ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Doctor explains monkeypox, polio situations in NYC

By AJ Jondonero, Dan Mannarino, Allen Levine, Hazel Sanchez
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXNtO_0hLz0yaJ00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has maintained the highest number of monkeypox cases in the state for months. More recently, New York sounded the alarm about polio found in the city’s wastewater .

Dr. Roy Gulick from the Weill Cornell Medicine and the New York Presbyterian Hospital joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to explain the monkeypox and polio situations in the city.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NY-10 showdown: Tight race between Goldman, Niou

NEW YORK (AP, PIX11) — With almost all precincts reporting, the race to represent New York’s 10th Congressional District narrowed down into a showdown between Daniel Goldman and Yuh-Line Niou. The seat, covering southern Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, is a rare open contest in one of the most liberal and influential areas of the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Stylish picks for back-to-school outfits

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Back-to-school chic is trending as kids in New York City are preparing to storm the campus hallways. Dawn del Russo, the founder of Bella Dawn and lifestyle expert, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday with some stylish, young models to show off fun, back-to-school fashion combinations. Watch the video player above […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

How NYC immigrant advocacy groups are helping arriving migrants

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thousands of migrants have arrived in New York City via bus from the southern border in recent months, straining the city’s ability to meet their basic needs. Natalia Aristizabal, deputy director of immigrant advocacy group Make the Road NY, joined PIX11 News on Tuesday to discuss efforts to welcome the new […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

Times Square is a hub for fun events in the heart of NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Times Square is much more than the bright lights and billboards. The famous tourist spot is adding some fun events for folks to enjoy in the city that never sleeps, including live music showcasing local artists. For more info, check timessquare.org. Jean Cooney from Times Square Arts joined New York Living […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teen missing from the Bronx for more than a week

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Shaquira Thomas said she sent her teen daughter, Nala, to live with her father in Texas, hoping the move would lead the 15 year old to a better group of friends. “She’s a very smart little girl,” Thomas told PIX11 News Tuesday, “but she’s not a street-smart girl.” Nala Diop Thomas […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Primary day in NY: What you need to know to cast your vote

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections, selecting their parties’ nominees to vie for U.S. House seats. Among the notable races to watch are those in two recently redrawn districts encompassing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, including one that will pit two longtime Democratic representatives against each other, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Polio#Linus Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Queens kids living in shelters receive free swimming lessons

ROCKAWAY PARK, Queens (PIX11) – Knowing how to swim is an essential life skill that isn’t easily accessible to everyone, so on Tuesday at The Rockaway Hotel, children from Queens shelters received free swimming lessons to help them learn a new survival skill. “A lot of these youth that have come here today have never […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

On the Record with Congressmembers Gottheimer and Malliotakis: Politicians unite against congestion pricing

NEW YORK (PIX11)— Local politicians from opposite sides of the aisle are uniting against the MTA’s recent congestion pricing plan that could charge drivers an extra $23 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street. New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, are teaming up to push […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Pressure on Amy DeGise, NJ pol in alleged hit-and-run, continues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise continues to face calls to resign after her alleged involvement in a July hit-and-run, now including an online petition that has amassed thousands of signatures. But DeGise has thus far refused to step down, vowing to have more to say after the conclusion of an investigation […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Brooklyn grandma needs repairs to fix apartment flooding

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A Brooklyn grandmother says she wakes up to flooding in her kitchen every day. Carmen Nazario, 61, from the Bay View Houses in Canarsie, says she can’t sleep. Every morning she wakes up to flooding coming from a leak in her kitchen wall. Nazario said when she retired after decades of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital

THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn Holocaust memorial vandalized

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The Holocaust monument on West End Avenue in Sheepshead Bay stands tall and strong, as do the survivors it honors, but after it was recently vandalized, it is now causing pain. “The reality is acts like this tear apart the very fabric of our society,” said New York State Assembly Member William […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Subway Series could be preview of World Series

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fans of the Mets and the Yankees have one of the biggest rivalries in sports. As the second game of the Subway Series is played in the Bronx Tuesday night, people are already looking ahead to October. Both fanbases agree that a World Series with both teams is possible this year. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

5 people injured in a house fire in the Bronx: FDNY

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Five people were injured in a residential fire in the Bronx Tuesday morning, officials said. The blaze was reported on the first floor of a two-story home at 1150 Fteley Ave. in Soundview at around 9:30 a.m., and was under control about half an hour later, according to the FDNY. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Rep. Carolyn Maloney’s 30-year career ends in loss to Nadler

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney’s three-decade career in the U.S. House is coming to a close after she lost Tuesday to her longtime colleague-turned-rival Jerry Nadler, a Democratic congressman who has served just as long as she has. Nadler and Maloney each chair powerful committees and had spent 30 years representing Manhattan’s Upper West Side […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police investigate stabbing, bashing in subway system

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Random subway attacks have commuters in New York City worried. A trip on the B train sent a 27-year-old man to the hospital with stab wounds after police say a man armed with a pocket knife attacked. The victim was heading into Midtown Manhattan around 2:45 a.m. when the attacker harassed […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy