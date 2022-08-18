Lionel Messi Likely To Decide Future After World Cup With Barcelona Return An Option

Both PSG and Barca are likely to table offers to tie down Messi for the 2023/24 season.

Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona next summer but he is not expected to make any decision on his club future until after the World Cup.

Messi has started his second season with Paris Saint-Germain in fine form.

He has provided three goals and one assist in PSG's first three matches this term.

Messi's current contract is due to expire in June 2023 but PSG are keen for him to stay beyond then, according to SPORT .

Barca reportedly want Messi back too, after being forced to part with the club legend due to financial restrictions last summer.

Both PSG and Barca are likely to table offers to tie down Messi for the 2023/24 season, though neither have done so yet, as noted by SPORT.

Messi is apparently not interested in such proposals right now anyway due to his focus on Qatar 2022, which could be his last ever World Cup with Argentina.

Qatar 2022 will be the fifth FIFA World Cup to feature Lionel Messi IMAGO/Alterphotos

Argentina have not been World Cup champions since 1986 but Messi and Co will go to Qatar full of confidence, having won the Copa America last year before beating European champions Italy 3-0 in the 2022 Finalissima at the start of June.

Messi is Argentina's all-time leading scorer with 86 international goals. He has been capped 162 times, which is also a national record.

He has also made more Barcelona appearances (778) and scored more goals (672) than any player in the club's history.