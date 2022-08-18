ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Heavy rain causing hazards across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flooding and heavy rains caused traffic hazards and felled trees in several areas across the ArkLaTex Monday night. As of 2:30 a.m., officials reported hazards in these areas.:. Louisiana:. Caddo Parish. Shreveport. The 8900 block of Kingston Rd. in the Brookwood neighborhood is flooded. De...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Trial date set: Juveniles transfers to Angola on hold

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A two-day trial has been set for a federal lawsuit that would stop the transfer of juveniles to Angola at the Middle District Courthouse of Louisiana Tuesday. Attorneys representing Louisiana youth and their families, including Attorney Ron Haley filed an emergency motion last week...
LOUISIANA STATE
Superintendents debate over how Louisiana high schools should be graded

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are on the way regarding how schools are graded in Louisiana. But many superintendents oppose the new plan. “We need to do something. We’ve been talking about accountability for 20 years,” said Carolyn Runner, executive director for the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools. Louisiana Superintendent for Education Cade Brumley […]
LOUISIANA STATE
College students return to campus without access to abortion

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Students returning to college are confronting a new reality in states such as Texas, Ohio and Indiana: Abortion, an option for an unplanned pregnancy when they were last on campus, has since been banned, often with few exceptions. Students said they’ve made changes both public...
OHIO STATE
Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses efforts to reduce crime, Crawford County arrest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a briefing Monday to discuss efforts the state is taking to reduce crime. Hutchinson started by addressing efforts the state is taking as crime continues throughout the state. He talked about the Intensive Supervision Program. The program is for individuals who have been released from prison on parole looking to get a second start in life.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

