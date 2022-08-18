Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to dedicate Gold Star Families Memorial Monument
STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will dedicate the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, the same night as the annual Sturgis Community Appreciation Picnic. The city worked with the Woody Williams Foundation to establish the monument.
Black Hills Pioneer
Antique Club hosts Threshing Bee
STURGIS — The 54th annual Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee concluded Sunday at the Western Dakota Antique Club grounds east of Sturgis on Alkali Road. This year’s featured equipment was Oliver/Hart Parr and Pre-1980 Ford vehicles. Pioneer photos by Deb Holland.
Black Hills Pioneer
Edgar Don Burr, 86
Edgar Don Burr, 86, went to rest with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his residence in Spearfish. Edgar was born on May 20, 1936, in Hot Springs, to Ed and Rose Burr. He attended school in Trojan and High School in Lead. In his younger years while growing up he had a love for horses and spent many hours riding and breaking them.
Black Hills Pioneer
Keep Spearfish a welcoming place
A shout out to Carrie Vosler’s letter to the editor about the negativity created seeing a Confederate flag flying from a young person’s vehicle. My out of town guests who have witnessed this were caught off guard, surprised and wondered how prevalent that sentiment is in Spearfish. It is a racist flag, an unwelcome sight, in our small beautiful town. Let’s work toward tolerance and acceptance. Displaying the Confederate flag does not represent those actions nor represent our Democracy.
newscenter1.tv
Free haircuts at South Dakota Barber College
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, South Dakota Barber college was giving haircuts for free. The free haircuts were a part of a charity day where people could come in and donate to Rapid City’s Montessori School. The school, which opened in 2020, does fundraisers very frequently as...
Black Hills Pioneer
Merwin reflects on his final Sturgis Rally
STURGIS — One of the most seasoned members of the law enforcement brigade that oversees the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has worked his final Rally. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said it’s been a good run.
newscenter1.tv
Dog pageant helps raise funds for emergency vet bills
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The prettiest pooches from all around the Black Hills modeled their best outfits and talents at the first Hobo’s Heartbreakers Pooch Pageant, put on by Hobo’s Healing Heart. “We’ve already had our photogenic portion of this competition on our Facebook page,” explains Founder...
KEVN
World’s top cowboys compete at Central States Fair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The best saddle bronc riders in the world were in Rapid City on Sunday to compete for a record-breaking payout in the PRCA Xtreme Broncs Finals. Plus, a few local kids were brave enough to take center stage in the fair’s mutton bustin’ competition. Ben Burns has the highlights.
KEVN
Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
newscenter1.tv
SD Army National Guard commissions seven new officers
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Army National Guard commissioned seven new officers to its ranks during a ceremony at Camp Rapid, Aug. 19 where they commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66. The completion of the school consists of a year-and-a-half of training to become...
Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hawk Matters
Governor Noem Black Hawk Matters. Lt Governor Rhoden people in Meade County South Dakota are hurting. People in Hideaway Hills Black Hawk South Dakota can’t live in their homes. Governor and Legislators are hiding behind legal proceedings rather than helping South Dakotans. Hideaway Hills needs resolution. Some cannot live in their homes. Their neighborhood is unsafe. They found their homes are built on abandoned mine once owned by state of South Dakota. Mine not properly reclaimed for housing. Land reclaimed for pasture. You said to the folks in Hideaway Hills on a teleconference spring of 2020 “we feel for you”. Governor, you went to the mansion. You went to sleep knowing your house would not collapse into the earth. People of Black Hawk don’t know that. People in Hideaway Hills worry when they send their children play in their yards will the land collapse around them. As gentleman who was mowing his lawn as his lawn was collapsing behind him. People of Hideaway Hills are waiting for a resolution.
KELOLAND TV
Person killed in Rapid City shooting identified
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the person who died in a shooting on Sunday. 30-year-old Acey Morrison of Rapid City was found dead in a home on Country Road in Rapid City. The homeowner, who is the one...
newscenter1.tv
Golden Hour Live rescheduled for Sept. 30
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Golden Hour Live featuring Nappy Roots has been rescheduled for Friday, September 30. The concert at Main Street Square was postponed August 17 due to an incident where Nappy Roots member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was shot in the leg in Atlanta. Adams...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
kotatv.com
Strider Fest returns to the Hills this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Strider Sports International is hosting a three-day event for young riders to challenge themselves and enjoy a thrilling time on two wheels. “Strider Fest is a 3-day event that gives Strider Riders from all over the world the opportunity to come and ride in the beautiful Black Hills!” said Hannah Peterson, the public relations specialist for Strider Sports International. “The weekend will consist of an open house at the Strider World Headquarters, Strider Cup Racing, Adventure Cross Racing, and a Discovery Ride.”
Black Hills Pioneer
RC woman killed in climbing accident
CHEYENNE CROSSING — A Rapid City woman was fatally injured in a climbing accident Friday afternoon. Pat Johnson, chief deputy for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, said Angela Heinz, 24, was accompanying climbers at a rock wall west of Cheyenne Crossing along Highway 85.
KEVN
Vitalant in ‘emergency status’ for O-negative and O-positive blood donations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalant is on the hunt for more donors as the nation’s blood supply moves into emergency status. Almost all summer, Vitalant’s blood supply has been marked as ‘critical’, meaning the amount of blood on hand was around 2 days’ worth of stock. Now, O-negative and O-positive blood is in an even shorter supply, with less than one day’s worth on hand, earning the emergency status.
KEVN
Concert at Main Street Square postponed after musician shot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The second summer concert scheduled at Main Street Square is postponed after one of the artists was shot in Atlanta. The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its headlining act. Member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was kidnapped,...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for hitting police car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls suspect sought after 2 killed in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: 7:45 p.m. - Rapid City Police are searching for three persons of interest, along with a vehicle believed to be associated with a shooting that left two men dead in Rapid City. They are:. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls (also...
