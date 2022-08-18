Read full article on original website
Pick up a gamer-ready Samsung ultra-wide monitor for only $580
GameStop has cut the price of the Samsung 49" super ultra-wide dual QHD monitor from $1199 to $583, saving customers $616 off its typical retail price. This widescreen, curved monitor is ideal for gamers looking to pick up a bargain ahead of Labor Day -- as long as they don't mind a refurbished model, that is.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 teardown: Good luck repairing it yourself
Samsung released the Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable earlier this month and now teardown expert PKBreviews reveals what's behind those specs before fans receive their shipment. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 isn't wildly different to the Z Flip 3. They share the same 6.7-inch AMOLED primary display and 1.9-inch secondary Super AMOLED cover display, have high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, similar cameras, and ship with 8GB of RAM.
Motorola Moto G22, hands on: Affordable, but better value is available
Budget handsets are a key part of Motorola's smartphone portfolio, and its G range currently includes several models that cost less than £300 in the UK. At the start of the year I looked at the Moto G200, whose price tag of £399 at the time has now come down to £319.99. The Moto G22, which does not offer 5G, is even more affordable, costing just £129.99 (reduced from £149.99). It comes in two colours: Cosmic black, which I was sent to review, and Iceberg Blue.
How to import WMV videos into Final Cut Pro
I was recently putting together a small video. All was going well until I tried importing a vendor-supplied asset into Final Cut Pro. As it turns out, Final Cut doesn't support WMV-formatted video files. What is WMV?. WMV stands for Windows Media Video, which is a Windows media format, as...
Original iPhone in sealed box sells for $35K at auction
In January 2007, Steve Jobs unveiled the first-ever iPhone, promising to "make history" with Apple's new product. The sleek new device included a touchscreen, a 2-megapixel camera, visual voicemail and a true web browser. "If the iPhone works as good as Jobs' demo, it will be a hit product," Dan Farber wrote for ZDNet.
Samsung Odyssey Ark deal: Pre-order the 55-inch monitor, get a $200 gift card
You can never have a big enough monitor, and if you've been following the latest news, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K UHD curved gaming monitor is coming out next month. If you play your cards right, you can deck out the rest of your gaming setup with a deal from Samsung, Newegg, or Best Buy. Right now, you can pre-order the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor and get a $200 gift card.
Save hundreds of dollars on these Roku, Hisense TVs before Labor Day
Labor Day is fast approaching but this doesn't mean you can't take advantage of the technology sales already live at a number of US retailers. At Best Buy, and others, numerous TV sets are on sale now, including Roku TVs and those manufactured by Hisense. Today's television sets go far...
Save $770 on this massive 75" Sony smart TV in Best Buy clearance sale
The Sony 75" class X80J 4K UHD smart Google TV is currently on sale at Best Buy, allowing you to save $770 in a limited clearance sale. Once they're gone, they're gone -- but for now, this TV's typical $1,399 price tag has been slashed to only $629. Ahead of...
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 wired headset: Surround-sound gaming on a budget
After testing out the SteelSeries Nova Pro wireless headset, I decided to try out the company's budget-friendly headset, the Arctis Nova 1 wired headset. Featuring a simple, RGB-less design and basic buttons, this no-frills headset not only met my expectations, but exceeded them. For over a week, I tested the...
inCharge X: Is this the one cable to rule them all?
Are you buried in charging cables for your iPhone, iPad, Android smartphone, and legacy devices that use microUSB?. What if I told you there's one cable that could replace, well, most of your old charging cables?. Enter the Rolling Square inCharge X. Regular readers might remember that I looked at...
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3: Hands-on first look
SteelSeries has released their new line of Arctis Nova headsets, and the Arctis Nova 3 is an excellent option for PC, mobile, and console gamers. Between its premium features, lightweight design, and all-day comfort, the headset is well worth the higher price tag. And with USB-C, USB Type A, and 3.5mm AUX connectivity, you can quickly and easily switch between platforms when you want to play games, listen to music, or chat with friends.
How to keep track of your mouse pointer with the PowerToys Mouse utilities
I don't know if it's a sign of failing eyesight (or old age, but don't tell anyone), but I often lose track of the mouse pointer when I'm using my computer. Sometimes it likes to hide at the edges of my monitor. Other times it appears to vanish into thin air. If you ever run into the same dilemma, there's a helpful program that can come to your aid.
ESR HaloLock with CryoBoost chargers: Fast wireless charging in your car, home, or office
Smartphones have to be charged daily and if you use other accessories like smartwatches and headphones, they require regular charging as well. I have wireless charging products on my nightstand, office desk, and in my car and for the last month I've been testing out a couple of ESR's new HaloLock products with CryoBoost.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless review: A mid-range contender with some unique tricks
For a long time, I was sort of forced out of being a SteelSeries user. I'd purchased its long-time flagship headset, the Arctis Pro Wireless, and immediately fell in love with the sound quality and hot-swappable battery packs that gave it nearly infinite battery life. Unfortunately, I quickly came to the sad realization that it just didn't fit me. The "ski goggle" headband, even when extended as far as possible, couldn't wrap around my ample dome without causing pain and pressure. Nearly every model used an almost identical headband, leaving me out in the cold for several years.
Zorin OS puts on a masterclass for what a desktop operating system should be
I've used nearly every possible desktop operating system known. I've experienced nearly every incarnation of Windows and MacOS, I've used just about all the various Linux distributions over the years, and I've even test-driven some rather obscure OSes that looked promising but never really came to fruition. Throughout those years,...
Xbox Series S deal: Shop at Best Buy, get Madden 23 or another game free
The Xbox Series S is a great way to enjoy gaming from the comfort of your couch or futon, but finding a great deal -- or any deal -- can be as challenging as beating that final boss. The good news is that when you buy the Xbox Series S from Best Buy right now, you'll get a free digital game. On top of this, the deal also includes 30 free days of FuboTV and three months of Apple TV+.
Anker's latest GaNPrime power products: A roundup of safe, fast, and sustainable charging
Anker began using Gallium Nitride (GaN) in its charging devices in 2018 and has released a couple of generations of power products. The latest GaNPrime product series stands apart due to Anker's PowerIQ 4.0 and ActiveShield 2.0 features that adjust power distribution, monitor temperatures to safeguard your devices, and allow smaller products with increased power.
Apple told staff to return to the office. Its timing couldn't be worse
Apple employees have launched a petition against the company's return-to-office mandate after the company called for all staff to be back at their desks starting from September. A group of Apple employees operating as a "solidarity union" called Apple Together are pushing back after Apple CEO Tim Cook said staff...
Today only: Best Buy's TV sale includes a 65-inch TCL 4K Roku TV for $429
TCL - 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV. This 50-inch TV offers up to 4K UHD plus all the smart Roku features you've come to appreciate in a smart TV. The TV uses HDR to bring a lifelike viewing experience to your TV, and you can use either the Roku Mobile App or Voice search with Google Assistant or Alexa to work the TV if you happen to misplace the remote.
They both used Apple AirTags to track their possessions. Only one turned out well
Apple's AirTags have had a short and controversial life. For every good use, there seems one that's very much for the worse -- stalking people, for example. Two recent stories show how, even for the simplest uses, AirTags don't -- by themselves -- necessarily solve the problem. The first may...
