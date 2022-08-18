ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Oz explains viral crudité video

By CAROLINE VAKIL
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K74zh_0hLyx9Wk00
Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, speaks with members of the media forum in Newtown, Pa., Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt… Read More

(The Hill) – Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz said in a new interview that he was “exhausted” when he made a video that later went viral showing the celebrity doctor shopping for ingredients for “crudité” while mispronouncing the name of the grocery store.

“I was exhausted. When you’re campaigning 18 hours a day you, listen, I’ve gotten my kids’ names wrong as well. I don’t think that’s a measure of someone’s ability to lead the commonwealth,” Oz told Newsmax on Wednesday when asked about why he said “Wegners,” a cross between the Redner’s and Wegmans chains.

In April, Oz put out a video set in a grocery store in which he sought to show how inflation had made buying items like broccoli, asparagus, guacamole and salsa more expensive.

The campaign for his Democratic opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, seized on the video last week to argue that Oz was out of touch with voters.

Fetterman’s campaign pointed to Oz’s mispronunciation of the grocery store’s name and stressed that he was shopping for ingredients for “crudité,” something Fetterman said Pennsylvanians would call a “veggie tray.”

Fetterman’s campaign reported on Tuesday that it had fundraised more $500,000 off of the Oz video, including raising $65,000 from one sticker alone with the phrase “Wegners: Let Them Eat Crudité.”

“So I rolled my sleeves up my whole life. I’ve taken care of patients, saved lives, invented devices. I’ve started foundations where we take care of tens of thousands of teens around the country trying to help wherever I can. That’s what my life’s been about,” Oz told Newsmax when asked if he could relate to most Pennsylvania residents.

“We’ll do whatever we need to do to make sure that people of Pennsylvania respect what we’re about and then we’re going to work as hard as we can to fix their problems.”

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report on Thursday shifted its rating of the Pennsylvania Senate seat from “toss-up” to “lean Democrat.”

Comments / 37

YearoftheHorse
5d ago

Yeah, keep 'splaining and making excuses, Oz Man. Why were you filming a campaign commercial while fatigued? Not important enough for you to be at your best?

Reply
12
Sigsafe365
5d ago

Sad when people continue to make comments that literally expose their inability to sway someone that they aren't mentally Ill? So many comments on these feeds trying to defend the Democratic party's destruction of this state and this country has really become disturbing...God help us all !!!! 🙏

Reply(2)
8
let's work together
5d ago

see this is something I've never understood why we have such a strong double standard here for example if Biden did with Dr Oz did we'd never hear the end of it he got his kids named wrong and remember he's only in his 50s I can see it now if I can do that I'm not even that anything that Trump is done imagine if it was biting me what do you think republicans in Congress would have said or Fox News if Biden hadn't went to went to Helsinki to meet Russia's leader and said we're going to go into a room have a conversation from about an hour and it's just going to be us too Republicans would have went crazy and they should have regardless of who was doing it cuz if it's wrong it's wrong if it's right it's right it doesn't matter your party what it is

Reply
3
Related
News 4 Buffalo

PA Governor Race: Shapiro leads Mastriano by 15 points in new poll

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro leads the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll by 15 points over Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano. The poll, conducted by GOP-firm Public Opinion Strategies with the business-union alliance Pittsburgh Works Together, has Shapiro with 50% support to Mastriano’s 35% with 15% still undecided. The same poll […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Fox News

Dr. Mehmet Oz claims Democratic opponent John Fetterman ‘was living off Daddy’s money until he was 46'

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's blue-collar image is questioned by Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who cites Fetterman's comfortable upbringing and reports of being financially supported by his parents until his mid-40s. Fetterman has confirmed the financial backing from his parents during his time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, and said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania

Even though it is not as famous as many other states in the country, Pennsylvania is a true gem and it has a lot to offer for those who are willing to take the time to explore this beautiful state. And if you have been to Pennsylvania before or you happen to live here, then you know that it has a lot to offer. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should really explore if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages so no matter who you are traveling with, these places are a great choice. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here is the complete list of beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely explore.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crudit#Senate Seat#Politics Legislative#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#Politics State#Election State#Election Federal#Pennsylvania Senate Race#Republican#Newsmax#Wegmans#Democratic#Pennsylvanians
News 4 Buffalo

Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
News 4 Buffalo

Body recovered in Lower Niagara River

PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found on Friday floating in the Lower Niagara River, police said. At 11:51 a.m. Friday, police say they received a call from a boater in the river reporting the body. The Coast Guard recovered the body. The deceased is described as a male, unknown age or race. Anyone […]
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy