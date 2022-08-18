Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist Passes Out, Crashes Bike on Route 38
BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist was injured after he reportedly passed out and crashed his bike on State Route 38 in Washington Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, as 60-year-old Vince E. Mcanallen, of West Sunbury, was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson Cruiser, followed by a known witness, south on State Route 38, in Washington Township, Butler County.
Roadside worker from Alliance killed on Turnpike
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, 32-year-old Shawn Moore was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a passing semi-truck. Moore later died as a result of his injuries.
wtae.com
Driver involved in Westmoreland County crash that killed Pitcairn man is a Pennsylvania State Trooper
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Relatives of a Pitcairn man killed in a car crash want the state trooper held responsible, and charged with vehicular homicide. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 along State Route 66 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. State police said John...
beavercountyradio.com
92-Year-old Killed and One Other Person Injured in Butler County Accident
(Clay Township, Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting via release that 92-year-old Norman Jacaszek from Glenshaw was killed Friday night when the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving southbound along West Sunbury Road in Clay Twp., Butler County crossed left of center for an unknown reason and hit a Ford F-150XL T being driven 21-year-old Nicolas Michielli of Allison Park.
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Rt. 38 Motorcycle Crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash this weekend in Washington Township. The crash happened Saturday afternoon just after 1 p.m. on Route 38 near the intersection with West Eldorado Road. Police say 60-year-old Vince McAnallen of West Sunbury was driving his motorcycle when he became...
Chase in stolen car leads to crash at Mill Creek Park
Two people are in custody after a stolen car being chased by Austintown police crashed into a bridge in Mill Creek Park.
whbc.com
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 90 in Springfield Township
A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 in Erie County on Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened west of Pond Rd. in Springfield Township around 5:05 p.m. Frank Mitulski, 63, of Erie, was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on the interstate in the left-hand...
Multiple Injuries Reported After Two-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash in Crawford County on Sunday. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, along Springboro Road in Spring Township, Crawford County. Police say a 2006 Hummer driven by 65-year-old...
Attempted kidnapping ends with chase, crash into police car in North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — An attempted kidnapping ended during a police chase in North Versailles on Monday. According to police paperwork, Alando Brooks was speeding along East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard in North Versailles and he didn’t stop when officers tried to pull him over. Police said he swerved...
Man Wanted in Venango County Arrested for Selling Meth to CI in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has filed criminal charges against an Ohio man accused of selling methamphetamine to a Confidential Informant (C.I.) in Clarion County. Lewer Frank Dent, 33, of Youngstown, Ohio, is facing the following charges:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to...
WFMJ.com
Car topples fence, hits air conditioning unit outside Youngstown apartment
Youngstown Police are investigating what could have caused a car to knock over a fence and drive into an air conditioning unit outside of an apartment building. It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Park Avenue and Covington Street on the city's north side. There did not...
Crews battle Mercer County garage fire
Firefighters were called to Elm Street around 8:30 p.m.
wisr680.com
Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts In Lawrence County
Authorities are investigating two thefts that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, at least one unknown person entered through the office of Three Rivers Aggregates on Wampum Road in Wampum between 3pm August 13th and 7am August 15th. Officials say that the suspect stole a catalytic converter and vandalized a second vehicle before fleeing.
WFMJ.com
Brookfield Twp. man arrested after child found playing at PA wastewater plant
A Brookfield Township man was arrested after police found his young child playing at a wastewater plant across the Pennsylvania state line. On Wednesday, Brookfield police were called to meet with Sharon, PA police regarding a missing child. Sharon Police told the Brookfield officers that they found a child playing...
State Police Release Details of Route 157 Collision Leaving One Driver Injured
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a collision that occurred on August 12 on Route 157 in which one driver was transported to UPMC Northwest. State police say the accident happened around 4:06 p.m. on Friday, August 12, involving 64-year-old Catherine Beers, of...
wtae.com
72-year-old man killed, three other people hurt in Armstrong County crash
RAYBURN, Pa. — The Armstrong County coroner said a 72-year-old man was killed and three other people, including two children, were injured in a crash on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Upper Hayes Run Road and State Route 28/66. The coroner said Richard Alan Eckner,...
West Virginia officials give update on boy in hit-and-run; Still looking for driver
UPDATE 8-22-2022: The boy who was struck by a motorcycle is on the mend. Officials say the boy, Joey Greene, is doing much better and he is on the road to recovery. They don’t have a timeframe for when he will be released from the hospital. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office also said they are […]
Police: Suspect Deliberately Cuts Brake Lines on Jeep
WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief last week. According to Warren-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence along Edgewood Drive, in Brokenstraw Township, Warren County, for a report of criminal mischief. Police say a known 24-year-old...
2 OVI checkpoints in Boardman net arrests
Two checkpoints in Boardman netted arrests over the weekend.
