Economy

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

R ecipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.

Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and their second payment on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling a total of $1,652 for the month, according to the Social Security Administration . September is one of three months in the year in which people receive two Supplemental Security Income payments. The other two months with two installments this year are April and December.

CONSUMERS MAY QUALIFY FOR OVER $10,000 IN CLIMATE TAX BREAKS AND REBATES

The double payments offset the months in which no payment is sent out to ensure eligible recipients receive 12 payments a year, according to the schedule. These months include January, May, and October.

Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 for the month of September. Essential persons, meaning someone who lives with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provides necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 to be paid out on the same days.

Next year, Social Security payments will likely rise due to growing inflation rates, analysts said. But some people may end up earning less than what they receive right now because the increase in payments could place them in a higher tax bracket.

Based on the current rate, Social Security will be unable to pay out in full by 2035, according to Nexstar Media Wire .

Comments / 77

Taryn Perkins
5d ago

They’re not giving nothing extra it’s just September 1 falls on the weekend which means the payment comes in August 🤦🏽‍♀️ they’re always making things look more than it is

Reply(4)
61
Theresa Howard
4d ago

This is all BS I do not read these articles because I see the headline and I know it’s nothing but propaganda. I wait till January when I get my awards letter then I know how much of a raise I had gotten. Which doesn’t go very far. It just makes my rent go up.

Reply(4)
24
PigsLie
4d ago

what is he talking about he say that because of the way the Days Run we get two checks and one month instead of no check because of the way the Friday falls in the month it sounds like an idiotic article I haven't heard anything about a stimulus check it just sounds like our regular SSI checks get rid of this reporter

Reply
22
