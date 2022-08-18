ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Why are there so many dragonflies all of a sudden?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you noticed an increase in dragonflies across the area? We have, too. The recent rains are probably to blame. With rain comes mosquitoes. And as their natural predators, dragonflies love mosquitoes. Environmental organization SCARCE said one dragonfly can eat up to 100 mosquitoes a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy: Airport Rd. vs. Calvin Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driving You Crazy is back and drivers are not disappointing on casting votes for the worst streets in Corpus Christi. Monday, Prescott and Casa Grande went head-to-head and a winner has been chosen: Prescott! Prescott had 75 percent of the vote against Casa Grande so it moves forward to the next round.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Truck crashes, lands on top of lane barrier on I-37

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A single vehicle accident on the 13800 block of I-37 had one lane shut down as crews worked to remove a truck from a lane barrier. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., officials said, on the southbound lanes of I-37. The truck ended up landing on top of the barrier after crashing. No injuries were reported.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Lane closures to know during Holly Road construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roads in Corpus Christi are continuing to get some much-needed maintenance and one of the latest is Holly Road. Construction on Holly Road from Airline Road to Crosstown (SH-286) began on Monday, August 22 and will continue for the next two months according to the city.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

City of Ingleside to host drive-thru food distribution Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the price of groceries consistently rising, residents may need other alternatives to help them replenish their pantries. The City of Ingleside will be hosting a drive-thru food distribution on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the San Patricio Health Department located on 261 San Angelo Avenue, according to a social media post from Ingleside police.
INGLESIDE, TX
KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy: Prescott St. vs. Casa Grande Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, you know exactly which streets you try to avoid because of major potholes. This morning, we are kicking off Driving You Crazy once again!. Here's our first round: Casa Grande Dr. vs. Prescott St. At Casa Grande near Baker Middle School... grande amounts of...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Stretch of southbound US-181 to completely close overnight for Harbor Bridge Project construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge Project continues to shut down lanes for construction, though it is unclear how long the work will continue. Monday night from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday, all southbound lanes of US-181 from Beach Ave. to Burleson St. will be closed, a news release from Harbor Bridge Project officials said. The closures are "necessary for construction related to the Harbor Bridge Project," the release said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
