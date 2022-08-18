The following is a commentary by Secretary Romanski of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Agriculture is one of our state’s greatest assets and, given the right tools, farmers can feed their communities and the world. Gov. Tony Evers is committed to making sure farmers have the tools available so they can innovate and prosper. I appreciate Gov. Tony Evers’ support for the commercial nitrogen optimization pilot program, cover crop insurance premium rebate program, and Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), which are each critical steps in the right direction for Wisconsin agriculture. Today, the Joint Committee on Finance released funds for these three initiatives, paving the way for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) to put those funds to good use.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO