Mississippi State

Miami Herald

Dollar General faces $1.2 million fine for ‘risking employees’ lives,’ feds say

Dollar General faces a fine of more than $1.2 million dollars after the company was “risking employees’ lives” at three stores in Georgia, federal labor officials say. Safety violations include workers being exposed to “fire and entrapment hazards” with blocked store exits and electrical panels that were not easily accessible at the Dollar General locations in Hogansville, Pembroke and Smyrna, according to an Aug. 15 Department of Labor news release.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
Power 102.9 NoCo

Feds Fine Rick Ross and Family Members for Multiple Wingstop Restaurant Violations

Multiple Wingstop locations in Mississippi run by Rick Ross and his family have been fined by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for several violations. On Aug. 11, the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (DOLWHD) announced it had collected $114,427 "in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties" from five Wingstop locations in the state operated by Boss Wing Enterprises, XXL learned on Tuesday (Aug. 16). $51,674 in back wages and liquidated damages for 244 workers were recovered as well as an assessment of $62,753 in civil money penalties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Chipotle to pay $20m to 13,000 workers for violating rights in largest fair workweek settlement in US history

New York city mayor Eric Adams and other city officials announced on Tuesday that the fast food giant Chipotle will pay some 13,000 workers a settlement of roughly $20m for violating their rights. The settlement, according to Mr Adams, is historic: it’s the largest fair workweek payout in US history and the largest worker protection settlement in the history of New York city — a landmark achievement for a resurgent labour movement and its allies.The city investigation that ultimately resulted in the settlement was triggered when a group of 160 Chipotle employees and the 32BJ Service Employees International Union...
LAW
Reason.com

Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall

Voters in at least five states will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this fall, and a similar measure may yet qualify for the ballot in one more state. If all six initiatives are successful, recreational use will be legal in half of the states, underlining the untenability of continuing federal prohibition.
Daily Mail

‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’

A 12-year-old gave a speech at the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday in opposition to new legislature outlawing abortion in the state. She spoke as The House passed a bill to ban abortion in the state, where it is currently legal up up to 20 weeks post-fertilization, allowing for limited exemptions for medical emergencies and complications but not for rape or incest.
SOCIETY
Vice

Cops Are Now Freaking Out About ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’

The latest iteration of fentanyl scaremongering is about what authorities are calling “rainbow fentanyl.” They claim it’s newer, more potent, and targeting kids. Following the recent seizures of pink, green, yellow, and blue fentanyl—in blocks as well as pills—law enforcement officials including Customs and Border Protection and a California district attorney’s office have issued statements saying the drugs are meant to prey on children.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS

