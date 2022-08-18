ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Funeral arrangements for Niceville K9 killed in crash

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville Police have procession and funeral arrangements for K9 Officer Blue. Blue died in a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7. A procession on Thursday, Aug. 25 starts at Blue Water Bay Animal Hospital and ends at Niceville Community Center on Partin Dr. Traffic delays are expected as police and emergency […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Burn baby burn’: Pensacola woman says as house lit on fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police arrested a woman who investigators believe tried to set her ex-husband’s home on fire. Ginger Rigsby Williamson, 58, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 20, after police were called to a home off Burgess Road for a house fire. When officers arrived, they interviewed Williamson’s ex-husband and his partner who […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niceville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Niceville, FL
Niceville, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
WEAR

Deputies: Pensacola man shoots victim in neck at Chimes Way residence

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office arrested a man for a shooting that took place in Escambia County late Monday night. Daniel Lamar Johnson, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, firing of a weapon in public or on a residential property, and aggravated battery. According...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

1 critically injured in Santa Rosa Co. crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to a crash involving an SUV and pickup truck off Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County.  The crash happened after the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the median and struck an oncoming SUV. The driver of the SUV […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#End Of Watch#K9 Blue#K 9 Blue#Partin Dr#Wear Channel 3
niceville.com

Fort Walton Beach man reportedly attacked, stabbed

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach area man was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a knife by a Texas man, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the local man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Walton firefighters battling blaze on shrimp boat

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue battled a large fire that broke out on a shrimp boat near Shipyard Road in Freeport Tuesday. “Firefighters conducted a primary search of the vessel and are now working to extinguish the flames,” Walton County officials wrote on Facebook at about 3:30 p.m. “At this time, […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
getthecoast.com

Coastal cleanup in Okaloosa

Today is the day! It is the 2022 Florida Primary Election and the polls open at 7 a.m. Of the 141,549 active eligible voters in Okaloosa County, 9,148 showed up during Early Voting. To find out where your precinct is to vote, click here. Today, Okaloosa voters will decide the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man in critical condition after crash on I-10 in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- A man is in critical condition following a crash on I-10 in Milton Monday afternoon. The crash occurred on I-10 westbound near Mile Marker 40 at around 4:40 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver of a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck failed to maintain control of...
MILTON, FL
niceville.com

Escambia store manager accused of defrauding more than 100 customers

PENSACOLA, Fla.– The manager of a Pensacola gun store is accused of numerous felonies in connection with the alleged defrauding of customers, many of whom are over 65 years of age, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. John David Floyd, 57, of Pensacola, was arrested by Florida...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy