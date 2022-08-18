‘Go back to laughing again’: Jamie Foxx pushes limits in unreleased comedy



A ctor and comedian Jamie Foxx has yet to release his comedy film All-Star Weekend , noting the world may not be ready for the extent to which it pushes boundaries.

The comedy, which features an all-star cast including Jeremy Piven, Robert Downey Jr., Benicio del Toro, Gerard Butler, and Eva Longoria, has sat unreleased for six years.

"Man, it's been tough, with the lay of the land when it comes to comedy, man," Foxx told CinemaBlend . "We're trying to break open those sensitive corners where people go back to laughing again."



In 2017, Foxx told Joe Rogan that All-Star Weekend pushes limits concerning cultural sensitivities.



"I play a white, racist cop,” Foxx explained . “Robert Downey Jr. plays a Mexican. I called Robert and I said, 'Listen, I need you to play a Mexican.' He said, 'Dude, here's the deal. Sure. F*** it. Sure. Why not? F*** it. Sure. Of course. Mexican. Whatever.'"

Foxx said Downey did have reservations, later texting him: “I’m nervous to play the Mexican."

Downey reportedly took the role, and Foxx said he is pleased with how test audiences have received it.

"The one thing we kept hearing in the screenings was how much people were laughing," Foxx said. "So, hopefully, we'll keep them laughing and run them into All-Star Weekend , because we were definitely going for it."

All-Star Weekend would be Foxx’s directorial debut should a streaming service choose to take a chance on the comedy.

