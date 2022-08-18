ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motorcyclist Passes Out, Crashes Bike on Route 38

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist was injured after he reportedly passed out and crashed his bike on State Route 38 in Washington Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, as 60-year-old Vince E. Mcanallen, of West Sunbury, was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson Cruiser, followed by a known witness, south on State Route 38, in Washington Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

92-Year-old Killed and One Other Person Injured in Butler County Accident

(Clay Township, Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting via release that 92-year-old Norman Jacaszek from Glenshaw was killed Friday night when the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving southbound along West Sunbury Road in Clay Twp., Butler County crossed left of center for an unknown reason and hit a Ford F-150XL T being driven 21-year-old Nicolas Michielli of Allison Park.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Rt. 38 Motorcycle Crash

One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash this weekend in Washington Township. The crash happened Saturday afternoon just after 1 p.m. on Route 38 near the intersection with West Eldorado Road. Police say 60-year-old Vince McAnallen of West Sunbury was driving his motorcycle when he became...
WEST SUNBURY, PA
whbc.com

Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
MILLERSBURG, OH
Multiple Injuries Reported After Two-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County on Sunday. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, along Springboro Road in Spring Township, Crawford County. Police say a 2006 Hummer driven by 65-year-old...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Man Wanted in Venango County Arrested for Selling Meth to CI in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has filed criminal charges against an Ohio man accused of selling methamphetamine to a Confidential Informant (C.I.) in Clarion County. Lewer Frank Dent, 33, of Youngstown, Ohio, is facing the following charges:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts In Lawrence County

Authorities are investigating two thefts that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, at least one unknown person entered through the office of Three Rivers Aggregates on Wampum Road in Wampum between 3pm August 13th and 7am August 15th. Officials say that the suspect stole a catalytic converter and vandalized a second vehicle before fleeing.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Police: Suspect Deliberately Cuts Brake Lines on Jeep

WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief last week. According to Warren-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence along Edgewood Drive, in Brokenstraw Township, Warren County, for a report of criminal mischief. Police say a known 24-year-old...
WARREN COUNTY, PA

