crestviewbulletin.com
Crosspoint North: A church for the unchurched and hurting
Pastor Jeff Burnett joined Crosspoint Ministries in Niceville eight years ago with the express purpose of launching what is now the Crestview Crosspoint North campus. The church, located across the street from Davidson Middle School, started in 2016 with the goal of reaching the unchurched, the de-churched or those that had been hurt in their past church experiences.
getthecoast.com
Coastal cleanup in Okaloosa
Today is the day! It is the 2022 Florida Primary Election and the polls open at 7 a.m. Of the 141,549 active eligible voters in Okaloosa County, 9,148 showed up during Early Voting. To find out where your precinct is to vote, click here. Today, Okaloosa voters will decide the...
WEAR
Cat Country, NewsRadio mourns the loss of morning show personality
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's local radio station, Cat Country, is mourning the loss of a member of their Cat Pak Morning Show. According to the radio station, broadcaster Mark Jacobs passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside on Sunday. Jacobs was a leader in the stations news department...
utv44.com
New Orange Beach coffee shop in hot water over name controversy
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — A new coffee shop is causing quite a ‘stir’ in the Orange Beach community and the controversy is brewing from its name. The coffee chain is set to open in mid-September but Mayor Tony Kennon says, “not in my backyard.” Mayor Kennon doesn’t want the donkey namesake hanging on a shingle in his hometown.
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach man reportedly attacked, stabbed
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Fort Walton Beach area man was allegedly attacked and stabbed with a knife by a Texas man, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the local man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening.
Walton firefighters battling blaze on shrimp boat
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue battled a large fire that broke out on a shrimp boat near Shipyard Road in Freeport Tuesday. “Firefighters conducted a primary search of the vessel and are now working to extinguish the flames,” Walton County officials wrote on Facebook at about 3:30 p.m. “At this time, […]
‘Burn baby burn’: Pensacola woman says as house lit on fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police arrested a woman who investigators believe tried to set her ex-husband’s home on fire. Ginger Rigsby Williamson, 58, was arrested Saturday, Aug. 20, after police were called to a home off Burgess Road for a house fire. When officers arrived, they interviewed Williamson’s ex-husband and his partner who […]
Funeral arrangements for Niceville K9 killed in crash
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Niceville Police have procession and funeral arrangements for K9 Officer Blue. Blue died in a car crash on Sunday, Aug. 7. A procession on Thursday, Aug. 25 starts at Blue Water Bay Animal Hospital and ends at Niceville Community Center on Partin Dr. Traffic delays are expected as police and emergency […]
WEAR
Report: Fort Walton Beach man stabbed several times by Texas resident
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office arrested a Texan man for stabbing a Fort Walton Beach resident several times Saturday night. Timothy John Attaway, 24, of Texas, is charged with aggravated battery-cause of bodily harm or disability. According to the arrest report, Attaway and a 31-year-old man...
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man shoots victim in neck at Chimes Way residence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office arrested a man for a shooting that took place in Escambia County late Monday night. Daniel Lamar Johnson, 29, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, firing of a weapon in public or on a residential property, and aggravated battery. According...
mypanhandle.com
BCSO: Four suspects arrested major pot, fentanyl case
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two foreign nationals and two Bay County men moved 367 pounds of pot from Oklahoma City to Panama City, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The case began on Friday when an FBI agent in Oklahoma City alerted other law enforcement agencies...
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 8-21-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
wtvy.com
Three charged after altercations at high school sporting event
CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received tips of potential fighting that was supposed to occur during the Chipley High School Football game on August 19th. The school’s Resource Officer requested extra back up in attempt to prevent an altercation or respond if one occurred.
tourcounsel.com
Do you know Santa Rosa Beach in Florida?
If you are in Florida, you have a good opportunity to relax and enjoy one of the beaches that offers the most things on the coast, ranging from sunbathing on its wonderful sand to the varied gastronomic and entertainment options. All this can be found on the Santa Rosa Beach.
1 critically injured in Santa Rosa Co. crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to a crash involving an SUV and pickup truck off Interstate 10 in Santa Rosa County. The crash happened after the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the median and struck an oncoming SUV. The driver of the SUV […]
Hammerhead shark thrashes in water at Orange Beach
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Just one week after we showed you dramatic video of a hammerhead shark hunting a stingray at Orange Beach, a WKRG News 5 viewer sent us another video of a hammerhead shark thrashing in the water at the popular tourist destination. You can hear a mother tell her son to […]
School board, county commission elections in Okaloosa County
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Polls open for the Okaloosa County primary race at 7 a.m. on August 23. The fate of 4 county races could be decided when the polls close at 7 Tuesday night. Supervisor of elections Paul Lux said county races have been misunderstood in the past. The School Board and County Commissioner […]
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton Beach City Council looks at lowering the millage rate
On August 2, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council held a workshop where the council discussed lowering the millage rate from the proposed 5.3293 to 4.9999 for the 2022-23 fiscal year. This will require cutting the General Fund & CRA Fund by $477,000 and $99,000 respectively. While no formal...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Planning a getaway to Okaloosa County? Fill your itinerary with all of the best things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Located on the Florida Panhandle just west of Destin, Fort Walton Beach is a dream Emerald Coast destination with everything you need for a family-friendly beach holiday. Exploring...
Pensacola, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pensacola. The Fort Walton Beach High School football team will have a game with West Florida High School - Tech on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00.
