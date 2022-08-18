Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flower Shop Dispensaries seeks retail cannabis license in Red Bank
RED BANK – Members of the Red Bank Borough Council have passed a resolution which acknowledges an entity known as Flower Shop Dispensaries, LLC, has proposed operating a permitted cannabis business in town. The council’s resolution also acknowledges that the entity’s proposal would not exceed the municipal limit for...
Divided Red Bank Borough Council hires new municipal attorney
RED BANK – A new municipal attorney has been hired in Red Bank following a divided vote among members of the Borough Council. During a meeting on Aug. 18, members of the council passed a resolution authorizing the award of a contract for borough attorney services. The contract was awarded to the law firm Antonelli Kantor, PC, of Livingston and Union Township.
Tinton Falls officials to designate Centre Plaza as no parking zone
TINTON FALLS – Members of the Tinton Falls Borough Council are proposing to prohibit parking on a street that intersects with Hope Road. During a meeting on Aug. 9, council members introduced an ordinance that will, if adopted, amend the borough code and designate Centre Plaza as a no parking street. Both sides and the entire length of Centre Plaza will be added to the “parking prohibited at all times” section of the borough code.
Conservation easement will be used to preserve Millstone Township parcel
MILLSTONE – Municipal officials in Millstone Township have authorized the acquisition of a conservation easement on land at Burnt Tavern Road and Route 537 (Monmouth Road) to preserve the parcel as open space. The township will work with Monmouth County on the matter. During a meeting on Aug. 17,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Aug. 24
Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
Hightstown Borough Council adopts 2022 budget with $132 municipal tax increase
The Hightstown Borough Council unanimously adopted its $8.2 million municipal budget for 2022. A public hearing on the budget was held at its Aug. 15 meeting. The budget increases the municipal property tax rate from $1.41 per $100 of assessed value to $1.47. The six-cent increase means the owner of...
Metuchen Downtown Alliance seeking public input on downtown through survey
METUCHEN – It’s time to update Metuchen Downtown Alliance’s five-year strategic plan and the Alliance is looking for public feedback through a survey. These are some of the questions, the Metuchen Downtown Alliance (MDA) hopes to gauge public sentiments of the downtown. The first MDA strategic plan...
Marlboro man pleads guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced that on Aug. 1, James Hemenway, 43, of Marlboro, pleaded guilty before state Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan, sitting in Toms River, to a charge of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute. According to an Aug. 18 press release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Examiner Datebook, Aug. 24
• The Monmouth County Park System will host Enviro-Quest on Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone Township, meet in the Agress Road parking lot. Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the park system naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in a mini-nature lesson, activity or walk for 30 to 60 minutes of nature-based fun. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
News Transcript Datebook, Aug. 24
• Freehold Elks Lodge No. 1454 will hold an All-U-Can-Eat Sunday Breakfast from 9-11:30 a.m. on the third Sunday of every month at the lodge, 73 E. Main St., Freehold Borough. Extensive menu cooked to order. Adults, $11; children 12 and younger, $5. • The Monmouth County Park System is...
Universal Society of Hinduism calls for all Middlesex County school districts to close on Diwali
The Universal Society of Hinduism is asking for all 24 public school districts in Middlesex County to observe the Diwali holiday – the most popular festival of the Hindu religion – by closing on Oct. 24. Schools are already closed in East Brunswick, Edison, Monroe, North Brunswick, Piscataway,...
Monroe’s draft master plan review with public engagement is scheduled for Aug. 25
MONROE – The Monroe Township Planning Board is planning to present draft elements of the township’s master plan for residents during an upcoming meeting. A presentation on the draft elements is scheduled for a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 25. The meeting will also be available to view via the township YouTube page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Princeton officials go out for trash contract bids; includes organic waste collection program
Princeton officials are going out to bid for a new trash-hauling contract that would also bring back the organic waste collection program. The Princeton Council gave the go-ahead to consultant Wayne DeFeo and Assistant Municipal Engineer James Purcell to prepare the bid documents and advertise them at its Aug. 8 meeting.
South River police collecting gift cards for family who lost everything in fire
SOUTH RIVER – The South River Police Department is holding a gift card drive for a family who suffered “a devastating house fire.”. Although the family was uninjured during the fire on Aug. 19, the couple, along with their 20-month-old son, lost everything they own, police said through a social media post on Aug. 20.
Howell Planning Board gives thumbs up to seniors’ apartment building
HOWELL – The Woodmont senior assisted living center has been approved to be constructed at the corner of Route 9 north and West Farms Road in Howell. During a meeting of the Planning Board that was held in a remote format on Aug. 4, the board members unanimously voted “yes” to approve the three-story building.
Overdose awareness day honors lives lost to substance use
A sea of small purple flags will adorn the grass along the front entrance to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office in Freehold for the rest of the month, leading up to International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, with each flag representing an individual lost due to a drug overdose in Monmouth County this year.
Masks to remain optional as Hopewell Valley Regional School District set to begin 2022-23 school year
COVID-19 When the start of the 2022-23 school year begins in September, masks will continue to be optional for all staff, students and visitors. “We are asking that everyone respect the individual’s right to wear a mask or not,” Treece said. “Be aware that the mask policy can change if the New Jersey Department of Health or Department of Education puts those policies back in place.”
Pennington School has new CFO
The Pennington School has a new CFO. Brenda Cole began the role on July 18, according to Dr. William S. Hawkey, longtime head of The Pennington School. Cole is a finance executive with more than 30 years of experience building and leading successful financial departments. Following a career in the corporate world with responsibilities in finance, accounting and capital planning, she became director of finance and operations and CFO for Wilmington Montessori School, where she worked for 15 years. There, she developed five- and 10-year strategic plans for the institution, built new infrastructure at the school for technology and facility maintenance, prepared annual operating budgets, and supervised all finance, accounting, human resources, technology, and facility functions, Hawkey said.
Bordentown City Hall moves to Point Breeze
Bordentown City Hall has officially moved from Farnsworth Avenue to its new location at Point Breeze in July. City administration offices opened for in-person business as of Aug. 1 at the new city administration building at 101 E. Park St. The location was formerly known as Divine Word Missionaries. Bordentown...
A mural beautifies Edison VFW Post 3117
EDISON – Among the tractor trailers and industrial sites on National Road, there is now a beautiful mural depicting essentially what every military branch stands for: the American flag. The 48-foot by 11-foot mural is painted on the back of the Edison Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3117...
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 0