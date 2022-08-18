Read full article on original website
$ETH: ConsenSys Highlights 5 Misconceptions About Ethereum’s “Merge” Upgrade
On Monday (August 22), blockchain technology company ConsenSys said that there are still five common misconceptions about Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” upgrade, which marks the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how ConsenSys describes what it does:. “ConsenSys is the leading Ethereum software company. We...
Grayscale Claims ‘Ripple Network Does Not Facilitate the Creation of Tokenized Assets’
Recently, Grayscale Investments (“Grayscale”), which is one of the world’s largest digital currency asset managers, made some questionable claims about XRP. As Stefan Huber pointed out yesterday (August 21), in an Information Statement for Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust (XLM) that the firm filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last Tuesday (August 16), here is how Grayscale compard $XLM to $XRP (in a section titled “OVERVIEW OF STELLAR LUMENS”):
This little-discussed provision in the Inflation Reduction Act just established the world’s largest green lending program
U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on Aug. 16. The law contains key provisions to tackle climate change and high health care costs. If you have been waiting on the sidelines, punting your participation in the clean energy economy, and wanting proof that clean energy is America’s future or that the U.S. government would put serious money behind tackling climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act is here—and there are no more excuses for not jumping into action.
With Ethereum’s “Merge” 22 Days Away, CZ Says “Trade $ETH for Free on Binance”
On Tuesday (August 23), with Ethereum’s “Merge” upgrade, which marks the Ethereum network’s transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) just over 22 days away, the Binance Co-Founder and CEO delivered good news to $ETH traders. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which is...

REX Brings Traditional Certificates of Deposit Onto the BNB Chain
Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
Raoul Pal on Ethereum ($ETH): “I Think Everybody’s Underweight the Merge Still”
During an interview on Thursday (August 18), former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal talked about how he expects $ETH to perform (vs USD) both in the short term and in the medium/long term. Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” protocol upgrade — expected to take place around September 15/16 — is when the...
$SOL: Coin Bureau Bullish on Solana for Altcoin Rally
The host of popular crypto analytics and market commentary show Coin Bureau is bullish on the outlook for Solana ($SOL) saying that the altcoin could potentially double in price if the current rally continues. Speaking in a recent YouTube update, Coin Bureau’s host “Guy” told viewers that he has been...
$BTC: A Weaker U.S. Dollar Allows Bitcoin and Rest of the Crypto Market to Move Higher
Although the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) surged to 109.22 — its highest level in over two decades — earlier today, since then it has dropped to 108.60, thereby allowing stocks and crypto to get some badly needed oxygen. Wikipedia says the U.S. Dollar Index” (DXY)—which is designed, maintained,...
