With spiralling energy bills and inflation at a 40-year high, everyone’s feeling the squeeze right now. British households are bracing for the worst, following news that energy bills could reach £500 a month in January, and thousands have now signed up to the Don’t Pay UK campaign. But the UK’s small independent businesses – many of which were hit hardest during the pandemic – are also under pressure, with many owners facing tough choices to make ends meet.

