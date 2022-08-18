Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Ousted Republican reflects on Trump, democracy and America: ‘The place has lost its mind’
Rusty Bowers stood up to the former president’s demand that he overturn Arizona’s election result. He paid the price but has no regrets
This little-discussed provision in the Inflation Reduction Act just established the world’s largest green lending program
U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on Aug. 16. The law contains key provisions to tackle climate change and high health care costs. If you have been waiting on the sidelines, punting your participation in the clean energy economy, and wanting proof that clean energy is America’s future or that the U.S. government would put serious money behind tackling climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act is here—and there are no more excuses for not jumping into action.
2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses
NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, and Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, lost their seats. Maloney lost to her longtime colleague, Rep. Jerry Nadler, who became her rival as their longtime Manhattan congressional districts were merged. Jones lost a packed primary in Manhattan and Brooklyn to Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Trump.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump made 30 endorsements in recent primaries. Here's who won.
The former president backed a slew of Republicans running unopposed in their primaries Tuesday.
Comments / 0