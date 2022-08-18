Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Texas school district bans critical race theory
One Texas school district voted Monday night to ban critical race theory , among other policy changes. The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board voted 4-3 to ban critical race theory from being taught in its 17 public schools, plus its virtual school, collegiate academy, and two alternative schools. Its newly adopted policy also included not encouraging or requiring the use of pronouns other than those assigned at birth and a bathroom policy requiring students and staff to use the bathroom of their birth-assigned gender.
Washington Examiner
Florida primary election: Democrats pounce on idea DeSantis would bus Cuban migrants to Delaware
The Florida lieutenant governor’s suggestion that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis would bus Cuban migrants to President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware has fired up Democrats as voters head to the polls for primaries Tuesday. Democratic gubernatorial candidates Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, as well...
Washington Examiner
Woke policies are destroying Minnesota
Minnesota is a land full of natural resources, cool lakes, and magical winters — I know, I grew up there. But the far-left policies that liberal politicians have implemented in the state have corrupted it. Take the most recent debacle, which made national news. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers...
Washington Examiner
Pledge of Allegiance reinstated by one North Dakota school board after backlash
One North Dakota school board voted to reinstate the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance before its board meetings following intense backlash. The school board in Fargo had voted to strike reciting the Pledge of Allegiance because the pledge goes against the board's philosophy of inclusion due to its reference to “God,” making the pledge a "non-inclusionary act." The decision, however, was met with a torrent of complaints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Georgia's Fulton County will avoid state election takeover before midterm elections
The potential for the Georgia State Elections Board to overtake elections in Fulton County won't happen until a performance review is completed after the November midterm elections, according to legal counsel for the state secretary of state's office. Considerations by the state to install an interim superintendent that would have...
Washington Examiner
Virginia spent most of surplus; Youngkin wants nearly $400 million for tax relief
(The Center Square) – Although Virginia has already earmarked most of its budget surplus for spending on government programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin intends to set aside nearly $400 million for tax reduction. The commonwealth closed its fiscal year with about $2 billion in unplanned revenue and spent about $1.2...
Washington Examiner
Seven in 10 released as part of California's zero-bail push committed new crimes: Study
A California zero-bail policy designed to clear the jails during the initial stages of COVID-19 has led to more crime, a prosecutor has discovered. More than 70% of the suspects released with zero bail between 2020 and 2021 went on to commit new crimes in the rural Northern County of Yolo, a study revealed. Many counties have kept the policy in place even though it was rescinded by the California Judicial Council in June 2020, District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Monday.
Washington Examiner
Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community
A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0