ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

New York State Updates School Guidance For COVID-19

ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Kids in New York state will head back to school in just a few short weeks, and the state is changing how it handles COVID-19 in schools. At a public health briefing on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced students will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to a positive case, or be required to “test to stay” in school if exposed.
MENTAL HEALTH
wnynewsnow.com

Officials Warn SNAP Recipients Of Phishing Scam

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) – The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) is warning Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients of a new phishing scam involving text messages. Officials say the text message informs SNAP recipients they’ve been “approved for $1,000” in benefits and must click a link to obtain...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Money Awarded To NY Small Businesses Through Credit Initiative

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York State has been awarded 500 million dollars in federal funds through the State Small Business Credit Initiative. The initiative provides funds to support programs for struggling businesses in the state. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and...
SMALL BUSINESS
wnynewsnow.com

U.S. Inflation Eases, Falling From 40-year High

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – After months of soaring prices, inflation eased off of historically high levels in July. According to the most recent Consumer Price Index numbers, overall inflation dropped from a 40-year high of 9.1 percent in June, to 8.5 percent in July. A driving force...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
wnynewsnow.com

Preview of Western NY Special, Primary Races

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday voters will head to the polls for the New York primary elections. Here in the southern tier and parts of Western New York, there are two unique elections that will be on the ballot for some voters. Some voters will look at two congressional elections: the first a special election and the second, a Republican primary for the midterms.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy