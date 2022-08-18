ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 2

Related
seehafernews.com

DATCP Ready to Move Forward After Release of Funds for Agricultural Initiatives

The following is a commentary by Secretary Romanski of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Agriculture is one of our state’s greatest assets and, given the right tools, farmers can feed their communities and the world. Gov. Tony Evers is committed to making sure farmers have the tools available so they can innovate and prosper. I appreciate Gov. Tony Evers’ support for the commercial nitrogen optimization pilot program, cover crop insurance premium rebate program, and Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), which are each critical steps in the right direction for Wisconsin agriculture. Today, the Joint Committee on Finance released funds for these three initiatives, paving the way for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) to put those funds to good use.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Most Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Drop for 10th Consecutive Week

After reaching record highs in June, gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin have been steadily dropping over the past 10 weeks. Manitowoc County motorists are paying six cents less for a gallon of fuel on average compared to last week, now sitting at $3.59 according to the AAA Gas Prices website.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Racine County, WI
Elections
City
Union Grove, WI
Racine County, WI
Government
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Racine County, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Woman Dies When She Falls Out Of A Moving Car

A Milwaukee woman died Sunday morning when she fell out of a moving car. Police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Lynette Trinkle. Witnesses say she was riding with friends when they spotted a person they knew riding on the window sill of another car. When Trinkle tried to do...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy