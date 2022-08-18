Read full article on original website
Cracker Barrel, the homestyle restaurant chain dotting the interstate, has been a beacon for traveling families for over 50 years. With an old country store featuring vintage candy and toys from your grandparents' childhood, and a restaurant exuding Southern charm, every Cracker Barrel location feels like it was preserved in time. Meant to feel like your home-away-from-home, according to its founder Dan Evins, the chain prides itself on cooking from scratch and sourcing quality ingredients.
The Sandwich So Good It Has Its Own Fair
Philadelphia is home to the cheesesteak; Chicago celebrates Italian beef (especially since the success of The Bear); New Orleans proudly serves its po' boy; and Binghamton boasts ... the spiedie. If you don't know what a spiedie is, a) you're clearly not from Upstate New York and b) your loss. Technically, the spiedie was born outside of Binghamton, in the town of Endicott (per Atlas of Popular Culture in the Northeastern U.S.), but it's been adopted and celebrated in the general area to great acclaim. The backstory is a bit contested, but everyone agrees that the sandwich started in the 1930s with Italian immigrants to the Southern Tier region of New York State, who marinated their meat in a sort of Italian dressing, grilled it to charred perfection, and then added some bread for good measure.
Geoffrey Zakarian's Secret Hack For Scrambled Eggs
Geoffrey Zakarian is a talented chef with two successful restaurants under his belt. He appears on Food Network's "Chopped," "The Kitchen," and "Big Restaurant Bet." The man is a fierce cook and is always happy to spread his vast culinary knowledge to his fans through short videos he posts on his Instagram. On his social media, Zakarian often shares simple tips and tricks to help everyday home cooks get dinner on the table. In 2022, he launched a separate Instagram account, called Zakarian Kitchen, where he offers up product recommendations, recipes, and more from his eponymous product line.
Here's What Alex Guarnaschelli Really Made For The US Open Menu
Champion chef Alex Guarnaschelli will be joining tennis champions at this year's U.S. Open. The Food Network star will in fact be returning to the U.S. Open, as her pop-up version of her restaurant Fare graced plates and palates at the 2021 U.S. Open as well (per U.S. Open). This year, Guarnaschelli's Fare will be featured as part of the new Flavors of the Open event on August 25 (via Yahoo).
Burger King Is Discontinuing A Classic And Fans Are Furious
There's a big difference between a store being out of your favorite things but knowing they'll be back in stock soon, and finding out your favorite thing has been discontinued for good. There's a certain period of grief and if it's replaced with something new, you know it won't be quite the same. In some cases, you'll grow to love the new alternative, but it will still never replace the original.
Lemony Grilled Asparagus Recipe
Who doesn't love a nice, heaping side of asparagus? When the summer months roll around, a few key things come to mind, and grilling is definitely at the forefront. Let's be honest — summer and grilling are basically synonymous, and asparagus is one of the most incredible veggies you can cook on the grill. There's just something about the flavor and the char marks from the grill grates that make it incredibly tasty. To go along with the wonderful taste, we should also mention that asparagus is good for you because it has plenty of health benefits. According to Healthline, this green veggie is an excellent source of antioxidants and helps improve digestion, thanks to its high fiber level. This means you can feel good about eating it.
IHOP Has Some 'Scary' News About Its Fall Menu
As fall approaches, seasonal menu items are starting to roll out at restaurants and fast food establishments alike. Each year at Olive Garden, a dessert that combines pumpkin pie and cheesecake is added to the menu. Appropriately dubbed a pumpkin cheesecake, this creation is decorated with whipped cream, crumbles of ginger cookie, and caramel sauce. Additionally, the famed pumpkin spice latte has graced the Starbucks' menu each fall since its debut in 2003, solidifying pumpkin spice as the ultimate flavor of fall.
Bobby Flay's 'Favorite Day' On Bobby & Sophie Is Too Wholesome
There are a couple of things we can confidently say about Bobby Flay. He loves his daughter Sophie. The two apparently get along so well that they've even begun to collaborate on entertainment projects, including their new show "Bobby And Sophie On The Coast." He's a fan of horse racing (via America's Best Racing), loves Southwestern flavors and Italian food (via Wonderwall), and he's a big cat person.
Crumbl Cookies Just Brought Back An Award-Winning Flavor
Crumbl Cookies have exploded in popularity over the past couple of years. The Takeout partially attributes this viral cookie company's success to its distinct pink packaging and drool-worthy videos on TikTok. The company was founded in 2017, but 2020 was the year it really took off, boasting $53.4 million in domestic sales. The company was built on the self-proclaimed "world's best chocolate chip cookie," which remains on the menu every week, while the rest of the flavors rotate (via Crumbl's official website). These limited-time flavors create a sense of FOMO, which we all know is a powerful tool.
Why IHOP Just Made A Huge Menu Change
Have you ever gone to a restaurant and asked for a substitution on a menu item, only to be told "we don't do that?" Though some eateries still hold fast to their "no substitutions" rules, these days restaurants seem to be making it easier than ever to customize their menus. There are a ridiculous number of ways you can customize a Five Guys burger (more than 250,000!), and you'll never run out of ways to customize a Burger King Whopper.
