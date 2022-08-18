The Pennington School has a new CFO. Brenda Cole began the role on July 18, according to Dr. William S. Hawkey, longtime head of The Pennington School. Cole is a finance executive with more than 30 years of experience building and leading successful financial departments. Following a career in the corporate world with responsibilities in finance, accounting and capital planning, she became director of finance and operations and CFO for Wilmington Montessori School, where she worked for 15 years. There, she developed five- and 10-year strategic plans for the institution, built new infrastructure at the school for technology and facility maintenance, prepared annual operating budgets, and supervised all finance, accounting, human resources, technology, and facility functions, Hawkey said.

PENNINGTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO