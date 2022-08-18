Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Tips from the public lead to arrest of U.S. Marshals Service ‘fugitive of the week’ on Westland Avenue
MANCHESTER, NH – The United States Marshals Service – NH Joint Fugitive Task Force announced that last week’s “Fugitive of the Week,” Gary Pratt, 53, was arrested Tuesday by members of the Manchester Police Department. Pratt, who was last known to reside in Manchester, was...
WMUR.com
Manchester police say armed man stole iPhone from woman who set up potential sale online
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are looking for a man they say stole an iPhone from the woman trying to sell it to him. Police said that woman set up the sale online and agreed to meet the buyer Sunday at Bakersville Elementary School. They said that the potential...
Mass. man accused of assaulting several people with bear spray outside New Hampshire restaurant
LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing criminal charges after police say he sprayed a group of people with bear spray during a road rage incident outside of a restaurant in New Hampshire. John Cahill, 41, of Greenfield, was arrested Friday night on charges of six counts of...
WCAX
Police arrest NH man for shooting gun inside home
GRAFTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man is due in court on Monday after allegedly shooting a handgun inside his home. Police say Sunday at about 5:20 p.m., Peter Mancini, 44, of Grafton, shot a gun inside the home after an argument with his wife. No one was injured...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Former New Hampshire trooper loses appeal to get job back
CONCORD, N.H. — The state's personnel appeals board denied a former New Hampshire state trooper's request to get his job back. In a unanimous ruling announced last week, board members said former New Hampshire State Trooper Haden Wilber failed to prove that his firing was unjust or unwarranted based on the evidence.
WMUR.com
Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...
WCVB
Massachusetts man uses bear spray on people outside NH restaurant, police say
LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he used bear spray on people outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire. According to Lebanon police, 41-year-old John Cahill is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and driving under the influence.
Methuen Teen Drowns Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H.
A Methuen teen drowned Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H. New Hampshire State Police identified 19-year-old Victor Rosado-Rosario late Sunday afternoon after notifying next of kin. State Police said the drowning took place around 12:40 p.m., Saturday. Bristol Police and Fire, New Hampton Fire Department and New Hampshire State Police –Marine Patrol were sent to the scene.
WMUR.com
Standoff ends in Tuftonboro; suspect in custody
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A suspect is now in custody without incident after a standoff in Tuftonboro Tuesday. A section of Route 171 was temporarily closed after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County...
WMUR.com
Candia police look for man who posed as officer before leading police on 2 separate pursuits, officials say
CANDIA, N.H. — Candia police are looking for a man who led officers on two chases early Tuesday morning. Police said around 1:20 a.m., a man in an older model white or silver Ford pickup truck stopped to talk to people on Horizon Lane in Candia and identified himself as an off-duty police officer. He reportedly asked for cash.
whdh.com
Man who trafficked minor to Boston held without bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is being held without bail last week after he allegedly lured a teen girl to Massachusetts and trafficked her for sex, according to Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden. Jimall “Progress Lu” Dawn Brown, 33, of Dorchester is charged with trafficking a person under 18...
WMUR.com
Standoff underway in Tuftonboro; officers respond after man shot at sheriff’s deputy, sources say
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — A section of Route 171 in Tuftonboro was temporarily closed Tuesday after a man fired a gun at a sheriff's deputy, sources told WMUR. Sources said that just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that had left Carroll County Superior Court.
WMUR.com
Manchester man accused of assaulting 2 people with baseball bat held without bail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester man accused of brutally assaulting two people with a baseball bat remains behind bars after a judge denied his request for bail. Drew Fortier, 26, of Manchester, appeared in court in handcuffs and an orange jumpsuit Monday morning. He was arrested last Friday after he was accused of assaulting two people with a baseball bat early Thursday morning.
WCVB
Prosecution: Prisoners knew 'Whitey' Bulger would be transferred, conspired to kill him
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Inmates in a federal prison knew about the impending transfer of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger to their facility in West Virginia, where he was killed within hours of his arrival, according to information revealed in a recent hearing. A transcript from Monday's detention hearing...
Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges
BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont driver rescued, arrested in DWI rollover crash
GILFORD — A Belmont driver was charged with driving while intoxicated after a Prius flipped on Gunstock Hill Road Monday night just after 10 p.m. Gilford police, fire and rescue quickly responded to the scene. It took first responders about 16 minutes to free Marianne Patterson, 59, from her vehicle after arrival. New Hampshire State Police also responded to the accident.
WMUR.com
Salem police confirm shooting at mall
SALEM, N.H. — UPDATE (8/23): Police have released new information in the case.Read the new update here. One person was shot in the hand at The Mall at Rockingham Park around 6 p.m. Monday, according to police. Salem Police Department said the victim is in the hospital and his...
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
liveboston617.org
Officers Assigned to the Drug Control Unit Arrest male on Firearm and Drug Charges in Hyde Park
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
Comments / 1