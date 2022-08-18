ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Divided Red Bank Borough Council hires new municipal attorney

RED BANK – A new municipal attorney has been hired in Red Bank following a divided vote among members of the Borough Council. During a meeting on Aug. 18, members of the council passed a resolution authorizing the award of a contract for borough attorney services. The contract was awarded to the law firm Antonelli Kantor, PC, of Livingston and Union Township.
Tinton Falls officials to designate Centre Plaza as no parking zone

TINTON FALLS – Members of the Tinton Falls Borough Council are proposing to prohibit parking on a street that intersects with Hope Road. During a meeting on Aug. 9, council members introduced an ordinance that will, if adopted, amend the borough code and designate Centre Plaza as a no parking street. Both sides and the entire length of Centre Plaza will be added to the “parking prohibited at all times” section of the borough code.
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Aug. 24

Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
Examiner Datebook, Aug. 24

• The Monmouth County Park System will host Enviro-Quest on Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone Township, meet in the Agress Road parking lot. Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the park system naturalist is waiting. Once there, join in a mini-nature lesson, activity or walk for 30 to 60 minutes of nature-based fun. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
News Transcript

News Transcript Datebook, Aug. 24

• Freehold Elks Lodge No. 1454 will hold an All-U-Can-Eat Sunday Breakfast from 9-11:30 a.m. on the third Sunday of every month at the lodge, 73 E. Main St., Freehold Borough. Extensive menu cooked to order. Adults, $11; children 12 and younger, $5. • The Monmouth County Park System is...
Masks to remain optional as Hopewell Valley Regional School District set to begin 2022-23 school year

COVID-19 When the start of the 2022-23 school year begins in September, masks will continue to be optional for all staff, students and visitors. “We are asking that everyone respect the individual’s right to wear a mask or not,” Treece said. “Be aware that the mask policy can change if the New Jersey Department of Health or Department of Education puts those policies back in place.”
Pennington School has new CFO

The Pennington School has a new CFO. Brenda Cole began the role on July 18, according to Dr. William S. Hawkey, longtime head of The Pennington School. Cole is a finance executive with more than 30 years of experience building and leading successful financial departments. Following a career in the corporate world with responsibilities in finance, accounting and capital planning, she became director of finance and operations and CFO for Wilmington Montessori School, where she worked for 15 years. There, she developed five- and 10-year strategic plans for the institution, built new infrastructure at the school for technology and facility maintenance, prepared annual operating budgets, and supervised all finance, accounting, human resources, technology, and facility functions, Hawkey said.
Bordentown City Hall moves to Point Breeze

Bordentown City Hall has officially moved from Farnsworth Avenue to its new location at Point Breeze in July. City administration offices opened for in-person business as of Aug. 1 at the new city administration building at 101 E. Park St. The location was formerly known as Divine Word Missionaries. Bordentown...
A mural beautifies Edison VFW Post 3117

EDISON – Among the tractor trailers and industrial sites on National Road, there is now a beautiful mural depicting essentially what every military branch stands for: the American flag. The 48-foot by 11-foot mural is painted on the back of the Edison Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3117...
