Read full article on original website
Related
Bradley Beach, NJ sinkholes ‘mostly’ filled, portions of beach reopen
BRADLEY BEACH — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection said tide cycles accounted for sinkholes filling up several days after they were announced at one beach in this Jersey Shore borough, but officials have not given an update about a second beach to the north. Last Monday, the...
A salt weapon to kill spotted lanternflies: NJ has these options
A salt weapon. It’s the weapon for war. A weapon for fending off an invading army. Not for an army of Russians or terrorists. For an invasive species army. The spotted lanternfly. They’ve come back with a vengeance this year and they’re aiming for New Jersey agriculture in every...
Change Red Traffic Lights To Green With This New Jersey Life Hack
In Jersey we are almost always in a rush. We are always looking for a way to keep our bodies and our cars in motion. We have to deal with traffic because we are in one of the most populated states in the country but what we don’t have to deal with is a prolonged red light. Yep, there’s a hack for that.
The Enchanted Forest Awaits You and Your Family in Bass River, New Jersey
It sits on the border between Ocean and Burlington County, it's a beautiful location that awaits you and your family. It's gorgeous Bass River State Forest. If you have never visited then you should put this on your list of places to go. Recently I had a chance to go...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
Police: NJ man stole Audi, cash at Sea Girt home as couple slept inside
Authorities have arrested a Morris County man they said slipped into a Sea Girt beachfront home last week, stealing valuables and a car as the couple renting the property remained sleeping. Justin Leuzarder, 39, of Morristown has been charged with third-degree counts of burglary and theft, stemming from the incident...
Popular Outdoor Attraction In Red Bank, NJ Will Remain Open Into The 2022 Fall Season
The COVID-19 Pandemic was one of the worst years we've had in a while and we are still struggling with some of the after effects. However, there is a small silver lining: there were a lot of new things that came out of the COVID-19 Pandemic!. People started working remotely,...
A new push in NJ to prevent localized flooding
As part of an effort to improve water quality and mitigate the worsening impacts of flooding caused by development and climate change, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is offering millions of dollars in grant money to help towns, counties and utility authorities modernize stormwater management systems. Ed Potosnak,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Awesome! Ocean County Broke the World Record in Pine Beach, NJ
It's something we always say, "I wish I could be in the Guinness Book of World Records." At least, I say it all the time. WOW, it happened here in Ocean County this past weekend. This sounds like a lot of fun and it's all for a wonderful cause with...
New Jersey gas prices among the nation’s highest
As gas prices continue to fall, New Jersey continues to pay among the highest pump prices in the nation. The average for regular gas, according to AAA, in New Jersey is now $4.06 per gallon, down 11 cents in the last week and a dollar lower than the peak reached on June.
Tuesday NJ weather: From fog to sun, warming up, limited rain chances
Monday was a stormy, soggy day across New Jersey — just what the "drought doctor" ordered. But not everyone got soaked. Rainfall totals ranged from a measly Trace (West Cape May) to an impressive 5.77" (Surf City). There are no residual flooding issues around the state here on Tuesday morning.
Matawan, NJ man arrested in second heartbreaking case of Patricide in a week in Monmouth County, NJ
For the second time in about a week, a man has been arrested and charged in Monmouth County after killing his own father in their home. It was last Thursday that a Hazlet Township man was arrested for breaking into his father's home on Middle Road in the middle of the night on Wednesday, confronting his father, and then brutally attacking him, killing him in the process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 8/22
7 - 13 knots (Gust 18 knots) TODAY: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers with a chance of tstms. E swell around 2 ft at 6 seconds, becoming S 2 to 3 ft at 5 seconds this afternoon. TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15...
Six Ocean County, NJ residents arrested in latest drug sweep by Brick, NJ Police Street Crimes Unit
The Brick Township Police Street Crimes Unit has swept up community roads of drugs in their latest sweep that led to six Ocean County residents being arrested. On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department announced this latest string of narcotics related apprehensions and crimes. Six people have been arrested in...
Emboldened New Jersey drug dealer pleads guilty to causing overdose of man in Toms River, NJ
The man responsible for dealing a lethal concoction of drugs that killed a man in Toms River has now pleaded guilty and is looking at several years in prison. The guilty plea was announced on Tuesday by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. An investigation began on December 5, 2019, when...
Despite shoaling, NJ’s Manasquan Inlet safe for boats — for now
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A "dramatic" buildup of sand recently in the Manasquan Inlet prompted an emergency survey by the Army Corps of Engineers last week at the request of U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, but there is no emergency for boaters, at least not yet. A release from Smith's,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much
One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
Watch Robot Server Take Care Of Customers At Sushi Restaurant In Lavallette, NJ
The world of eating out has drastically changed since the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Outdoor dining, contactless delivery and more expensive prices have all proven that the restaurant industry will never be the same. The technology restaurants use has really stepped their game up and I have the proof!
NJ weather: Rain, glorious rain! Then drying out and heating up again
I was so excited to head out for work today to find delicious raindrops falling from the sky. It has been an incredibly dry summer so far. Parts of the state (about 8% of NJ) now officially fall in the "severe drought" category, running about 7 inches behind normal rainfall over the last 60 to 90 days.
Unbelievable, This Was Voted The Most Popular Beer In All Of New Jersey
There really is no better way to end the work week than with an ice cold beer overlooking the bay. Beer is one of the most popular drinks around, has been for centuries. Whether you want something lite and crisp like a pale ale, something with a little more body like a lager, or you want a beer that drinks like a meal (looking at you Guinness) there's something for everyone.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0