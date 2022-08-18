ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Updates on Locked On Canes

By Collier Logan
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYxaC_0hLz41At00

Five-star lineman Samson Okunlola still trending towards Miami, Could Canes lose Two Commits to Lousiville?

On Wednesday’s episode of Locked On Canes , host Alex Donno talked with Sport Illustrated’s head of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. about the Miami Hurricanes’ recruiting efforts as the season kick off approaches. They discussed current Canes commits, potential flips, and five-star futures, while giving Hurricanes fans context on what all the rumors really mean.

It’s been a stellar start to the recruiting trail for head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff, but verbal commitments are only worth their weight in signings. With several programs eager to poach prospects, Miami must be prepared for anything.

First, the good news for Canes fans. Five-star offensive tackle prospect and SI99 selection Samson Okunlola is still rumored to be leaning toward Miami as of right now. The 6’5” 305-pound Massachusetts resident would be the finishing touch on possibly the Hurricanes’ best offensive line class in program history.

While Okunlola may be favoring the Canes , he told Garcia that he likely won’t be committing soon. This is one situation that Miami will monitor closely right down to the wire.

Another recruit who’s been long favored to choose Miami is Rueben Bain , a four-star defensive lineman and local standout for Miami (Fla.) Central who happens to be the nephew of former Canes great Tolbert Bain . Bain’s reportedly considering both Auburn and Alabama heavily, but Garcia says the Miami connection still feels solid for the Hurricanes legacy prospect.

“He’s a legacy, his older brother’s a GA on the staff as well…There’s a ton of local ties here,” Garcia told Donno , “He’s been to campus like 10 times since Mario [Cristobal] took over down at the U. There’s a ton of traction for Miami.”

Bain is a local star and a must-get for Cristobal, but there are two more high-caliber prospects in close proximity that the Canes can’t forget about. It’s been reported that four-star receiver Robby Washington and three-star linebacker Bobby Washington, twins at nearby Miami Palmetto High School, are main targets for Louisville.

The Cardinals have already been making waves in Miami-Dade, grabbing commits from four-star Dade Christian receiver William Fowles and four-star Killian High School linebacker Stanquan Clark .

Now, they’re looking to flip the Washington twins as Miami picks up steam with other recruits. Some programs weren’t quite as high on Bobby at linebacker as they were on his pass-catching brother Robby, but Miami showed high interest in the duo, which is why the Washingtons committed there.

“You don’t get Robby without Bobby…Robby has made that incredibly clear,” said Garcia , “They view themselves as a package deal together. So, that is one element where Louisville is well aware and certainly on board with.”

Both brothers have been open with their recruitment and are continuing to take visits. It will be interesting to see if Miami can maintain their connection with these two local playmakers. The Hurricanes could certainly use some talent at receiver in this class and Washington goes a long way to filling that gap. Although the Canes are fighting off rustlers, they’re also trying to do some flipping of their own.

Oregon Ducks commit Jurrion Dickey , the number two ranked receiver prospect in the country, is apparently still on Miami’s wish list for the 2023 cycle. He plays in northern California, close by to Hurricanes SI99 QB commit Jaden Rashada (who’s one of Miami’s biggest recruiters) but has already made two unofficial visits to the far away Coral Gables campus. Dickey has a long-standing relationship with Cristobal from his time at Oregon and Miami is the top threat to steal him away from the Ducks.

Uncommitted five-star wideout Hykeem Williams , who plays at Stranahan High School just north of Miami in Fort Lauderdale, is another top priority for the Canes. Although his recruitment’s been a bit of a roller coaster, Miami seems to be gaining traction with the 6’4” route runner.

Williams has a couple of visits planned between now and his scheduled Sept. 23 commitment, but the Hurricanes are in the thick of this race and according to Garcia, the verbal probably won’t be the end of the road anyway.

The Canes have made huge strides in re-establishing the “State of Miami” and are gaining a foothold nationally. If they pick up another five-star skill prospect, such as Dickey or Williams, 2023 could be a special class for the Hurricanes.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
NFL
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Makes His Opinion On Bronny James Very Clear

Bronny James' father may be the most famous active basketball player on the planet, but the rising high school senior is making a name for himself on the court. Earlier today, 247Sports released their proprietary recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. Bronny, a 6-foot-2 combo guard out of Los Angeles (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, climbed from No. 49 to No. 41 on the list.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alabama State
State
Massachusetts State
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning

The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Hurricanes Football#Recruiting#Miami Connection#American Football#College Football#Sport Illustrated#The Miami Hurricanes#Si99
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Tight End: NFL World Reacts

As the New England Patriots continue to make cuts ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline, the team said goodbye to a former third-round pick on Sunday. Per ESPN's Field Yates, "The Patriots have waived TE Dalton Keene." The NFL world reacted to Keene's release on social media. "Belichick drafted two 3rd...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Scott Frost speaks to media before leaving for Ireland

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost spoke to the media one final time before leaving for the season opener in Dublin. The Saturday afternoon press availability gave Frost the chance to talk about the current attitude of the team, plans while in Ireland, and clarify comments made earlier in the week regarding the health and safety of the offensive line during training. The Huskers continue to prepare for their 2022 season opener against the Northwestern Wildcats in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 27th. Nebraska was initially scheduled to play in Dublin last season in Week 0 against the Illinois Fighting Illini. However, the Huskers will officially leave for Dublin on Monday afternoon. Stay tuned to Cornhuskers Wire, as we’ll have coverage of all the news and notes leading up to the kickoff from Dublin, Ireland. The start of the season is just days away. Kickoff is at 11:30 am. https://twitter.com/1011_News/status/1561461432851611651https://twitter.com/JacobPadilla_/status/1561443258365984768https://twitter.com/mitchsherman/status/1561444250579091457https://twitter.com/Husker247BC/status/1561444208463986689https://twitter.com/swmckewonOWH/status/1561446574273830913https://twitter.com/GoSkersGBR/status/1561445495410548736https://twitter.com/Husker247BC/status/1561446883867779072https://twitter.com/swmckewonOWH/status/1561444400667951104https://twitter.com/mitchsherman/status/1561447186872909831https://twitter.com/Husker247BC/status/1561445584531181568https://twitter.com/Steve_Marik/status/1561434627927048192https://twitter.com/mitchsherman/status/1561447748930600961https://twitter.com/sethGBR/status/1561467349806587912https://twitter.com/AdamKruegerTV/status/1561469007546486785https://twitter.com/Huskers/status/1561443396027387912Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!11
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
All Hurricanes

All Hurricanes

Miami, FL
253
Followers
204
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

 https://www.si.com/colleg/miami

Comments / 0

Community Policy