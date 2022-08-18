Today saw the announcement that Halloween Ends will be landing on Peacock the same day it lands in theaters, with that reveal also coming with the debut of an all-new poster for the highly anticipated film. The previous poster for the movie focused on the charred visage of the masked Michael Myers, while this new promo teases the showdown he's about to have with Laurie Strode. With this showdown being teased as the final bout between the iconic characters who have battled for more than four decades, the upcoming release is one of the most anticipated horror events of the year. Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO