ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Destin resort theft caught on camera, at least 2K in bikes stolen

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Surveillance cameras show footage of two suspects accused of stealing from the Palms of Destin Resort and Conference Center. Resort management shared the video from the Aug. 20 incident with WKRG News 5. Resort staff said the thieves took three very expensive bikes from the resort totaling more than $2,000. Okaloosa […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Burn baby burn’: Pensacola woman says as house lit on fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police arrested a woman who investigators believe tried to set her ex-husband’s home on fire. Ginger Rigsby Williamson, 58, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 20, after police were called to a home off Burgess Road for a house fire. When officers arrived, they interviewed Williamson’s ex-husband and his partner who […]
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Fort Walton Beach man reportedly attacked, stabbed

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach area man was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a knife by a Texas man, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the local man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Destin, FL
Accidents
Okaloosa County, FL
Accidents
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Destin, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Destin, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Walton firefighters battling blaze on shrimp boat

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue battled a large fire that broke out on a shrimp boat near Shipyard Road in Freeport Tuesday. “Firefighters conducted a primary search of the vessel and are now working to extinguish the flames,” Walton County officials wrote on Facebook at about 3:30 p.m. “At this time, […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Pensacola man shoots victim in neck at Chimes Way residence

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office arrested a man for a shooting that took place in Escambia County late Monday night. Daniel Lamar Johnson, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, firing of a weapon in public or on a residential property, and aggravated battery. According...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Us Coast Guard#Cpr#Accident#The Coast Guard Station#Ems
mypanhandle.com

BCSO: Four suspects arrested major pot, fentanyl case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two foreign nationals and two Bay County men moved 367 pounds of pot from Oklahoma City to Panama City, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The case began on Friday when an FBI agent in Oklahoma City alerted other law enforcement agencies...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

1 critically injured in Santa Rosa Co. crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to a crash involving an SUV and pickup truck off Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County.  The crash happened after the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the median and struck an oncoming SUV. The driver of the SUV […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
getthecoast.com

Coastal cleanup in Okaloosa

Today is the day! It is the 2022 Florida Primary Election and the polls open at 7 a.m. Of the 141,549 active eligible voters in Okaloosa County, 9,148 showed up during Early Voting. To find out where your precinct is to vote, click here. Today, Okaloosa voters will decide the...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Mauled To Death By Group Of Dogs

A 69-year-old Florida woman was found dead after being mauled to death by a group of dogs Sunday. Shirley Johnson, a Holmes County resident, was found dead on Sunday in Gritney, Florida, with over 100 bite marks on her body. According to WJHG, the 69-year-old
WMBB

Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local man killed in car crash

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street Saturday night. According to Lynn Haven Police, the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Elliot Goodman, was trying to cross Ohio Avenue when he was hit by a pick up truck. Witnesses said at the time […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy