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, passed away suddenly at the age of 22, FIU Athletics announced Thursday on Twitter.
FIU coach Mike MacIntyre released a statement , writing that he will always remember Knox for his passion for football and his genuine love for his family and teammates. Knox transferred from Ole Miss to Florida International this offseason.
Bills coach Sean McDermott addressed Knox’s passing at training camp, and said he woke up to the “tragic” news.
“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time and we’re right here with him supporting him and his family,” McDermott said.
“Thinking about Dawson and his family today,” the Jets Twitter account wrote.
