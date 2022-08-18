Read full article on original website
Tynan VFD plans water distribution for residents during continuing water boil
TYNAN, Texas — Residents in the town of Tynan, Texas, have been advised to boil their water before consumption as officials there seek emergency grants to pay for a new water filtration system. The issue is sand and grit getting into the water supply, which can be bad for...
Corpus Christi won't end water restrictions until lake levels rise to 50% full
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Though levels at Lake Corpus Christi are expected to rise from recent rains, water restrictions may not end anytime soon. The restrictions on watering will not end until combined lake levels reach 50 percent, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3NEWS. The combined lake...
Mosquito expert explains impacts of recent rainfall toward Coastal Bend ecology
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The recent rainfall has caused an uptick in mosquitos, and they are starting to get thicker than our humidity. Chief mosquito hunter Lauren Harris said her phone is always buzzing off the wall with calls for service. "It's because there is standing water finally, so...
Why are there so many dragonflies all of a sudden?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you noticed an increase in dragonflies across the area? We have, too. The recent rains are probably to blame. With rain comes mosquitoes. And as their natural predators, dragonflies love mosquitoes. Environmental organization SCARCE said one dragonfly can eat up to 100 mosquitoes a...
Disaster emergency alerts from Red Cross are now at your fingertips
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This summer the Coastal Bend has been experiencing numerous brush fires. And while people often flock to social media to find out the latest information, there is a way for notifications to come to you, and that’s through the Red Cross Emergency app. This...
Officials in Live Oak County show concern as water levels at Nueces River rise
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials in Live Oak County are holding their breath as water levels at the Nueces River rise. However, we're learning the county may have dodged a bullet this time around as the Nueces River reaches it's crest. 3NEWS spent the day in Three Rivers and...
CCFD respond to structure fire at old unoccupied Pizza Hut
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department were called to 3715 Up River Rd for a structure fire at the old unoccupied Pizza Hut. Fire crews were able to control the fire within 10 minutes. The fire is still under investigation, but no injuries were reported, according...
Driving You Crazy: Airport Rd. vs. Calvin Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driving You Crazy is back and drivers are not disappointing on casting votes for the worst streets in Corpus Christi. Monday, Prescott and Casa Grande went head-to-head and a winner has been chosen: Prescott! Prescott had 75 percent of the vote against Casa Grande so it moves forward to the next round.
Truck crashes, lands on top of lane barrier on I-37
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A single vehicle accident on the 13800 block of I-37 had one lane shut down as crews worked to remove a truck from a lane barrier. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., officials said, on the southbound lanes of I-37. The truck ended up landing on top of the barrier after crashing. No injuries were reported.
Aransas Pass, Rockport blaze causes uptick in business and residential power outages
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the large brush fire between Aransas Pass and Rockport, there has been an uptick in reports of business and residential power outages due to electrical poles burning. 3NEWS spoke with Aransas Pass Police Department Administrative Captain Aaron Jones who said at the time...
Lane closures to know during Holly Road construction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roads in Corpus Christi are continuing to get some much-needed maintenance and one of the latest is Holly Road. Construction on Holly Road from Airline Road to Crosstown (SH-286) began on Monday, August 22 and will continue for the next two months according to the city.
City of Ingleside to host drive-thru food distribution Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the price of groceries consistently rising, residents may need other alternatives to help them replenish their pantries. The City of Ingleside will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the San Patricio Health Department located on 261 San Angelo Avenue, according to a social media post from Ingleside police.
South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind hosts 10th annual Rubber Duck Roundup
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 10th Rubber Duck Roundup celebration made it's return, Saturday, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was hosted by the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind at The Water's Edge Park. The goals are to raise funds and awareness for...
Driving You Crazy: Prescott St. vs. Casa Grande Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, you know exactly which streets you try to avoid because of major potholes. This morning, we are kicking off Driving You Crazy once again!. Here's our first round: Casa Grande Dr. vs. Prescott St. At Casa Grande near Baker Middle School... grande amounts of...
Coastal Bend fire crews work day and night to contain Aransas Pass blaze
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several fire crews were up against a major brush fire, Saturday, in Aransas Pass. The San Patricio County Sheriff's Department assisted with traffic along the fire from West Myrtle and N McCampbell towards W Gile, near bypass 35. Officials said more than 125 acres were...
CCISD works to control increase of fire ants being seen, felt on school grounds because of recent rain
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the recent rain Corpus Christi residents may have noticed an increase in fire ant mounds. There are concerns about multiple ant beds that can be found at local school grounds. If you've ever been bitten, then you know how painful their sting can...
CCPD works to clear large car crash off South Staples Street, Holly Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are currently working to clear a major vehicle accident at the intersection of South Staples Street and Holly Road, according to a social media post from CCPD. Traffic will be diverted and southbound lanes on Staples Street will be closed until the...
Great Blue Heron rehabilitated at Texas State Aquarium
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium said it recently rehabilitated a Great Blue Heron with fishing line wrapped around the right wing and a hook stuck into its foot. The heron had a significant wing droop, which went away and he began to hold his injured wing...
Stretch of southbound US-181 to completely close overnight for Harbor Bridge Project construction
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge Project continues to shut down lanes for construction, though it is unclear how long the work will continue. Monday night from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, all southbound lanes of US-181 from Beach Ave. to Burleson St. will be closed, a news release from Harbor Bridge Project officials said. The closures are "necessary for construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project," the release said.
