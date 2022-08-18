ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FWC to host open house August 30 to discuss Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Plan

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has finalized the final draft of its Lake Management Plan for the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes, which includes four major lakes, Tohopekaliga, Cypress, Hatchineha and Kissimmee, totaling approximately 65,000 surface acres. To discuss the contents of the plan, FWC will host an open house public meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 6-8 p.m. at the Kissimmee Civic Center, located at 201 E Dakin Ave. in Kissimmee.
OUC repurposes 400 tons of concrete from its St. Cloud Operations & Maintenance Center to create artificial reef

On Saturday, OUC took hundreds of concrete structures from the construction site of its net zero St. Cloud Operations & Maintenance Center, and instead of having them dumped in a landfill, found a sustainable use for them. They created an artificial reef project with 800,000 pounds of concrete off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Volusia County.
Two men running for seats on the Osceola School Board in the primary election

Positively Osceola published an article that featured the six women who are running for the school board in Osceola County, a first for the school district. There are two men also running for seats on the school board, Will Fonseca, who is running for the District 4 seat, and Jim Nichols, who is running for the District 1 seat. We want to make sure we give them an opportunity to share who they are and why they are running as well.
