localmemphis.com
1 dead, 2 injured after weekend shooting on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two people were injured after they were shot on Interstate 240 early Sunday morning. According to Memphis police, it happened just after midnight on northbound Interstate 240 at the Norris Road exit. Police said they found four people inside a Ford...
actionnews5.com
Police: Mother charged with leaving 4 small children in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old mother allegedly left four small children in the car while in the store. According to a police affidavit, Perrianna Frison was in Cititrends, and claimed she was not in there long. The officer was on patrol and found 4 children ages eight, two, four,...
actionnews5.com
School bus crashes into fence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A school bus crashed not far from the Rhodes College campus on Tuesday. There are no reported injuries. The crash happened around 3:30 at the corner of Jackson Avenue and University Street. The bus is a Harmony Transportation bus, but it’s unclear what school it was...
Woman dies after being shot in the back on Madison Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after she was shot in the back Monday afternoon in the Medical District, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Madison Avenue around 2 p.m. Police said she was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
ABC24's morning producer gives her testimony and new perspective on life after a hit-and-run accident caused a near death experience
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we continue our two-part series on the long-term impact that hit-and-run accidents can have on a victim's physical, mental, and emotional health, ABC24’s very own morning senior producer, Taeja Smith shared how her perspective changed since surviving an accident that almost took her life.
Man injured in South Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Officers responded to the 140 block of South Parkway West for a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, the man was dropped off by a private car and...
Accused kidnapper arrested 2 years after mom left for dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a woman from her house, leaving a 1-year-old alone inside the home for half the day. The two-year manhunt has come to an end as Derrick Williams is now put behind bars. He’s accused of a case dating back to September of […]
Police identify Memphis woman killed in head-on collision in Nashville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a head-on collision Saturday night in Nashville. Kelona Hudson, of Memphis, was the front-seat passenger in a Hyundai Elantra when it was struck by a Nissan Juke, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Hudson and the driver...
Man allegedly kidnapped woman, beat her unconscious while baby left home alone
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating a woman unconscious and kidnapping her while her baby was left home alone. In September of 2020, Memphis Police responded to a missing persons call in the 6000 block of Glenhome Drive. A woman told police...
Missing 61-year-old man found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department canceled a City Watch Alert for a missing 61-year-old man overnight. MPD said the man went missing August 21 around 8:53 p.m. He had last been seen in the 1300 Block of Decatur. Memphis Police canceled the City Watch Alert not long after...
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 52-year-old Osceola woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 on State Highway 140 east of State Highway 77 in rural Mississippi County. Mary Alexander was westbound when an eastbound...
Are crooks putting chemicals on car door handles to get victims sick so they can rob them?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have not received any reports after social media posts this weekend claimed two people became sick after some sort of substance was placed on their door handles at a Mid-South store. According to the posts, two people became sick after some sort...
Robber videos himself driving stolen Camaro after stealing man’s car at gunpoint, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police got a good look at an alleged car thief after he took a video of himself driving a stolen Camaro. Police said a man was approached by two other men at a gas station on Macon Road on July 29. One of those men had a gun, according to police.
Man convicted in robbery, deadly double shooting in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was convicted Friday in a 2017 robbery and shooting that left one man dead and his father injured, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Shundarious Turner, 26, was convicted on felony counts of especially aggravated robbery, reckless homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He […]
actionnews5.com
Police: Arrest made in murder of Dr. Yvonne Nelson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in connection with death of community activist Dr. Yvonne Nelson. Tifanee Wright, 33, was arrested at 2 a.m. Tuesday in a home on Stoneway Lane. Officers said the front door was barricaded with a couch, but they were able to get...
localmemphis.com
Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
Victim takes gun from suspect before being carjacked, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a car after the victim managed to get the gun away. Nicholas Dean, 19, is charged with one count of carjacking, two counts of employ of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony, and criminal attempt first-degree murder.
One dead, two injured in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died. Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person […]
Lanes reopened after interstate shooting overnight, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) had parts of the interstate shut down overnight due to a shooting investigation. Officers responded to the area of I-240 and Norris Road just after midnight Sunday for a shooting. Officers located four victims in a car, police said. One victim...
Memphis Thug With 13 Prior Arrests Set Free After Stealing Car
A Memphis man with 13 prior arrests was captured by police Friday after he stole a car at the Getwell Gas Express. But to everyone’s surprise, the suspect was allowed to walk out of jail after he posted a $5,000 bail. Police say Orlandas Lynn and Pierre Williams are...
