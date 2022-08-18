ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Stephen A. Smith thinks Hank Steinbrenner is still alive in ‘trash’ Yankees rant

By Justin Terranova
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0AHL_0hLz8kBh00

Stephen A. Smith’s fiery Yankees rant on Wednesday had one disturbing error.

Smith ended his diatribe by going after Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Smith insisted that if the Mets make the World Series and the Yankees don’t that Boone would be fired.

. @stephenasmith didn't hold back on the Yankees 😳

"You look like flat out trash. …Y'all straight garbage! There's more expected from the New York Yankees." pic.twitter.com/jFH3SuLeoi

— First Take (@FirstTake) August 17, 2022

“Even Hank and Hal ain’t tolerating that. Forget about George, God rest his soul. I miss that man,” Smith said before doubling down in a louder voice.

“Not even Hank and Hal are tolerating that.”

Unfortunately, Hank Steinbrenner passed away two years ago at the age of 63, making this a particularly sad and egregious error by Smith. Younger brother Hal has been the primary decision maker at the ownership level for many years.

The ESPN host started the rant by calling the Yankees “flat-out trash” and assuring viewers he was an expert on the subject since he was a Yankees fan and born in The Bronx. However, Smith is known for making errors once he strays from his basketball expertise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCcIV_0hLz8kBh00
Hank Steinbrenner in 2011
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

It was, though, hard to deny the initial premise. The Yankees had not been playing well — losers of six of seven — before Wednesday night when they bounced back with a dramatic 8-7 win over the Rays. Josh Donaldson won it with a walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the tenth.

Comments / 0

 

New York City, NY
