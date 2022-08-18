ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Washington Examiner

Texas school district bans critical race theory

One Texas school district voted Monday night to ban critical race theory , among other policy changes. The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board voted 4-3 to ban critical race theory from being taught in its 17 public schools, plus its virtual school, collegiate academy, and two alternative schools. Its newly adopted policy also included not encouraging or requiring the use of pronouns other than those assigned at birth and a bathroom policy requiring students and staff to use the bathroom of their birth-assigned gender.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Washington Examiner

Woke policies are destroying Minnesota

Minnesota is a land full of natural resources, cool lakes, and magical winters — I know, I grew up there. But the far-left policies that liberal politicians have implemented in the state have corrupted it. Take the most recent debacle, which made national news. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers...
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pledge of Allegiance reinstated by one North Dakota school board after backlash

One North Dakota school board voted to reinstate the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance before its board meetings following intense backlash. The school board in Fargo had voted to strike reciting the Pledge of Allegiance because the pledge goes against the board's philosophy of inclusion due to its reference to “God,” making the pledge a "non-inclusionary act." The decision, however, was met with a torrent of complaints.
FARGO, ND
Washington Examiner

Seven in 10 released as part of California's zero-bail push committed new crimes: Study

A California zero-bail policy designed to clear the jails during the initial stages of COVID-19 has led to more crime, a prosecutor has discovered. More than 70% of the suspects released with zero bail between 2020 and 2021 went on to commit new crimes in the rural Northern County of Yolo, a study revealed. Many counties have kept the policy in place even though it was rescinded by the California Judicial Council in June 2020, District Attorney Jeff Reisig said Monday.
Washington Examiner

Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community

A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE

