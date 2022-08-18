Read full article on original website
State Senator Says Dispelling Misinformation About Elections Has Been Challenging
Republican state Senator Kathy Bernier says trying to dispel misinformation about Wisconsin elections has been challenging. She says she has explained the electoral system “numerous times” to people who just look at her and say they don’t believe her. Bernier says we’re in a hyper-partisan environment where...
DATCP Ready to Move Forward After Release of Funds for Agricultural Initiatives
The following is a commentary by Secretary Romanski of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Agriculture is one of our state’s greatest assets and, given the right tools, farmers can feed their communities and the world. Gov. Tony Evers is committed to making sure farmers have the tools available so they can innovate and prosper. I appreciate Gov. Tony Evers’ support for the commercial nitrogen optimization pilot program, cover crop insurance premium rebate program, and Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), which are each critical steps in the right direction for Wisconsin agriculture. Today, the Joint Committee on Finance released funds for these three initiatives, paving the way for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) to put those funds to good use.
Southern Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Trying to Meet Up with a Manitowoc Girl
A southern Wisconsin man has been sentenced after attempting to meet up with a Manitowoc girl earlier this year. 43-year-old Marc Bennett was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison by US District Judge William Griesbach followed by 10 years of extended supervision on a charge of Attempted Child Enticement.
Most Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Drop for 10th Consecutive Week
After reaching record highs in June, gas prices in Eastern Wisconsin have been steadily dropping over the past 10 weeks. Manitowoc County motorists are paying six cents less for a gallon of fuel on average compared to last week, now sitting at $3.59 according to the AAA Gas Prices website.
Father Facing Three Felony Counts Of Child Neglect Makes 1st Court Appearance
A Wisconsin father facing three felony counts of child neglect has made his initial appearance in Dodge County Court. 35-year-old Frank Pleester is accused of the death of his three-year-old son in March 2020. Pleester was placed on a $50,000 signature bond Monday. An autopsy of the victim by the...
WIAA Tells Milwaukee High School It May Face Penalties For Winning Court Battle
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is telling a Milwaukee high school it could face penalties for winning that court battle last basketball season. St. Thomas More sued when its entire team was suspended at the start of postseason play following a fight on the court. Judge Hannah Dugan granted a...
DHS Issues Public Health Advisory to Warn of the Risks of Death from Drugs Laced with Fentanyl
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has issued a public health advisory to inform Wisconsinites about the increased number of deaths caused by drugs laced with synthetic substances, especially fentanyl. Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. Because it...
Milwaukee Woman Dies When She Falls Out Of A Moving Car
A Milwaukee woman died Sunday morning when she fell out of a moving car. Police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Lynette Trinkle. Witnesses say she was riding with friends when they spotted a person they knew riding on the window sill of another car. When Trinkle tried to do...
