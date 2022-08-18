Read full article on original website
Dollar General faces $1.2 million fine for ‘risking employees’ lives,’ feds say
Dollar General faces a fine of more than $1.2 million dollars after the company was “risking employees’ lives” at three stores in Georgia, federal labor officials say. Safety violations include workers being exposed to “fire and entrapment hazards” with blocked store exits and electrical panels that were not easily accessible at the Dollar General locations in Hogansville, Pembroke and Smyrna, according to an Aug. 15 Department of Labor news release.
Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations
Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
Chipotle to pay $20m to 13,000 workers for violating rights in largest fair workweek settlement in US history
New York city mayor Eric Adams and other city officials announced on Tuesday that the fast food giant Chipotle will pay some 13,000 workers a settlement of roughly $20m for violating their rights. The settlement, according to Mr Adams, is historic: it’s the largest fair workweek payout in US history and the largest worker protection settlement in the history of New York city — a landmark achievement for a resurgent labour movement and its allies.The city investigation that ultimately resulted in the settlement was triggered when a group of 160 Chipotle employees and the 32BJ Service Employees International Union...
Cable company ordered to pay $7 billion to family of Texas woman murdered by repairman
A Texas jury has ordered Charter Communications to pay $7 billion in punitive damages to the family of an 83-year-old grandmother robbed and murdered by a cable repairman who arrived in the company’s van while off the clock. Charter, which owns Spectrum, was also deemed responsible last month for...
8 States That Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks
Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com: https://www.pexels.com/photo/20-us-dollar-bills-3564390/. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state would send nearly 60,000 Florida families a $450-per-child one-time relief check,
'They were just leaving them on the street': Texas Gov. Abbott has sent over 6,100 immigrants to DC as he expands to NYC
Volunteers who met the immigrants in Washington, DC, described how "shell-shocked these people were coming out of the buses."
A pharmacist who refused to fill a woman's emergency contraceptive prescription did not violate her rights, Minnesota jury rules
"I can't help but wonder about the other women who may be turned away," the plaintiff Andrea Anderson said.
Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall
Voters in at least five states will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this fall, and a similar measure may yet qualify for the ballot in one more state. If all six initiatives are successful, recreational use will be legal in half of the states, underlining the untenability of continuing federal prohibition.
New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag
Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.
Pregnant woman in Louisiana forced to choose between carrying a fetus that lacks a skull or travel out of state
A woman who learned her fetus lacks a skull and a pregnant teen with no parents find themselves trapped in a maze of state abortion regulations in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this summer.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
Illegal cannabis farms raking in billions for cartels are being destroyed in California
California officials are destroying hundreds of illegal marijuana farms worth billions of dollars to drug cartels every year.
Twenty-two states sue Biden administration over transgender rule for school lunch program
Twenty-two states sued the Biden administration for requiring states participating in the federal school lunch program to include gender identity and sexual orientation as protected under the definition of "sex" in Title IX . The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, alleges...
‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’
A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
Cops Are Now Freaking Out About ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’
The latest iteration of fentanyl scaremongering is about what authorities are calling “rainbow fentanyl.” They claim it’s newer, more potent, and targeting kids. Following the recent seizures of pink, green, yellow, and blue fentanyl—in blocks as well as pills—law enforcement officials including Customs and Border Protection and a California district attorney’s office have issued statements saying the drugs are meant to prey on children.
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Freezer pizzas are a staple in many households. But you may want to be extra vigilant the next time you fire up the oven for that frozen pie.
Capital One Data Breach Settlement: Who Is Eligible for a Payment and How Much Could They Get?
If you're a Capital One customer, you may be eligible for a payout stemming from the company's infamous 2019 data breach, which exposed the personal information of more than 100 million people. A lawsuit was originally filed in 2019 after Capital One announced a hacker had broken into its cloud-computing...
Former congressman and an FBI agent trainee among 9 indicted for insider trading, prosecutors say
A former US congressman and an FBI agent trainee were among nine people indicted on federal charges connected to unrelated insider trading schemes, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced Monday.
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was Fined
