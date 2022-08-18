Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
‘Sleepwalking into a disaster’: how four small UK businesses are coping with rising energy costs
With spiralling energy bills and inflation at a 40-year high, everyone’s feeling the squeeze right now. British households are bracing for the worst, following news that energy bills could reach £500 a month in January, and thousands have now signed up to the Don’t Pay UK campaign. But the UK’s small independent businesses – many of which were hit hardest during the pandemic – are also under pressure, with many owners facing tough choices to make ends meet.
Time Out Global
So much for spring! Sydney is in the midst of a sudden cold snap and gale-force winds
If you’re in Sydney right now, you might be aware that things are feeling a bit chillier than usual. With a fierce cold snap engulfing Sydney on August 23, and ample snow falling across Greater Sydney and NSW, it’s clear that Jack Frost has arrived in town and now, he’s making us all wonder how long exactly he’s planning to stay – particularly given that spring is meant to arrive in less than a week.
Time Out Global
These British regions are set to be hit hardest by soaring energy prices
The upcoming hike in the cap on energy bills will affect everyone in the country. But it seems some areas are set to be hit harder hit than others. According to environmental group Friends of the Earth, some places in England are ‘hotspots’ for rising costs due to how much energy they use versus how much they earn.
Wednesday briefing: The telescope revealing the secrets of the universe
In today’s newsletter: After the James Webb space telescope sends extraordinary images of Jupiter, astrophysicist Dr Becky Smethurst explains why it’s so important
Time Out Global
Here we go again: British Airways has just cancelled a massive 10,000 winter flights
Travel chaos is continuing well into next year as British Airways plans to cut 10,000 flights over the winter months. Starting from late October, the airline is slashing short-haul flights from Heathrow – and the reduced schedule could last until March 2023. Some long-haul flights are also to be...
Time Out Global
Vauxhall is getting a brand new street-food market
Known for its huge skyscrapers and fancy apartment buildings, clashed with its distinctive railway arches and iconic nightclub Lightbox, Vauxhall is a mysterious place. Remember that controversial sky pool suspended between two high-rises? Yeah, that’s in Vauxhall, too. There’s a lot going on round there. And apparently, Vauxhall’s foodie scene is just about to expand.
Time Out Global
TfL is testing new technology to make tube journeys quieter
The blaring screeching of the tube is definitely one of the more unpleasant aspects of London travel, especially when it drowns out the really good podcast you’re listening to. So to give out ears some much-needed respite, TfL is looking into ways to reduce the noise of tubes. Hear, hear!
Time Out Global
Plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street have been cancelled
Londoners fear it. Tourists flock to it. Councils and local governments row about it. Let's face it: Oxford Street has seen better days. Blasted for its narrow pavements and bus-ridden roads, not least for the demise of its shopping experience through the ubiquity of American candy stores and the loss of iconic shops (RIP Topshop), the future of the world-renowned shopping destination is looking a bit hazy.
Time Out Global
The price of a pint could reach £14 within three years
The amount of cash needed to buy a cold bevvy is on track to reach staggering heights as inflation and the cost of living crisis continue. In recent months, we’ve all, at least once, winced at the sound of a bartender announcing the dent our bank balance is about witness. £7 for a pint of Neck Oil? Surely not!
Time Out Global
Melbourne's Supernormal is finally available in Sydney through Providoor
If you've headed south of the Murray River before, you've probably heard of Supernormal, the sensational Melbourne modern-Asian eatery that fans have been lining up around the block to eat at for a decade. So, if you've heard of Supernormal then you're familiar with that lobster roll. Now, thanks to premium food-delivery service, Providoor, Sydneysiders can get their mitts on the buttery brioche bun, packed to the gills with sweet lobster meat.
Time Out Global
Pressure is mounting to return the Rosetta Stone to Egypt
The British Museum has come under fire as pressure mounts for it to return the Rosetta Stone, an ancient Egyptian (196 BC) granodiorite script, back to its home country. The iconic artefact is made up of small pictures originally used in ancient Egypt for religious texts and holds the key to understanding Egyptian hieroglyphs.
