NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Fall Lansing Bridal Show Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”) begins on August 29, 2022 at 12:01 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on September 11, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET (“Promotion Period”). The time will be determined by Sponsor’s timekeeping systems. Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Sweepstakes. All times mentioned in these Official Rules are Eastern Time unless expressly noted otherwise.

LANSING, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO