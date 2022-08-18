ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manalapan Township, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Matawan, NJ man arrested in second heartbreaking case of Patricide in a week in Monmouth County, NJ

For the second time in about a week, a man has been arrested and charged in Monmouth County after killing his own father in their home. It was last Thursday that a Hazlet Township man was arrested for breaking into his father's home on Middle Road in the middle of the night on Wednesday, confronting his father, and then brutally attacking him, killing him in the process.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Police chiefs back N.J. prosecutor in squabble with cops over new rule

Police chiefs in Passaic County are backing embattled prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes in her clash with rank-and-file cops who have called for her to resign. In an open letter issued on Monday, the Passaic County Police Chiefs Association said it stood “in solidarity and full support” of Valdes, who angered the unions with a policy adopted in January that requires cops to report to the prosecutor’s office any time they are involved in a motor vehicle accident that causes serious injuries in Passaic County. The chiefs called on the county PBA conference to rescind its recent “No Confidence” vote in Valdes, a holdover appointee seeking her third term.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery

Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
FRANKLIN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of trespassing at Saint Clare’s hospital

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, ,NJ (Morris County) – Police arrested a 30-year-old Pennsylvania man who was accused of trespassing in Saint Clare’s Hospital in Denville Township on Friday. On August 19, police responded to Saint Claire’s Hospital on a report of an unwanted person, police said. Upon arrival, officers...
DENVILLE, NJ
94.3 The Point

Trenton, NJ police officer accused of plotting with gangster inmate

A Trenton police officer has been accused of hiding his gang connections and plotting with a Latin Kings member already in prison about an assault on a suspected informant. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Monday.
TRENTON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Smile because it Could Be Illegal to ‘Frown’ at a New Jersey Police Officer

If you are stressed, or downright unhappy, it is very easy to not smile. Now, if you get pulled over and given a ticket, there is no chance at all you are smiling. New Jersey, like many other states, has some very interesting laws that are still 'technically' laws as we speak. When you read through some of these, including the one we are questioning, I cannot imagine some of these laws being enforced in 2022. It’s the age of the internet. Right? I would go on and say that you should be pretty safe doing these today. (I would like to say ‘obviously’ but we are living in strange times.)
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
longisland.com

Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say

HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
HOLMDEL, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Famous ‘First’ Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey

From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

KEANSBURG: DRIVER OF STOLEN CAR LEADS MULTIPLE POLICE JURISDICTIONS ON CHASE

On 8/22/22 around 1:45AM Keansburg Police notified surrounding police agencies about a vehicle theft that just occurred in their jurisdiction. A short time later, Holmdel officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and was pursued through Holmdel, Hazlet, Keyport and Middletown. The driver ultimately crashed in Red Bank and ran from the scene. The suspect was located and arrested by Red Bank PD. He was identified as Kenneth Siriboe, age 18 of Keansburg. Siriboe was charged with numerous criminal offenses and was lodged in the Monmouth County Correction Institution.
KEANSBURG, NJ
94.3 The Point

Suspects sought after woman robbed of phone at gunpoint in Maplewood, NJ

MAPLEWOOD — A person accused of holding up a woman Sunday night is one of what may be as many as four suspects authorities are looking for in this Essex County township. The 22-year-old woman told officers who responded to Tiffany Place around 9:15 p.m. Sunday that she had been the victim of an armed robbery, according to a release posted on Facebook Monday by the Maplewood Police Department.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

