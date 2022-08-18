Read full article on original website
GLWA says manufacturer has delayed delivery of pipe to water main break site, possibly pushing back repairs
The timeline to repair the water pipeline near Port Huron that ruptured earlier this month, impacting the water supply for thousands of Metro Detroiters, is shifting again.
Two Men Fishing Making Interesting Discovery of Landmine in Waters of Lapeer Park
It wasn't exactly the big catch they expected, but two men in Lapeer did reel in the "big one" for sure. While recently magnet fishing at Rotary Park in Lapeer, two men made a pretty interesting discovery when they came upon a landmine. According to the County Press, the two...
Detroit News
Emergency construction starts for severe erosion near I-94 in Roseville
Roseville — Emergency construction began Tuesday to repair severe erosion along Interstate 94 due to concern of endangering highway travelers. Macomb County officials announced Tuesday the kickstart of the project that is expected to take at least three weeks to fix. The Rohrbeck Extension Drain stretches behind Famous Dave's...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Emergency repairs underway as erosion comes dangerously close to freeway in Macomb County
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Every time we get a big rainfall, multiple feet of a drain bank in Roseville fall off - inching closer and closer to I-94 near 13 Mile Road. It’s all hands on deck as emergency construction gets underway to stabilize, restore and protect the banks of an open channel drain from continuing severe erosion.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Best Kept Secret in Port Huron: Blue Water Council on Aging
Have you ever wondered what the Blue Water Council on Aging (COA) does in your community? It is the best kept secret in Port Huron! There are so many great things happening at the center! This time of year we look forward to spring. The days are longer and it’s just time to get out! At the Blue Water Council on Aging there are many opportunities to learn new skills and awaken talents you never knew you had! Recreational activities abound at all of the COA senior centers. The socialization, which goes on during these activities, music groups, cards, bingo, crafts, walking groups, choral groups, dance classes, quilting classes, and many other activities offered on a regular basis each week take place at the senior centers. In addition, there are certain activities for each month. There are also health related offerings and a number of educational programs to help bring current, state-of-the-art information to you from experts on the topics.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City hires another new treasurer
The revolving door in the treasurer’s office in Marine City swung out and back in again as officials extended a job offer to another candidate at its most recent meeting, pending the final results of a background check and drug screening. In a 5-1 vote by the Commission Nichole...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Sanilac County wants YOUR ideas for the next county master plan
From a press release from Lisa Kenny, from the Sanilac County Planning Commission:. SANILAC COUNTY, MI— Consultants from Beckett & Raeder are assisting the Sanilac County Planning Commission in the creation of an updated county master plan, and they are asking residents to complete a brief online survey regarding the most pressing needs of the residents and businesses. The results of the survey will then be presented to the Master Plan Steering Committee to help create a road map for the county government for the next decade.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
2022 Port Huron Float Down!
Enjoy some of the sights and sounds of the 2022 Port Huron Float Down.
wgrt.com
St. Clair County Says Goodbye To One Of Its Most Inspirational Leaders
Losing a loved one is never easy. The laughter and good times linger in our minds as we grieve and cope in the best way we can. Port Huron lost one of its most influential community leaders last week. Marguerite Stanley was 98 at the time of her passing, living a full life that touched numerous individuals and influenced others to find greatness inside of themselves.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
BWHL OTTISSIPPI Excerpt Ch. 8: Early Detroit and Canada
OTTISSIPPI is written by local author – Cheryl Morgan. It is the New Native History and culture of Southeast Michigan and beyond that has been untold. It was inaccessible due to the complexity of the many tribes, governments, states, and boundaries. The history was hidden and scattered everywhere due to time and the many changes of names of waterways, peoples and places. It is the result of 4 years of intense groundbreaking research that clarifies and reveals what happened here and in the Northwest Territory. Now available in one volume! Non-fiction 643 pages.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Paddleboarder crosses all 5 Great Lakes in 20 hours -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township,...
wgrt.com
Winners of this Year’s Coveted Yard of the Year Contest Selected
The annual “Yard of the Year” contest put on by the Beautification Commission in Port Huron, has selected this year’s winners. The contest awards residential and commercial participants for maintaining beautiful homes and yards. Residential winners receive the coveted wooden yellow tulip, and business owners receive a plaque that they can display.
michiganradio.org
DTE Energy's proposed rate hike draws protest, comment at public service commission meeting
People from Detroit, Livonia, Ypsilanti, Dearborn, Ann Arbor and more gathered in Detroit Monday night to comment on DTE Energy's request for a rate hike. Most of the speakers were against the increase. They cited inability to pay bills, frequent service outages and the company’s millions of dollars in profits last year as reasons to oppose the increase.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City manager speaks of positive changes
Every agenda for the Marine City Commission includes a “city manager’s report” item and City Manager Holly Tatman gave what at times became an emotional update to the commission at its regular monthly meeting on Aug. 18. Tatman began by referencing the heavy agenda the commission had...
firefighternation.com
Smash-and-Grab at Detroit (MI) Pot Growing Operation Sparks Fire that Burns Several Businesses
Someone smashed a pickup truck through the doors of a marijuana grow operation in Detroit early Tuesday morning. The would-be robbers reportedly did not manage to steal anything, but they did set off a fire that damaged several nearby businesses. The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the corner of...
Giant "Fire Whitmer" banner hung from I-696 overpass in Oakland County
Those driving along a particular stretch of I-696 this Tuesday may have spotted a rather pointed political message. A large blue and white banner was placed on an overpass near Greenfield Road that reads “Remember what she did, #FireWhitmer!”
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
fox2detroit.com
Emotions run high at DTE's proposed rate increase at commission meeting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - As inflation runs roughshod across the country, DTE Energy is proposing a rate hike - and Monday night provided a chance for the public to have a say. And about 250 people wanted the three members of the Public Service Commission to know exactly how they felt on the campus of Wayne County Community College.
fox2detroit.com
Drunken driver blows 3 times legal limit after crashing in front of Selfridge Air National Guard Base
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police had to take a drunken driver to the ground after he crashed into poles at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base gate on Sunday afternoon. According to Michigan State Police, the driver hit the yellow poles around 2:20 p.m. When approached by military police, he jumped out of his vehicle. Troopers arrived and confirmed signs of intoxication.
