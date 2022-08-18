LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a briefing Monday to discuss efforts the state is taking to reduce crime. Hutchinson started by addressing efforts the state is taking as crime continues throughout the state. He talked about the Intensive Supervision Program. The program is for individuals who have been released from prison on parole looking to get a second start in life.

