Environment

‘Sleepwalking into a disaster’: how four small UK businesses are coping with rising energy costs

With spiralling energy bills and inflation at a 40-year high, everyone’s feeling the squeeze right now. British households are bracing for the worst, following news that energy bills could reach £500 a month in January, and thousands have now signed up to the Don’t Pay UK campaign. But the UK’s small independent businesses – many of which were hit hardest during the pandemic – are also under pressure, with many owners facing tough choices to make ends meet.
So much for spring! Sydney is in the midst of a sudden cold snap and gale-force winds

If you’re in Sydney right now, you might be aware that things are feeling a bit chillier than usual. With a fierce cold snap engulfing Sydney on August 23, and ample snow falling across Greater Sydney and NSW, it’s clear that Jack Frost has arrived in town and now, he’s making us all wonder how long exactly he’s planning to stay – particularly given that spring is meant to arrive in less than a week.
These British regions are set to be hit hardest by soaring energy prices

The upcoming hike in the cap on energy bills will affect everyone in the country. But it seems some areas are set to be hit harder hit than others. According to environmental group Friends of the Earth, some places in England are ‘hotspots’ for rising costs due to how much energy they use versus how much they earn.
Vauxhall is getting a brand new street-food market

Known for its huge skyscrapers and fancy apartment buildings, clashed with its distinctive railway arches and iconic nightclub Lightbox, Vauxhall is a mysterious place. Remember that controversial sky pool suspended between two high-rises? Yeah, that’s in Vauxhall, too. There’s a lot going on round there. And apparently, Vauxhall’s foodie scene is just about to expand.
TfL is testing new technology to make tube journeys quieter

The blaring screeching of the tube is definitely one of the more unpleasant aspects of London travel, especially when it drowns out the really good podcast you’re listening to. So to give out ears some much-needed respite, TfL is looking into ways to reduce the noise of tubes. Hear, hear!
Plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street have been cancelled

Londoners fear it. Tourists flock to it. Councils and local governments row about it. Let's face it: Oxford Street has seen better days. Blasted for its narrow pavements and bus-ridden roads, not least for the demise of its shopping experience through the ubiquity of American candy stores and the loss of iconic shops (RIP Topshop), the future of the world-renowned shopping destination is looking a bit hazy.
The price of a pint could reach £14 within three years

The amount of cash needed to buy a cold bevvy is on track to reach staggering heights as inflation and the cost of living crisis continue. In recent months, we’ve all, at least once, winced at the sound of a bartender announcing the dent our bank balance is about witness. £7 for a pint of Neck Oil? Surely not!
Melbourne's Supernormal is finally available in Sydney through Providoor

If you've headed south of the Murray River before, you've probably heard of Supernormal, the sensational Melbourne modern-Asian eatery that fans have been lining up around the block to eat at for a decade. So, if you've heard of Supernormal then you're familiar with that lobster roll. Now, thanks to premium food-delivery service, Providoor, Sydneysiders can get their mitts on the buttery brioche bun, packed to the gills with sweet lobster meat.
Pressure is mounting to return the Rosetta Stone to Egypt

The British Museum has come under fire as pressure mounts for it to return the Rosetta Stone, an ancient Egyptian (196 BC) granodiorite script, back to its home country. The iconic artefact is made up of small pictures originally used in ancient Egypt for religious texts and holds the key to understanding Egyptian hieroglyphs.

