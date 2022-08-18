Read full article on original website
How Jackson's 'God-given' ability has impressed 49ers' Ryans
There are some things that can’t be taught, and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans believes that Drake Jackson’s athleticism is one of them. Jackson already has shown his ability to affect the pocket in his two preseason appearances. The rookie pass rusher might not have recorded a sack yet, but his time will come, given his ability to stay in the play when most linemen would not be able to.
Dana White’s story fuels speculation that Derek Carr was Tom Brady’s unnamed “motherf–ker”
The slow time in 2021 got an unexpected boost when Tom Brady appeared on The Shop and dropped this juicy little nugget regarding his first-ever foray into free agency, the prior year. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady said. “I was thinking, you’re sticking...
Report: Ravens have offered Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray received
The 2019 MVP could, if he wants, make more more than the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported during Sunday night’s Ravens-Cardinals pregame show that Baltimore has offered quarterback Lamar Jackson more money than the Cardinals have agreed to pay to quarterback Kyler Murray. Glazer adds that the five-year, fully-guaranteed contract given by the Browns to quarterback Deshaun Watson complicates matters.
Newest Eagles defensive back gets off to fast start days after JJAW trade
CLEVELAND — Ugo Amadi still hasn’t processed the trade. He hasn’t had the time. “It all happened so fast,” Amadi said on Sunday night after making his Eagles debut. “It literally just happened so fast.”. Things haven’t slowed down since then either. Amadi was...
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
Arthur Smith: We’re going to be hard on Desmond Ridder because he can take the coaching
The Falcons had quarterback Marcus Mariota start Monday’s preseason matchup with the Jets, but rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder wasn’t far behind him. Ridder, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, came in for the first drive of the second quarter and played through the first drive of the third quarter. He finished his night 10-of-13 for 143 yards.
Cardinals announce five cuts
Add the Cardinals to the list of teams who have made the necessary steps to cut down their roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Most teams have to get down to 80 players, but the Cardinals have 81 because of an exemption that allows them to keep International Pathway Program tight end Bernhard Seikovits without having him count against the active roster.
Broncos release Joe Schobert in second round of cuts
Linebacker Joe Schobert‘s stay with the Broncos was a short one. Schobert signed with the Broncos on August 15, but he was released on Tuesday as one of the moves the team made to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. He had two tackles in his lone postseason appearance with the team.
Top 10 NFL quarterbacks in 2022-23
Having an elite quarterback can do wonders for a franchise. When the 2022-23 NFL season gets underway in September, the world’s best signal-callers will be taking the field, but ranking the best can get pretty strenuous with everything you need to factor (statistics, accolades, leadership and more). Tom Brady...
Report: Jessie Bates at Bengals facility
Safety Jessie Bates didn’t get the long-term contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason, so he has not taken part in any of the team’s work since they lost to the Rams in the Super Bowl. The Bengals are seeing the Rams for joint practices and...
Source: Lamar Jackson hasn’t gained 25 pounds
During fairly brief comments at the outset of Sunday night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Cardinals, host Curt Menefee casually mentioned that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gained 25 pounds this offseason. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jackson has not gained 25 pounds. He...
Bears plan to play Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, other starters in preseason finale
While some NFL head coaches keep their key starters on the sideline in the preseason, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is giving his starters plenty of work. Eberflus said today that he plans to play starting quarterback Justin Fields for the entire first half of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Browns. Although Fields will likely have most of the first-string offense around him, Eberflus did say he might give certain veteran starters more rest in the third and final week of the preseason.
Packers release receiver Danny Davis
The Packers’ young receivers have been challenged to step up. One has been asked to step off. The team announced that Danny Davis was released on Tuesday, as part of the move to 80 players. Davis arrived as an undrafted free agent from Wisconsin. Despite the departure of Devante...
Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer
The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster. The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.
Frank Reich: Even if Shaquille Leonard’s not ready to play, we have to get him off PUP to practice
To this point in the preseason, Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing back surgery in June. Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich has expressed optimism that Leonard will be ready to play Week One. But Leonard has not come off the PUP list yet to practice.
Packers trades Cole Van Lanen to Jaguars
The Jaguars are adding some offensive line depth to their roster. Jacksonville acquired Cole Van Lanen from Green Bay for a 2023 seventh-round pick, ESPN reports. Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, was a Packers sixth-round pick in 2021. While on the practice squad last season, he appeared in one game and plays one offensive snap for Green Bay.
Report: Patriots part ways with third-year tight end
The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. ESPN's Field Yates reports the team has waived Dalton Keene. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an...
Who is Deon Cain and what are his chances of making Eagles' roster?
It’s impossible to watch Deon Cain catch the football and not play the 53-man roster game. If it comes down to Cain and Jalen Reagor, what will the Eagles do?. Cain has had a terrific training camp, and in the preseason game against the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland, he did the same thing he’s been doing all summer.
Steelers cut five, including quarterback Chris Oladokun
The Steelers began the day with four quarterbacks on their roster. They ended it with three. Pittsburgh waived rookie Chris Oladokun, leaving Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. With their starting quarterback competition ongoing, the Steelers had no chance to give Oladokun many snaps even in training camp. He...
Roundup of reaction to Patriots' rough joint practice against Raiders
The New England Patriots are finding the Las Vegas Raiders to be a far more difficult opponent than the Carolina Panthers. The Pats are in Las Vegas this week for two joint practices with the Raiders before they play each other Friday night in the third and final preseason game.
