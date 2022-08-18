Read full article on original website
Toho Water Authority welcomes Sunbridge customers, effective September 1
Toho Water Authority, Tavistock, and Sunbridge have struck a deal that will bring about 500 customers from the Sunbridge community to Toho Water effective Sept. 1. As part of the change, customers within Sunbridge will see a rate decrease in October, which will be reflected in their November bills. “Toho...
Orlando International Airport Continues to rebound from pandemic, international travel leads the surge in traffic
The Orlando International Airport continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Leading the surge in numbers is the return of international travelers. With international traffic up more than 329 percent so far this year, international visitation is on track to nearly double last year’s total. “We are very encouraged...
FWC to host open house August 30 to discuss Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Plan
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has finalized the final draft of its Lake Management Plan for the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, which includes four major lakes, Tohopekaliga, Cypress, Hatchineha and Kissimmee, totaling approximately 65,000 surface acres. To discuss the contents of the plan, FWC will host an open house public meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 6-8 p.m. at the Kissimmee Civic Center, located at 201 E Dakin Ave. in Kissimmee.
OUC repurposes 400 tons of concrete from its St. Cloud Operations & Maintenance Center to create artificial reef
On Saturday, OUC took hundreds of concrete structures from the construction site of its net zero St. Cloud Operations & Maintenance Center, and instead of having them dumped in a landfill, found a sustainable use for them. They created an artificial reef project with 800,000 pounds of concrete off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Volusia County.
Two men running for seats on the Osceola School Board in the primary election
Positively Osceola published an article that featured the six women who are running for the school board in Osceola County, a first for the school district. There are two men also running for seats on the school board, Will Fonseca, who is running for the District 4 seat, and Jim Nichols, who is running for the District 1 seat. We want to make sure we give them an opportunity to share who they are and why they are running as well.
Early voting ends today in Osceola County at 7pm, primary election takes place this Tuesday August 23
Today, August 21, is the final day of early voting in Osceola County, and will take place from 9am-7pm at Osceola County’s nine early voting locations. Each voter must bring a photo and signature identification. Here are the county’s Early Voting locations:. Supervisor of Elections Office. West Osceola...
