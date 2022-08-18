Today is the day! It is the 2022 Florida Primary Election and the polls open at 7 a.m. Of the 141,549 active eligible voters in Okaloosa County, 9,148 showed up during Early Voting. To find out where your precinct is to vote, click here. Today, Okaloosa voters will decide the...

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO