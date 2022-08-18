Read full article on original website
'He reminds me of Patrice Evra in many ways': Rio Ferdinand hails Tyrell Malacia after the Man United full back's 'tremendous' performance against Liverpool... and admits Luke Shaw is 'going to have to do something' to get back into Erik ten Hag's team
Rio Ferdinand has compared Tyrell Malacia to Manchester United legend Patrice Evra after the full back shone on his first start for the club against Liverpool on Monday. Malacia had found himself behind Luke Shaw in the pecking order for the opening two games of the season, but after impressing off the bench against Brentford, he was given the nod to play ahead of the Englishman at Old Trafford this time around.
BBC
Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title
Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
BBC
'Liverpool got exactly what they deserved'
Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Old Trafford. Liverpool's disappointing start to the season continued as they found themselves overrun from the kick-off by an inspired Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp's side have injury problems and Darwin Nunez's moment of madness that resulted in a red card against Crystal Palace deprived...
BBC
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss charged by FA for Anthony Taylor comments
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor following his side's controversial 2-2 draw with Tottenham. The German suggested Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future. Tuchel had previously received a one-match touchline ban and £35,000 fine for...
