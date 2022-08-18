Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
Matawan, NJ man arrested in second heartbreaking case of Patricide in a week in Monmouth County, NJ
For the second time in about a week, a man has been arrested and charged in Monmouth County after killing his own father in their home. It was last Thursday that a Hazlet Township man was arrested for breaking into his father's home on Middle Road in the middle of the night on Wednesday, confronting his father, and then brutally attacking him, killing him in the process.
Emboldened New Jersey drug dealer pleads guilty to causing overdose of man in Toms River, NJ
The man responsible for dealing a lethal concoction of drugs that killed a man in Toms River has now pleaded guilty and is looking at several years in prison. The guilty plea was announced on Tuesday by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. An investigation began on December 5, 2019, when...
NJ facing 41 lawsuits from veterans home workers over COVID decisions
Having already settled some $69 million worth of nearly 200 COVID-19 claims from families of victims, Gov. Phil Murphy's administration is now being hit with a series of 41 lawsuits from employees of New Jersey's state-run veterans homes in Menlo Park and Paramus. A report by NorthJersey.com said decisions made...
Police chiefs back N.J. prosecutor in squabble with cops over new rule
Police chiefs in Passaic County are backing embattled prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes in her clash with rank-and-file cops who have called for her to resign. In an open letter issued on Monday, the Passaic County Police Chiefs Association said it stood “in solidarity and full support” of Valdes, who angered the unions with a policy adopted in January that requires cops to report to the prosecutor’s office any time they are involved in a motor vehicle accident that causes serious injuries in Passaic County. The chiefs called on the county PBA conference to rescind its recent “No Confidence” vote in Valdes, a holdover appointee seeking her third term.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jersey Shore Vacationers Robbed at Rental Home in Sea Girt
Sea Girt, NJ (MCPO Press Release) – A Morris County resident who burglarized a beachfront...
Police: NJ man stole Audi, cash at Sea Girt home as couple slept inside
Authorities have arrested a Morris County man they said slipped into a Sea Girt beachfront home last week, stealing valuables and a car as the couple renting the property remained sleeping. Justin Leuzarder, 39, of Morristown has been charged with third-degree counts of burglary and theft, stemming from the incident...
Six Ocean County, NJ residents arrested in latest drug sweep by Brick, NJ Police Street Crimes Unit
The Brick Township Police Street Crimes Unit has swept up community roads of drugs in their latest sweep that led to six Ocean County residents being arrested. On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department announced this latest string of narcotics related apprehensions and crimes. Six people have been arrested in...
Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery
Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of trespassing at Saint Clare’s hospital
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, ,NJ (Morris County) – Police arrested a 30-year-old Pennsylvania man who was accused of trespassing in Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville Township on Friday. On August 19, police responded to Saint Claire’s Hospital on a report of an unwanted person, police said. Upon arrival, officers...
Trenton, NJ police officer accused of plotting with gangster inmate
A Trenton police officer has been accused of hiding his gang connections and plotting with a Latin Kings member already in prison about an assault on a suspected informant. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Monday.
Smile because it Could Be Illegal to ‘Frown’ at a New Jersey Police Officer
If you are stressed, or downright unhappy, it is very easy to not smile. Now, if you get pulled over and given a ticket, there is no chance at all you are smiling. New Jersey, like many other states, has some very interesting laws that are still 'technically' laws as we speak. When you read through some of these, including the one we are questioning, I cannot imagine some of these laws being enforced in 2022. It’s the age of the internet. Right? I would go on and say that you should be pretty safe doing these today. (I would like to say ‘obviously’ but we are living in strange times.)
Stafford Police Chief Says One Key Factor will Help to Build Community Relations in New Jersey
Communication is a key facet of almost all aspects of our daily lives with everything we do professionally, at home, with family, friends, etc. When know what's going on, we can understand better, and that goes both ways. It may sound like a negative connotation but this method could be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Animal tranquilizer being seen in new drug concoction on NJ streets
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration is warning those suffering from a substance use disorder about a new type of drug being added to opioids and other substances that can put people in a coma or kill them. Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer used in cattle, horses and sheep, is being...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say
HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
Awesome! Ocean County Broke the World Record in Pine Beach, NJ
It's something we always say, "I wish I could be in the Guinness Book of World Records." At least, I say it all the time. WOW, it happened here in Ocean County this past weekend. This sounds like a lot of fun and it's all for a wonderful cause with...
themontclairgirl.com
Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey
From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
ocscanner.news
KEANSBURG: DRIVER OF STOLEN CAR LEADS MULTIPLE POLICE JURISDICTIONS ON CHASE
On 8/22/22 around 1:45AM Keansburg Police notified surrounding police agencies about a vehicle theft that just occurred in their jurisdiction. A short time later, Holmdel officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and was pursued through Holmdel, Hazlet, Keyport and Middletown. The driver ultimately crashed in Red Bank and ran from the scene. The suspect was located and arrested by Red Bank PD. He was identified as Kenneth Siriboe, age 18 of Keansburg. Siriboe was charged with numerous criminal offenses and was lodged in the Monmouth County Correction Institution.
Suspects sought after woman robbed of phone at gunpoint in Maplewood, NJ
MAPLEWOOD — A person accused of holding up a woman Sunday night is one of what may be as many as four suspects authorities are looking for in this Essex County township. The 22-year-old woman told officers who responded to Tiffany Place around 9:15 p.m. Sunday that she had been the victim of an armed robbery, according to a release posted on Facebook Monday by the Maplewood Police Department.
N.J.’s largest school district still requiring masks as new school year approaches
With two weeks before classes resume, a requirement for Newark public school students and teachers to continue wearing masks at school to combat the spread of COVID-19 remains in place. However, officials in the state’s largest school district haven’t ruled out lifting the mask mandate for Newark’s nearly 38,000 students...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0