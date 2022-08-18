Read full article on original website
Walton firefighters battling blaze on shrimp boat
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue battled a large fire that broke out on a shrimp boat near Shipyard Road in Freeport Tuesday. “Firefighters conducted a primary search of the vessel and are now working to extinguish the flames,” Walton County officials wrote on Facebook at about 3:30 p.m. “At this time, […]
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue respond to fire at Vallartas Mexican Restaurant
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm structure fire at Vallartas Mexican Restaurant in Pensacola, Monday night. At 11:59 p.m., units E6, SQ3, E1, E4, E7, TWR7, L12, BC2, BC3, E17, E2, E11, C2 and PS1 responded to the fire. Upon arrival, E6 confirmed a working fire coming from the […]
‘Burn baby burn’: Pensacola woman says as house lit on fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police arrested a woman who investigators believe tried to set her ex-husband’s home on fire. Ginger Rigsby Williamson, 58, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 20, after police were called to a home off Burgess Road for a house fire. When officers arrived, they interviewed Williamson’s ex-husband and his partner who […]
holmescounty.news
Community rallies around man injured in sawmill accident
The Ponce de Leon community showed an outpouring of love and support for a local man left with life-changing injuries in a sawmill accident at the Terry Yates Benefit held July 23. Yates and his wife, Pat Yates, have faced new challenges as Yates was left with paralysis by the...
New store will provide work for women recovering from addiction
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County non-profit organization that helps women overcome drug addiction and sex trafficking is opening a new location. Stephanie McMinn saw a need in the community to help women recover from drug addiction and sex trafficking, so she decided to help. In 2010 McMinn founded BeGenerous inc. The non-profit […]
Bay County Courthouse construction creates confusion for residents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is beginning on a new parking lot and building at the Bay County Courthouse. The parking lot will have a new drainage system underneath the lot. “It’s been very confusing,” Bay County Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said. “And then even when they park, finding their way to the […]
mypanhandle.com
BCSO: Four suspects arrested major pot, fentanyl case
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two foreign nationals and two Bay County men moved 367 pounds of pot from Oklahoma City to Panama City, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The case began on Friday when an FBI agent in Oklahoma City alerted other law enforcement agencies...
WJHG-TV
Fatal Pedestrian Car Crash in Lynn Haven
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lynn Haven Police are investigating an overnight traffic crash that resulted in the death of a local man. Around 8:30p.m. Saturday evening, Patrol Officers responded to the area of Ohio Avenue and 17th Street in reference to a motor vehicle crash wherein a pedestrian had been struck.
WCTV
Man arrested for stealing car out of Wakulla, leading police on chase
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A car chase that started south of Marianna, Fla. ended in a crash in Bay County Monday afternoon, according to the Jackon County Sheriff’s Office. The driver allegedly was driving a white Kia sedan with a stolen tag from Wakulla County, according to JCSO....
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach man reportedly attacked, stabbed
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach area man was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a knife by a Texas man, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the local man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening.
1 critically injured in Santa Rosa Co. crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to a crash involving an SUV and pickup truck off Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County. The crash happened after the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the median and struck an oncoming SUV. The driver of the SUV […]
Local man killed in car crash
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street Saturday night. According to Lynn Haven Police, the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Elliot Goodman, was trying to cross Ohio Avenue when he was hit by a pick up truck. Witnesses said at the time […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman, 69, fatally mauled by 3 dogs while walking home
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 69-year-old Florida woman was killed while walking home when three dogs attacked her, according to the sheriff. Shirley Johnson, a 69-year-old Holmes County resident, was found dead last Sunday in Gritney, Florida. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said her cause of death was dog bites, WJHG reports.
mypanhandle.com
Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory for Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An influx of wet weather prompted The Florida Health Department to issue a mosquito-born illness advisory. Local mosquito control officials plan to get ahead of the West Nile virus, although no human cases have been reported yet. “We just wanna remind people to be...
getthecoast.com
Coastal cleanup in Okaloosa
Today is the day! It is the 2022 Florida Primary Election and the polls open at 7 a.m. Of the 141,549 active eligible voters in Okaloosa County, 9,148 showed up during Early Voting. To find out where your precinct is to vote, click here. Today, Okaloosa voters will decide the...
This human food ingredient is doggy-dangerous
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local animal care center is warning about the dangers of xylitol. It’s a sugar-free sweetener found in many human foods, but it’s not so sweet if your dog gets ahold of it. The ingredient is toxic to dogs and it’s popular in human food. It can be found […]
WEAR
Deputies investigate stabbing at Dirt Cheap parking lot in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported stabbing that took place in a Dirt Cheap parking lot in Pensacola Sunday evening. Deputies say they responded to the Dirt Cheap on Fairfield Dr. after a man reportedly was stabbed in the parking lot and went inside the store for help.
WEAR
New traffic lights being installed at Escambia County intersection
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The traffic signal at the intersection of Olive Road and Davis Highway in Escambia County is getting redone. Escambia County transportation started working on the signal at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. County transportation says the work is necessary since the traffic light frequently starts flashing during bad...
WEAR
Report: Fort Walton Beach man stabbed several times by Texas resident
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office arrested a Texan man for stabbing a Fort Walton Beach resident several times Saturday night. Timothy John Attaway, 24, of Texas, is charged with aggravated battery-cause of bodily harm or disability. According to the arrest report, Attaway and a 31-year-old man...
69-year-old Florida woman dies in vicious dog attack after 100+ bites
Bonifay, Fla. — A 69-year-old Florida resident was killed in a vicious dog attack Sunday. The body of Shirley Johnson, who lives in Gritney, about an hour north of Panama City Beach, was found about 24 hours after her death. According to the Holmes County Medical Examiner, a pack...
