Have you ever wondered what the Blue Water Council on Aging (COA) does in your community? It is the best kept secret in Port Huron! There are so many great things happening at the center! This time of year we look forward to spring. The days are longer and it’s just time to get out! At the Blue Water Council on Aging there are many opportunities to learn new skills and awaken talents you never knew you had! Recreational activities abound at all of the COA senior centers. The socialization, which goes on during these activities, music groups, cards, bingo, crafts, walking groups, choral groups, dance classes, quilting classes, and many other activities offered on a regular basis each week take place at the senior centers. In addition, there are certain activities for each month. There are also health related offerings and a number of educational programs to help bring current, state-of-the-art information to you from experts on the topics.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO