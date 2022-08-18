Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City hires another new treasurer
The revolving door in the treasurer’s office in Marine City swung out and back in again as officials extended a job offer to another candidate at its most recent meeting, pending the final results of a background check and drug screening. In a 5-1 vote by the Commission Nichole...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Marine City manager speaks of positive changes
Every agenda for the Marine City Commission includes a “city manager’s report” item and City Manager Holly Tatman gave what at times became an emotional update to the commission at its regular monthly meeting on Aug. 18. Tatman began by referencing the heavy agenda the commission had...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Best Kept Secret in Port Huron: Blue Water Council on Aging
Have you ever wondered what the Blue Water Council on Aging (COA) does in your community? It is the best kept secret in Port Huron! There are so many great things happening at the center! This time of year we look forward to spring. The days are longer and it’s just time to get out! At the Blue Water Council on Aging there are many opportunities to learn new skills and awaken talents you never knew you had! Recreational activities abound at all of the COA senior centers. The socialization, which goes on during these activities, music groups, cards, bingo, crafts, walking groups, choral groups, dance classes, quilting classes, and many other activities offered on a regular basis each week take place at the senior centers. In addition, there are certain activities for each month. There are also health related offerings and a number of educational programs to help bring current, state-of-the-art information to you from experts on the topics.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Sanilac County wants YOUR ideas for the next county master plan
From a press release from Lisa Kenny, from the Sanilac County Planning Commission:. SANILAC COUNTY, MI— Consultants from Beckett & Raeder are assisting the Sanilac County Planning Commission in the creation of an updated county master plan, and they are asking residents to complete a brief online survey regarding the most pressing needs of the residents and businesses. The results of the survey will then be presented to the Master Plan Steering Committee to help create a road map for the county government for the next decade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
BWHL OTTISSIPPI Excerpt Ch. 8: Early Detroit and Canada
OTTISSIPPI is written by local author – Cheryl Morgan. It is the New Native History and culture of Southeast Michigan and beyond that has been untold. It was inaccessible due to the complexity of the many tribes, governments, states, and boundaries. The history was hidden and scattered everywhere due to time and the many changes of names of waterways, peoples and places. It is the result of 4 years of intense groundbreaking research that clarifies and reveals what happened here and in the Northwest Territory. Now available in one volume! Non-fiction 643 pages.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
2022 Port Huron Float Down!
Enjoy some of the sights and sounds of the 2022 Port Huron Float Down. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in Port Huron, Michigan. Our purpose is to promote healthy living by showcasing the Blue Water Area, its people, issues and surroundings. This online magazine is devoted to providing healthy living related stories, local happenings, and commentary. Often inspiring and uplifting, our stories come from our heart and soul to promote the enjoyment of a more fulfilling Blue Water Area lifestyle. The material on this web site is provided for informational and amusement purposes only and is not to be confused with any medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Blue Water Healthy Living appreciates the passionate content provided to us by our volunteers writers and reporters. Interested volunteer writers and reporters should contact us at Admin@GBSMediaPro.com The views and opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the opinions and values of Blue Water Healthy Living. Blue Water Healthy Living is a division of GBS Media. Visit www.GBSMediaPro.com or call (810) 984-2773 for more information!
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Hundreds gather to honor Marguerite (‘Mother) Stanley
‘She was small in stature, and undeniably a giant — in her family, community, church and life.’. Those are just a few of that accolades the family of Marguerite Stanley bestowed on their beloved longtime matriarch in an obituary honoring her life. Mrs. Stanley passed away on Monday. Aug. 15, 2022 at the age of 98.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Highlights of: The Woodward Dream Cruise 2022
Thanks to the dedicated reporting of Ken Rogulski and the sharp eye of photographer Bob Benko, Sanilac Broadcasting proudly presents the sights and sounds of this year’s Woodward Dream Cruise in Detroit, Michigan!. Whether you were able to make it to the cruise this year or not, our men...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Woodruff’s probable cause conference adjourned to Aug. 30 due to “voluminous” case discovery in suspected hit-and-run
This morning, Shawn Patrick Woodruff, the 27-year-old Croswell man accused of the intentional hit-and-run death of Ben Green on August 8, appeared before Sanilac County District Judge Gregory Ross via Zoom from the county jail next door. Gerry Mason, Woodruff’s attorney, appeared from the jail with him, requesting alongside prosecutor...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Catalytic Converter Theft 8-22-2022
For the past six months the greater Port Huron Area has experienced several thefts of catalytic converters from cars parked in commercial and residential areas. The Port Huron Police Major Crimes Unit proactively started working these crimes and with help from an observant citizen four people were arrested fleeing the area of a recent theft.
Comments / 1