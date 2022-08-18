Who doesn't love a nice, heaping side of asparagus? When the summer months roll around, a few key things come to mind, and grilling is definitely at the forefront. Let's be honest — summer and grilling are basically synonymous, and asparagus is one of the most incredible veggies you can cook on the grill. There's just something about the flavor and the char marks from the grill grates that make it incredibly tasty. To go along with the wonderful taste, we should also mention that asparagus is good for you because it has plenty of health benefits. According to Healthline, this green veggie is an excellent source of antioxidants and helps improve digestion, thanks to its high fiber level. This means you can feel good about eating it.

RECIPES ・ 17 HOURS AGO