How Prohibition Led To The Popularity Of Finger Foods
Finger foods are a common element of parties, from the backyard barbeque to the high-end cocktail party. They are those little "appetizers" meant to give you something to eat while you wait for the main course — think pigs in a blanket, shrimp cocktails, cheese balls, and puff pastries. Despite their simple appearance, many finger foods — or "hors d'oeuvres" — have a unique history behind them, with roots in upper-class French society, American speakeasies, and even as far back as ancient Rome.
Taco Bell Is Testing Grilled Lunchwraps That Look Too Good To Be True
Taco Bell has already had a pretty exciting 2022. First, the fast-food Mexican joint finally brought back the Mexican pizza as a permanent menu item, delighting fans around the world. Then, the chain finally added a new dessert to the menu. The Strawberry Bell Truffle is currently being tested and may become a permanent part of the permanent dessert menu, which at the moment includes Cinnabon Delights and Cinnamon Twists.
Arby's Has Good News For Fans Of Its Popular Cheesesteak
There are so many popular foods in America that started out as local or regional favorites that eventually made their way to other parts of the country — even if the versions that ended up being sold aren't quite authentic. Just take Taco Bell. The founder Glen Bell tasted a crispy taco at Mexican restaurant Mitla in San Bernardino, California, and created his own rendition of it or Taco Bell, per the BBC. When Taco Bell's success skyrocketed, its crunchy tacos became the widespread default.
Jack In The Box Is About To Change In A Big Way
Jack in the Box has always marketed itself as "different" from other fast food restaurants. The chain features a clown mascot in a similar style to McDonald's former mascot Ronald McDonald. However, "Jack" is more brash and spontaneous (for lack of a better word) than old Ronald was, as evidenced by some of the chain's more outrageous commercials (via Eat This, Not That). Jack in the Box also openly markets to those who enjoy recreational marijuana, such as offering a special "Merry Munchie Meal" promotion in 2017 to celebrate California legalizing cannabis (via Fortune). After all, what says California more than being stoned on a beach with a box of mini tacos?
The Pasta Queen's Green Olive Oil Has TikTok Under A Spell
It's easy to get lost in The Pasta Queen's sauce. Born Nadia Caterina Munno, she first gained popularity on TikTok in 2020 with her charismatic persona and anti-diet attitude. The Pasta Queen's debut video features her proudly proclaiming "this is not a plate for people on a diet" and boasted the caption "this is not gluten free, ketogenic ... paleo." Since then, the viral chef has amassed 2.4 million followers and 40.8 million likes across the platform thanks to her dangerously delicious pasta recipes and authentic Italian fare.
The Easy Way Alex Guarnaschelli Upgrades Butter
Cooking can be a creative, fun, and even therapeutic outlet. Not only does homemade food tend to taste better and more fresh than take-out meals, but it can show the people you feed, whether it be your family or party guests, just how much you care — making it all the more rewarding.
Producer Brian McGinn Reveals The Most Difficult Part Of Making Street Food And Chef's Table - Exclusive
Producer Brian McGinn is a seasoned veteran in the food show genre at this point — since 2015, he has produced food-centered programming for Netflix. What started with the gourmet world of "Chef's Table" has now expanded with the more approachable, everyday bites of "Street Food." As the name implies, the show highlights street foods from around the world, showcasing the excellent cuisine you can get without sitting in a high-end restaurant and paying the price for it.
The Speakeasy That Requires You To Make $100,000 To Enter
In the '20s, speakeasies were secret clubs and bars that served then-illegal liquor to countless patrons — everyone from average Joes to famed authors like F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway sat and drank bootleg gin (via New York Magazine). Of course, with the end of Prohibition in 1933, speakeasies became less prevalent, per Prohibition. But that doesn't mean that all speakeasies have truly disappeared. Some are still open and require a very generous "entrance fee" if you want to mingle with the movers and shakers.
Wendy's Summer Salad Shortage Is Causing An Uproar On Reddit
Let's flash back to the beginning of summer when everyone was probably excited about ice cream cones and the feeling of the sun on their face, and nobody seemed to be desperately waiting to get a taste of the newest pumpkin spice product. As school let out and people began planning beach vacations, Wendy's released a few summer treats. Among its seasonal lineup was the summer-exclusive strawberry Frosty and a returning favorite – the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad.
Bake Off: The Professionals Is Looking For New Contestants
Since its inception in 2010, "The Great British Bake Off" has become one of the most popular baking competitions of its time. With 12 seasons and 6.9 million viewers not including Netflix (via Variety), "Bake Off" is celebrated from Bristol to Boston and beyond. While the original series follows 12 bakers as they compete for the title of the U.K.'s Best Amateur Baker, "Bake Off" also has a handful of spinoffs including bake offs in America, New Zealand, and Australia, and a recent stage production titled "The Great British Bake Off: The Musical."
