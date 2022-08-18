ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews fighting Morena-area brush fire discover body

By Jermaine Ong
 5 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Crews responding to a brush fire in the Morena area Thursday morning discovered a body during the firefighting effort.

At around 2:50 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue crews and San Diego Police officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Friars Road, near Morena Boulevard, due to a reported brush fire.

Flames spread up a hillside, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread further.

According to police, crews discovered a person dead after the fire was put out.

SDPD Homicide Unit detectives and arson investigators were summoned to the scene to look into the cause of the fire and what may have led to the person’s death.

"KEEP IT REAL"
5d ago

If they look more carefully there's probably others down there in that jungle,a lot of people live in there and do a lot of drugs, but it's kind of a maze to, lots of hiding places.

