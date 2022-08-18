ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

1 dead, 2 injured after weekend shooting on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two people were injured after they were shot on Interstate 240 early Sunday morning. According to Memphis police, it happened just after midnight on northbound Interstate 240 at the Norris Road exit. Police said they found four people inside a Ford...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old mother allegedly left four small children in the car while in the store. According to a police affidavit, Perrianna Frison was in Cititrends, and claimed she was not in there long. The officer was on patrol and found 4 children ages eight, two, four,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

School bus crashes into fence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school bus crashed not far from the Rhodes College campus on Tuesday. There are no reported injuries. The crash happened around 3:30 at the corner of Jackson Avenue and University Street. The bus is a Harmony Transportation bus, but it’s unclear what school it was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Woman dies after being shot in the back on Madison Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after she was shot in the back Monday afternoon in the Medical District, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Madison Avenue around 2 p.m. Police said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Memphis, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
West Memphis, AR
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WREG

Accused kidnapper arrested 2 years after mom left for dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman from her house, leaving a 1-year-old alone inside the home for half the day. The two-year manhunt has come to an end as Derrick Williams is now put behind bars. He’s accused of a case dating back to September of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accidents Happen#Hit And Run#Memphis Police#Traffic Accident
WATN Local Memphis

Missing 61-year-old man found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch Alert for a missing 61-year-old man overnight. MPD said the man went missing August 21 around 8:53 p.m. He had last been seen in the 1300 Block of Decatur. Memphis Police canceled the City Watch Alert not long after...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on collision

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 52-year-old Osceola woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 on State Highway 140 east of State Highway 77 in rural Mississippi County. Mary Alexander was westbound when an eastbound...
OSCEOLA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Accidents
WREG

Man convicted in robbery, deadly double shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was convicted Friday in a 2017 robbery and shooting that left one man dead and his father injured, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Shundarious Turner, 26, was convicted on felony counts of especially aggravated robbery, reckless homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Arrest made in murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in connection with death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson. Tifanee Wright, 33, was arrested at 2 a.m. Tuesday in a home on Stoneway Lane. Officers said the front door was barricaded with a couch, but they were able to get...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, two injured in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died. Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Memphis Thug With 13 Prior Arrests Set Free After Stealing Car

A Memphis man with 13 prior arrests was captured by police Friday after he stole a car at the Getwell Gas Express. But to everyone’s surprise, the suspect was allowed to walk out of jail after he posted a $5,000 bail. Police say Orlandas Lynn and Pierre Williams are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy