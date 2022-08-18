JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Charlie Pierce has advanced to the November general election in the race for Alaska governor. Pierce is the mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough, who is running with Edie Grunwald. Pierce joins Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, independent former Gov. Bill Walker and Democrat Les Gara in advancing from last week’s primary. Under a voter-approved process being used in Alaska elections for the first time this year, the top four vote-getters in primary races advance to the general election where ranked choice voting will be used.

