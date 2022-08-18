Crews fighting Morena-area brush fire discover body

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Crews responding to a brush fire in the Morena area Thursday morning discovered a body during the firefighting effort.

At around 2:50 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue crews and San Diego Police officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Friars Road, near Morena Boulevard, due to a reported brush fire.

Flames spread up a hillside, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread further.

According to police, crews discovered a person dead after the fire was put out.

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives and arson investigators were summoned to the scene to look into the cause of the fire and what may have led to the person’s death.