'Go time': Chicago Sky show New York Liberty how WNBA champions play in decisive Game 3 win
With their Game 3 win over the New York Liberty, the Chicago Sky moved closer to becoming the first WNBA team in 20 years to repeat as champions.
Parents of Astros' Alvarez come from Cuba to see 1st game
HOUSTON (AP) — When Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez stepped up to the plate in the first inning Tuesday night, he had three extra special guests cheering for him. Fresh after arriving from Cuba, his father, Agustín Eduardo Álvarez Salazar, teary-eyed mother Mailyn Cadogan Reyes and brother Yonder Alvarez Cadogan each proudly wore a No 44 Alvarez jersey as they gazed wide-eyed at the field, watching the Houston star play professionally for the first time. “This is one of my biggest moments in my entire life,” his father told The Associated Press in Spanish through a translator. “And I could be able to say so many words, but the truth is that there are no words to express what I’m feeling right now.” His son did his part, too, getting an early hit as the AL West leaders beat Minnesota 4-2.
