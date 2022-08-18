Doctor explains monkeypox, polio situations in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has maintained the highest number of monkeypox cases in the state for months. More recently, New York sounded the alarm about polio found in the city’s wastewater .

Dr. Roy Gulick from the Weill Cornell Medicine and the New York Presbyterian Hospital joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to explain the monkeypox and polio situations in the city.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.