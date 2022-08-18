Kennesaw candidates introduce themselves

Four candidates for an open seat on the Kennesaw City Council took a chance to introduce themselves to voters and to those they hope will become their new colleagues this week.

In all, seven people are running in the nonpartisan special election for the Post 1 council seat. James “Doc” Eaton resigned in June to protest the city giving a license to Wildman’s, a Confederate-themed business downtown.

The term expires at the end of 2023.

One candidate is a familiar face. David Blinkhorn served for three years in the Post 4 seat but resigned last year to run for state House.

“When this opportunity came up to run again, I was excited because I had some unfinished business to do,” Blinkhorn said.

He and other candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot spoke during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Blinkhorn said he ran in 2017 on a promise to vote against tax increases — something the current council went on to approve later in the meeting.

“This city continues to tax and spend,” Blinkhorn, a warehouse manager, said.

Madelyn Orochena isn’t in elected office, but she is chair of Kennesaw’s Arts and Culture Commission.

“I’m interested in running because I’m interested in serving my city in any way that I can,” she said. “I want to see Kennesaw be somewhere people don’t just reside but love living.

“I want more safety and walkability. I want to see more people. I love seeing people walk by my house and I love seeing people having fun downtown. I volunteer for the Arts and Culture Commission, so art in the city is really important to me.

“I want to be a voice and want to be an advocate for people who maybe haven’t had the responsive feeling (about) their concerns.”

Jason Acree, a development and construction manager, said he’s lived inside the city limits for four years and is making his political debut, something he called “exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time.”

Acree said he and his family have been involved at Kennesaw Mountain High School and Burnt Hickory Baptist Church.

“We’ve been active in the community from that standpoint, and now that our youngest is in college, I wanted to do more inside the community and be more involved,” he said.

Jon Fred Bothers, a real estate broker, said he’s seen many good things in Kennesaw and wants to continue the progress.

“The city is growing. There’s lots of things that are happening here. This city, it’s not about one person. The city is not about one business. The city is about this whole community, about the people in this community,” he said.

“I want this place to continue to grow and have a vision of a great future here because I want my kids, when they get married, to come back because this is where I’m going to be.”

Also on the ballot are retiree Daniel Bowie, corporate flight attendant and aviation marketing professional Lynette Burnette and coordinator Anthony Gutierrez.

Mayor Derek Easterling said he appreciated the efforts of all candidates.

“Thank you for stepping up,” he said. “Thank you for being informed and engaged in your community.”

Blinkhorn agreed — but said he expects to be back on the podium after the election.

“When I saw that there were seven candidates, I was a little excited, and after meeting everybody and chatting, the good news is that when I’m serving after I’m elected in November, we’ll have six volunteers for all the committees that we need.”

Voting at five locations across the city will take place on Election Day, Nov. 8. The voting registration deadline is Oct. 11, with the first day of advance voting Oct. 17.

ELECTIONS

♦ What: Kennesaw City Council Place 1 special election, to succeed James “Doc” Eaton

♦ When: Nov. 8, with early voting Oct. 17 to Nov. 4

♦ Who: Candidates are Jason Acree, former Councilman David Blinkhorn, Jon Fred Bothers, Daniel Bowie, Lynette Burnette, Anthony Gutierrez and Madelyn Orochena. They’re running to fill out the unfinished term of James “Doc” Eaton.

♦ Information: www.cobbcounty.org/elections