Hamden, CT

Woman Wanted For Robbing Hamden Bank

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
Know Her? Police in Hamden are asking the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly robbed a bank.

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly robbed a bank by passing a note to the teller.

The incident occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Hamden.

Hamden Police responded to the Connex Credit Union, 2100 Dixwell Ave., on a reported robbery. The suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money, said Det. Sean Dolan of the Hamden Police Department.

No weapons were displayed and no one was injured, Dolan said.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Detectives from the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit lead the investigation.

The suspect was described as a woman with a dark complexion, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5, wearing a blue hoodie and a surgical mask, Dolan said.

Detectives are following up on several leads.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard of the Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4052 or dremillard@hamdenpd.com.

Callers may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

