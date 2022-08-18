Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days



R ecipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.

Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and their second payment on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling a total of $1,652 for the month, according to the Social Security Administration . September is one of three months in the year in which people receive two Supplemental Security Income payments. The other two months with two installments this year are April and December.

CONSUMERS MAY QUALIFY FOR OVER $10,000 IN CLIMATE TAX BREAKS AND REBATES

The double payments offset the months in which no payment is sent out to ensure eligible recipients receive 12 payments a year, according to the schedule. These months include January, May, and October.

Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 for the month of September. Essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provides necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 to be paid out on the same days.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Next year, Social Security payments will likely rise due to growing inflation rates, analysts said. But some people may end up earning less than what they receive right now because the increase in payments could place them in a higher tax bracket.

Based on the current rate, Social Security will be unable to pay out in full by 2035, according to Nexstar Media Wire .