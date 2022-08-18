Read full article on original website
Related
wnynewsnow.com
New York State Updates School Guidance For COVID-19
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Kids in New York state will head back to school in just a few short weeks, and the state is changing how it handles COVID-19 in schools. At a public health briefing on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced students will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to a positive case, or be required to “test to stay” in school if exposed.
wnynewsnow.com
Officials Warn SNAP Recipients Of Phishing Scam
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients of a new phishing scam involving text messages. Officials say the text message informs SNAP recipients they’ve been “approved for $1,000” in benefits and must click a link to obtain...
wnynewsnow.com
Money Awarded To NY Small Businesses Through Credit Initiative
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York State has been awarded 500 million dollars in federal funds through the State Small Business Credit Initiative. The initiative provides funds to support programs for struggling businesses in the state. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and...
wnynewsnow.com
U.S. Inflation Eases, Falling From 40-year High
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – After months of soaring prices, inflation eased off of historically high levels in July. According to the most recent Consumer Price Index numbers, overall inflation dropped from a 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June, to 8.5 percent in July. A driving force...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnynewsnow.com
Preview of Western NY Special, Primary Races
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday voters will head to the polls for the New York primary elections. Here in the southern tier and parts of Western New York, there are two unique elections that will be on the ballot for some voters. Some voters will look at two congressional elections: the first a special election and the second, a Republican primary for the midterms.
wnynewsnow.com
High Risk For Wildfire Danger In New York State, Use Of Campfires Are Cautioned
ALBANY, NY (WNY News Now) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is urging New Yorkers to practice safety when building campfires due to a High Risk for wildfires across the state. All of New York State is now at a High Risk for wildfires, meaning that...
Comments / 0