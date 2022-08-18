Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Large fluid leak closes some Troy roads
Troy officials said there is a large fluid leak in the area of Congress Street and 8th Street. Due to the leak, some streets are currently closed to traffic.
WNYT
Flames engulf East Greenbush Home
A fire that broke out at an East Greenbush home early Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Clinton Heights Fire Department responded to 5 Daniel St. in the Onderdonk Estates development around 4:30 a.m. Heavy flames engulfed the home, but crews were able to get the fire under control shortly...
Barton Orchards fire burns down several buildings, damages vehicles
The fire broke out around 1 p.m. It burned down several buildings and damaged vehicles.
WNYT
Schenectady man rescued from Mount Marcy
Forest rangers needed to carry a Schenectady man off Mount Marcy after he suffered a knee injury. The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the 57-year-old hiker was near the summit of New York’s highest peak on Sunday with his 15-year-old son when he suffered a significant knee injury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire breaks out in Cohoes apartment complex
A fire on Sunday sent several local crews to 50 Manor Sites Apartments in Cohoes
An Accident Awaits At This Berkshire County Intersection
By now, you already know that venturing through Great Barrington can be a challenge in more ways than one. The completion of a rotary located at the junctions of routes 7, 23 and 41 is confusing to local drivers and those who are visiting the south county area. The project STILL needs some finishing touches as there are some bumps and bruises that need to be taken care of. Fortunately, this is located parallel to the police station as we shall see if any mishaps need to be reported during our local coverage on the Berkshire News Network.
North Country Public Radio
Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks
Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
What was that loud jet noise near Albany this morning?
If you heard a very loud jet noise near Albany this morning, there's no cause for concern. According to Albany International Airport, the airport was was visited by two F-15 fighter jets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWS10 ABC
8/21/22: Much Needed Rain on the Way
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Clouds won out this afternoon which kept temperatures slightly cooler than expected with highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s, however the rain held off and it looks to stay dry tonight, however that will be changing through the day on Monday.
ALERT CENTER: Rollover auto accident in Rhinebeck traps person inside vehicle
Authorities say Rhinebeck fire units were dispatched to the intersection of Mill Street and Route 9 for a rollover auto accident with a person left entrapped inside a vehicle around 10 p.m. Friday.
NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek
New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.
Gloversville PD looking for car involved in crash with bicyclist
The Gloversville Police Department is searching for a car involved in a crash with a bicyclist. Police said the crash at the Stewart’s Shops on South Main Street on August 20 around 2:45 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
Good Samaritan Rescues Group From Fiery Sinking Yacht in the Hudson River
A beautiful Saturday afternoon on the water turned fiery for a group of boaters whose vessel caught fire in the Hudson River. Thick, dark smoke was seen billowing from the boat as emergency crews moved in and started spraying down the previously out of control burn. All passengers aboard the...
Safety concerns prompt Greenwich officials to eye panhandling ordinance
Greenwich town leaders are trying to put the brakes on panhandling due to safety concerns.
Colonie police identify woman killed in crash
The Colonie Police Department has identified the woman who was killed in a crash on Monday after they had released photos of her tattoos. The woman had been identified as Stacy Benoit, 40, of Albany.
This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort
When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
WKTV
Teen dies after crashing into tree in Otsego County
MARYLAND, N.Y. – A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Otsego County after New York State Police say she went off the road and hit a tree just after noon on Sunday. The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving south on County Highway 42 in the town of Maryland when she crashed.
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
Ayers Animal Shelter employee attacked by two dogs
An employee at Ayers Animal Shelter on Hilltop Road in Root was reportedly attacked by two dogs on Monday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:40 a.m.
WNYT
Car crashes into building in Albany
An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
Comments / 0