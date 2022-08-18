ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wtaq.com

Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again

KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
KIMBERLY, WI
wtaq.com

Suspect In Green Bay Murder Now In Custody

KERR CO, TEXAS, (WTAQ-KSAT) – A suspect accused of a deadly Green Bay shooting earlier this year was found and arrested in Kerr County, Texas, while his brother, also wanted for murder, remains at large. KCSO said Gustavo Cantu, 39, was apprehended during a traffic stop in Ingram on...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Plenty Of Unfilled Jobs Throughout NE Wisconsin School Districts

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – School districts across Northeast Wisconsin are having a hard time finding support staff for this upcoming school year. Support staff includes custodians, teachers’ aides and lunchroom workers. This has some officials concerned about the impact shortages in these areas will have on students...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Beloved Educator’s Legacy Lives On

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Nearly three years after his death, Ronald Dunlap’s legacy lives on at the school he called home for 16 years. “Ron’s vision will carry us forward into the future, making things better for all of our students,” Yvette Dunlap, Ron Dunlap’s widow said.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Farmers will explore new soil health opportunities at field day Aug. 30

STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Farmers, community members and state and local officials are invited to attend a field day Aug. 30 in Sturgeon Bay to demonstrate the benefits of soil health practices. Peninsula Pride Farms and Door-Kewaunee Watershed Demonstration Farm Network are co-sponsoring the event involving two farms. The...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Enrollment Up at Fox Valley Technical College

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Enrollment’s up year-over-year at Fox Valley Technical College. Vice President for Learning and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jennifer Lanter says enrollment is up 6%, and there are a number of reasons why. “Our short term diploma programs are of real interest. Students can get...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Lead Man In Charge Of Election Fraud Investigation Scheduled To Appear In Appleton

APPLETON, WI (WRN) – The Republican candidate for governor is scheduled to make a campaign appearance with Micheal Gableman next month. The Journal Sentinel reports that the Outagamie County Republican Party’s September 9th Constitution Day Dinner in Appleton will include gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Republican lieutenant governor candidate Roger Roth, as well as Gableman.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Fond Du Lac Homicide Has Neighbors Nervous

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Around 7:20 Saturday morning, Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Arrest Made In Fond Du Lac Homicide

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man is in custody in the investigation of a weekend homicide in Fond du Lac. Police say they arrested a 32-year-old man in the death of Brandon A. Johnson, 40. Johnson was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in the 200...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Arrest Made In Fatal Grand Chute Drug Overdose

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WRN) – Grand Chute police have arrested a person they suspect delivered the drugs that killed two and injured two others at a hotel in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police say officers on an early Sunday morning patrol spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.
GRAND CHUTE, WI

