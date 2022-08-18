Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN) – An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event...
myrtlebeachsc.com
USGS.gov: Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina
The U.S. Geological Survey has issued an Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina. In a press advisory submitted to MyrtleBeachSC News today:. ELGIN, South Carolina — The USGS is providing scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the region. The swarm...
WYFF4.com
Earthquakes in South Carolina: What is the likelihood of more larger earthquakes?
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What is the likelihood that a larger earthquake will be felt in South Carolina as part of the ongoing "swarm" in the region?. It's a question a lot of people have been asking and now the United States Geological Survey is providing some scenarios. (Video above...
FOX Carolina
USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) provided scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the Midlands. The swarm in Elgin, SC began on Dec. 27, 2021, with a magnitude 3.3 earthquake, according to USGS. The largest earthquake...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: South Carolina patrons among the best tippers
Despite inflation, a recent report says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.
lonelyplanet.com
Swamps, forests and steeples await on South Carolina’s 5 best hikes
The swampy trails of Congaree National Park make a fantastic family outing © Daniela Duncan / Getty Images. From the most leisurely of oceanside strolls to vigorous treks through the Blue Ridge Mountains, an entire spectrum of hikes awaits in the Palmetto State. Its northern neighbor may receive plenty...
WJCL
Authorities in South Carolina search for teen girl who left home with person she talked with online
FORT MILL, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Aaliyah Kelley, 15, was last seen Sunday, August 21 at 8 p.m. in Fort Mill. Aaliyah is described as 5 feet 3 inches, 190 pounds...
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies serving warrant at home in Piedmont, dispatch says
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home in Piedmont, according to dispatch. Dispatch said officials were called to Mansion Circle to serve a warrant Tuesday morning. Neighbors tells us there are more than a dozen officers responding to the home. We...
South Carolina principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says
A South Carolina elementary school principal who was shot to death early Sunday morning was found dead inside a car by authorities with the suspect still inside, according to the Dillon County sheriff.
Watch: Alligator makes a late-night ruckus on South Carolina couple's porch
A Sotu Carolina couple said they awoke to a crashing sound in the middle of the night and discovered a 6-foot alligator on their front porch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Things To Do In Columbia For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Columbia for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Columbia. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
WYFF4.com
Causes of death released for two South Carolina inmates found dead in May
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the cause of death for two inmates who died in May at the Greenville County Detention Center. The coroner's office said in May that Allan Lindsey Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, were found unresponsive in their housing unit by detention center staff and pronounced dead by paramedics.
abccolumbia.com
SCDEW: Workers in SC quitting jobs at near record pace
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolinians are quitting their jobs at a near record pace. According to the Department of Employment and Workforce, more than 82,000 people quit their jobs in June. The agency says that’s one in every 27 people working in the state. That being said, the...
JOBS・
AAA: South Carolina’s average gas price dips to 43 cents below national average on Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Gas prices in South Carolina were 43 cents a gallon less than the national average on Sunday, with a gallon of unleaded gas costing $3.47 on average in the Palmetto State, according to AAA. The average price in neighboring North Carolina on Sunday was $3.60, 30 cents less a gallon […]
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian hit by logging truck in Oconee County, SCHP says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that involved a pedestrian who was hit by a logging truck in Oconee County. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Cassidy Bridge Road near Amber Breann Drive in Mountain Rest, according...
yourislandnews.com
He’s ‘done nothing for South Carolina’
Lowcountry’s Matthews challenges Scott for Senate seat. Democrat Krystle Matthews was a political unknown when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, and she is now looking to step onto the national stage as she takes on incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
At least 2 wounded, 1 dead by gunfire near SC State late Sunday night
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg officers are working to determine the circumstances behind a deadly shooting near the South Carolina State campus late Sunday night that spilled over into the morning hours. According to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety reports filed by officers who responded to the scene, the incident...
Comments / 1