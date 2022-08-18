Read full article on original website
Destin resort theft caught on camera, at least 2K in bikes stolen
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Surveillance cameras show footage of two suspects accused of stealing from the Palms of Destin Resort and Conference Center. Resort management shared the video from the Aug. 20 incident with WKRG News 5. Resort staff said the thieves took three very expensive bikes from the resort totaling more than $2,000. Okaloosa […]
‘Burn baby burn’: Pensacola woman says as house lit on fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police arrested a woman who investigators believe tried to set her ex-husband’s home on fire. Ginger Rigsby Williamson, 58, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 20, after police were called to a home off Burgess Road for a house fire. When officers arrived, they interviewed Williamson’s ex-husband and his partner who […]
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue respond to fire at Vallartas Mexican Restaurant
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm structure fire at Vallartas Mexican Restaurant in Pensacola, Monday night. At 11:59 p.m., units E6, SQ3, E1, E4, E7, TWR7, L12, BC2, BC3, E17, E2, E11, C2 and PS1 responded to the fire. Upon arrival, E6 confirmed a working fire coming from the […]
Fort Walton Beach man reportedly attacked, stabbed
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach area man was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a knife by a Texas man, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the local man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening.
Walton firefighters battling blaze on shrimp boat
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue battled a large fire that broke out on a shrimp boat near Shipyard Road in Freeport Tuesday. “Firefighters conducted a primary search of the vessel and are now working to extinguish the flames,” Walton County officials wrote on Facebook at about 3:30 p.m. “At this time, […]
Deputies: Pensacola man shoots victim in neck at Chimes Way residence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office arrested a man for a shooting that took place in Escambia County late Monday night. Daniel Lamar Johnson, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, firing of a weapon in public or on a residential property, and aggravated battery. According...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office requests assistance in identifying robbers
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying two males that allegedly robbed an individual at the Snack and Vape in Pensacola at 400 South Fairfield Dr. The robbery happened Aug. 18, according to ECSO. If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the […]
Escambia Co. Fire and Rescue respond to two separate RV fires on Saturday
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Over the weekend, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to two separate RV fires. ECFR said on Saturday, the first fire occurred at 9:19 a.m., at the 1500 block of Tommy Street. E6 arrived on the scene to a working fire to a RV. ECFR said they brought the incident under […]
BCSO: Four suspects arrested major pot, fentanyl case
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two foreign nationals and two Bay County men moved 367 pounds of pot from Oklahoma City to Panama City, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The case began on Friday when an FBI agent in Oklahoma City alerted other law enforcement agencies...
Report: Victims use bat, cookie jar to fight off abuser in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for fighting several people at a home over the weekend. Ronnie Dale Maynard, 59, of Milton, is charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, abuse of a disabled adult, and domestic violence battery. According to...
1 critically injured in Santa Rosa Co. crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to a crash involving an SUV and pickup truck off Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County. The crash happened after the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the median and struck an oncoming SUV. The driver of the SUV […]
Mother charged in connection to shooting of 2 daughters at Escambia County motel
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 23-year-old mother is charged with child neglect in connection to the night her two young daughters were shot -- including one fatally -- at an Escambia County motel. The incident happened just after midnight on June 26 at Lion's Motel at MLK Jr. Drive and...
Coastal cleanup in Okaloosa
Today is the day! It is the 2022 Florida Primary Election and the polls open at 7 a.m. Of the 141,549 active eligible voters in Okaloosa County, 9,148 showed up during Early Voting. To find out where your precinct is to vote, click here. Today, Okaloosa voters will decide the...
Deputies investigate stabbing at Dirt Cheap parking lot in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported stabbing that took place in a Dirt Cheap parking lot in Pensacola Sunday evening. Deputies say they responded to the Dirt Cheap on Fairfield Dr. after a man reportedly was stabbed in the parking lot and went inside the store for help.
Report: Fort Walton Beach man stabbed several times by Texas resident
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office arrested a Texan man for stabbing a Fort Walton Beach resident several times Saturday night. Timothy John Attaway, 24, of Texas, is charged with aggravated battery-cause of bodily harm or disability. According to the arrest report, Attaway and a 31-year-old man...
Man stabbed 3 times for making joke: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one man was arrested after he stabbed another man three times after the victim made a joke. Timothy Attaway, 24, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Attaway is accused by OCSO of stabbing a 31-year-old man Saturday night. The […]
Man told deputies he killed woman, dumped body in ravine in Escambia Co., Ala.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies charged one man with murder after he confessed to dumping a woman’s body in a ravine. William Joseph Everett was charged with the murder of Elisha Jordan. Deputies were called to a residence at the 3000 block of Travis Road for a possible missing person. Deputies met […]
Florida Woman Mauled To Death By Group Of Dogs
A 69-year-old Florida woman was found dead after being mauled to death by a group of dogs Sunday. Shirley Johnson, a Holmes County resident, was found dead on Sunday in Gritney, Florida, with over 100 bite marks on her body. According to WJHG, the 69-year-old
Fire officials talk lightning safety after multiple homes struck
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida is the lightning capital of the country, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. In South Walton, fire officials are trying to stress the importance of leaving your home if you think it has been hit by lightning. South Walton Fire District Fire Marshal Sammy Sanchez estimates they have […]
Local man killed in car crash
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street Saturday night. According to Lynn Haven Police, the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Elliot Goodman, was trying to cross Ohio Avenue when he was hit by a pick up truck. Witnesses said at the time […]
