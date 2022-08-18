Read full article on original website
South Plains trending drier and warmer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains remains on track, taking the area into a warmer and drier pattern for the time being. This afternoon temperatures will peak about three to five degrees warmer than yesterday. That is, however, still eight to ten degrees below the average high for this time of year.
Warmer, drier rest of this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The past few days brought welcome, soaking rain across the South Plains. In fact, just about all of Texas either has received or will soon get rain. Too much of it at once in North Texas, where they’ve been dealing with flash flooding. Around Lubbock,...
West Texas experiencing emergency blood shortage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A blood shortage emergency has been declared for the entire West Texas region. Vitalant Blood Donation in Lubbock has seen a 50% drop in their blood supply since the beginning of summer. The average supply has decreased from a four-day supply to a one-day supply. With local stock dwindling, our hospitals are feeling the shortage the most.
Lightning strike ignites home in southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to reports of a house fire in southwest Lubbock yesterday afternoon. LFR responded just before 3:45 p.m. to the 11000 block of Troy Avenue, where a lightning strike during the storm ignited a two-story home. A neighbor witnessed the event and saw smoke coming out of the house before calling police.
Cotton growers visit Lubbock area for Producer Information Exchange
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Farmers from across the nation spent Monday here on the High Plains, learning how producers maintain a cotton crop in the middle of the drought. It’s part of the Producer Information Exchange, hosted by the National Cotton Council. After a two-year break, growers are back to visiting other growers around the country, seeing how operations in the Cotton Belt are different from their own.
City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley. The City first started ‘Food...
Driver in Oct. 2021 hit-and-run crash indicted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has now been indicted accused of running from the scene of a crash in Oct. 2021 in South Lubbock. Chano Cortez is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury. The crash happened at 114th and Indiana. Cortez was...
Demolition, fundraising underway to bring downtown park to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The demolition phase is almost complete to bring the new Civic Park downtown, where the former LP&L building was off Broadway. Project leaders say as the site is being prepared for the park, committee members are working to fundraise and finalize design plans with developers. Demolition...
Good Day Good Dog: Maria!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From LAS:. Maria is a 2-year-old female boxer/pit mix. LAS says that she knows basic commands, she’s dog-friendly, playful, easygoing and sweet. She also has an under bite and nub tail that are super cute!. LAS: (806) 775-2057 / 3323 SE Loop 289, Lubbock, TX...
Tickets for Hub City BBQ Cookoff go on sale
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tickets for the annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff are officially available for purchase. Tickets will be $45 and are non-refundable. The cookoff with be hosted by the West Texas Land Guys on Oct 6 at the South Plains Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The...
1 person seriously injured in shooting in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been seriously injured after a shooting Monday night in West Lubbock. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Slide Rd. just after 8:30 p.m. Police say one person is in custody. The victim has not been identified...
1 seriously injured in overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash occurred just after 1:15 a.m. in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of IH-27. One person was left with serious injuries. This story is developing.
Woman in custody after SWAT callout in West Lubbock Co. Sunday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman is in custody after a six-hour SWAT standoff in West Lubbock County Sunday night. Around 8:20 p.m., Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a disturbance at a home in the 8000 block of CR 6920. 53-year-old Teresa Thomas refused to cooperate or communicate with deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.
1 dies in Sunday morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash just after 1:15 a.m. on Aug 21 in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate-27. Ramiro Rodriquez, 68, was traveling...
Former players, coaches reflect on Gary Gaines ‘Friday Night’ legacy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the 2022 high school football season days away from kickoff, one of the sport’s best-known legends, Gary Gaines, best known for his time at Odessa Permian from 1986-89, has died at 73. While many recognize him as the friendly face of the book, and...
Texas Tech fall tennis schedule announced
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Head men’s tennis coach Daniel Whitehead has announced the 2022 fall tennis schedule, highlighted by three International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments and an SEC-Big 12 Challenge in November. The Red Raiders boast four tournaments in the month of September, starting with the Midland Universal...
Lubbock Temporary Help Services to host multiple job fairs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Temporary Help Services is hosting three job fairs this week. The job faits will be hosted at the MCM Eleganté Hotel & Suites on:. Aug 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug 25 from...
Two SPC faculty members to perform in Lubbock Live fundraiser
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Two South Plains College faculty members will perform in Together, a fundraiser for Lubbock Live. The even will start at 6 p.m. on Aug 27 in the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts at 511 Ave K. Tickets cost $25. The proceeds will benefit...
Lubbock Police identify victim in fatal Monday night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Monday evening shooting in West Lubbock that left one person dead. The LPD Communications Center received a call for service for shots fired at a gas station in the 2800 block of Slide Road. Additional calls were also received leading officers to an apartment in the Tanglewood West apartment complex in the same area.
Driver in custody after chase on Hwy 84 near Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement from Lubbock PD, the Sheriff’s Office, and DPS pursued a vehicle on Highway 84 Monday night, bringing it to a forced stop near Shallowater. The incident began when an off-duty officer saw “a possible intoxicated subject” at the Flying J on 4th Street....
