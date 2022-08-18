ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCAX

Police arrest NH man for shooting gun inside home

GRAFTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is due in court on Monday after allegedly shooting a handgun inside his home. Police say Sunday at about 5:20 p.m., Peter Mancini, 44, of Grafton, shot a gun inside the home after an argument with his wife. No one was injured...
GRAFTON, NH
WMUR.com

Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back

CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem

SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...
SALEM, NH
WCVB

Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say

LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
LEBANON, NH
WHAV

Methuen Teen Drowns Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H.

A Methuen teen drowned Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H. New Hampshire State Police identified 19-year-old Victor Rosado-Rosario late Sunday afternoon after notifying next of kin. State Police said the drowning took place around 12:40 p.m., Saturday. Bristol Police and Fire, New Hampton Fire Department and New Hampshire State Police –Marine Patrol were sent to the scene.
BRISTOL, NH
WMUR.com

Standoff ends in Tuftonboro; suspect in custody

TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A suspect is now in custody without incident after a standoff in Tuftonboro Tuesday. A section of Route 171 was temporarily closed after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County...
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
whdh.com

Man who trafficked minor to Boston held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held without bail last week after he allegedly lured a teen girl to Massachusetts and trafficked her for sex, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Jimall “Progress Lu” Dawn Brown, 33, of Dorchester is charged with trafficking a person under 18...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Manchester man accused of assaulting 2 people with baseball bat held without bail

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man accused of brutally assaulting two people with a baseball bat remains behind bars after a judge denied his request for bail. Drew Fortier, 26, of Manchester, appeared in court in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit Monday morning. He was arrested last Friday after he was accused of assaulting two people with a baseball bat early Thursday morning.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges

BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Belmont driver rescued, arrested in DWI rollover crash

GILFORD — A Belmont driver was charged with driving while intoxicated after a Prius flipped on Gunstock Hill Road Monday night just after 10 p.m. Gilford police, fire and rescue quickly responded to the scene. It took first responders about 16 minutes to free Marianne Patterson, 59, from her vehicle after arrival. New Hampshire State Police also responded to the accident.
BELMONT, NH
WMUR.com

Salem police confirm shooting at mall

SALEM, N.H. — UPDATE (8/23): Police have released new information in the case.Read the new update here. One person was shot in the hand at The Mall at Rockingham Park around 6 p.m. Monday, according to police. Salem Police Department said the victim is in the hospital and his...
SALEM, NH
liveboston617.org

Officers Assigned to the Drug Control Unit Arrest male on Firearm and Drug Charges in Hyde Park

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
BEVERLY, MA

