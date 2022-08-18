Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Updates on Locked On Canes

Five-star lineman Samson Okunlola still trending towards Miami, Could Canes lose Two Commits to Lousiville?

On Wednesday’s episode of Locked On Canes , host Alex Donno talked with Sport Illustrated’s head of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. about the Miami Hurricanes’ recruiting efforts as the season kick off approaches. They discussed current Canes commits, potential flips, and five-star futures, while giving Hurricanes fans context on what all the rumors really mean.

It’s been a stellar start to the recruiting trail for head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff, but verbal commitments are only worth their weight in signings. With several programs eager to poach prospects, Miami must be prepared for anything.

First, the good news for Canes fans. Five-star offensive tackle prospect and SI99 selection Samson Okunlola is still rumored to be leaning toward Miami as of right now. The 6’5” 305-pound Massachusetts resident would be the finishing touch on possibly the Hurricanes’ best offensive line class in program history.

While Okunlola may be favoring the Canes , he told Garcia that he likely won’t be committing soon. This is one situation that Miami will monitor closely right down to the wire.

Another recruit who’s been long favored to choose Miami is Rueben Bain , a four-star defensive lineman and local standout for Miami (Fla.) Central who happens to be the nephew of former Canes great Tolbert Bain . Bain’s reportedly considering both Auburn and Alabama heavily, but Garcia says the Miami connection still feels solid for the Hurricanes legacy prospect.

“He’s a legacy, his older brother’s a GA on the staff as well…There’s a ton of local ties here,” Garcia told Donno , “He’s been to campus like 10 times since Mario [Cristobal] took over down at the U. There’s a ton of traction for Miami.”

Bain is a local star and a must-get for Cristobal, but there are two more high-caliber prospects in close proximity that the Canes can’t forget about. It’s been reported that four-star receiver Robby Washington and three-star linebacker Bobby Washington, twins at nearby Miami Palmetto High School, are main targets for Louisville.

The Cardinals have already been making waves in Miami-Dade, grabbing commits from four-star Dade Christian receiver William Fowles and four-star Killian High School linebacker Stanquan Clark .

Now, they’re looking to flip the Washington twins as Miami picks up steam with other recruits. Some programs weren’t quite as high on Bobby at linebacker as they were on his pass-catching brother Robby, but Miami showed high interest in the duo, which is why the Washingtons committed there.

“You don’t get Robby without Bobby…Robby has made that incredibly clear,” said Garcia , “They view themselves as a package deal together. So, that is one element where Louisville is well aware and certainly on board with.”

Both brothers have been open with their recruitment and are continuing to take visits. It will be interesting to see if Miami can maintain their connection with these two local playmakers. The Hurricanes could certainly use some talent at receiver in this class and Washington goes a long way to filling that gap. Although the Canes are fighting off rustlers, they’re also trying to do some flipping of their own.

Oregon Ducks commit Jurrion Dickey , the number two ranked receiver prospect in the country, is apparently still on Miami’s wish list for the 2023 cycle. He plays in northern California, close by to Hurricanes SI99 QB commit Jaden Rashada (who’s one of Miami’s biggest recruiters) but has already made two unofficial visits to the far away Coral Gables campus. Dickey has a long-standing relationship with Cristobal from his time at Oregon and Miami is the top threat to steal him away from the Ducks.

Uncommitted five-star wideout Hykeem Williams , who plays at Stranahan High School just north of Miami in Fort Lauderdale, is another top priority for the Canes. Although his recruitment’s been a bit of a roller coaster, Miami seems to be gaining traction with the 6’4” route runner.

Williams has a couple of visits planned between now and his scheduled Sept. 23 commitment, but the Hurricanes are in the thick of this race and according to Garcia, the verbal probably won’t be the end of the road anyway.

The Canes have made huge strides in re-establishing the “State of Miami” and are gaining a foothold nationally. If they pick up another five-star skill prospect, such as Dickey or Williams, 2023 could be a special class for the Hurricanes.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.